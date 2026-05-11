Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 19, 2026. The current share buyback program has been finalized

STOCKHOLM, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 4 May 2026 and 8 May 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 331,006 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455). In total, 3,005,071 shares, for an amount of SEK 885,581,100, have been repurchased and as a result, the current program has been finalized.
The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,005,071 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 4 March 2026. The repurchase program, which ran between 4 March 2026 and 8 May 2026, was carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:
Date:
Aggregated volume (number of shares):
Weighted average share price per day (SEK):
Aggregated transaction value (SEK):
4 May 2026
69,000
307.1257
21,191,673.30
5 May 2026
66,000
311.1753
20,537,569.80
6 May 2026
66,000
320.2485
21,136,401.00
7 May 2026
68,000
313.7548
21,335,326.40
8 May 2026
62,006
309.2143
19,173,141.89
Total accumulated over week 19
331,006
312.3028
103,374,112.39
Total accumulated during the repurchase program
3,005,071
294.6956
885,581,100.01
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.
Following the above acquisitions and as of 8 May 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.
Ordinary shares
Total
Number of issued shares1
1,235,107,956
1,235,107,956
Number of shares owned by EQT AB2
65,206,945
65,206,945
Number of outstanding shares
1,169,901,011
1,169,901,011
1) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
2) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-19--2026--the-current-share-buyback-program-has-been-fin,c4347342
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4347342/4088192.pdf
EQT Transactions 20260504 to 20260508
https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-ab-group,c3536662
EQT AB Group
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