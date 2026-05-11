Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 19, 2026. The current share buyback program has been finalized

STOCKHOLM, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 4 May 2026 and 8 May 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 331,006 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455). In total, 3,005,071 shares, for an amount of SEK 885,581,100, have been repurchased and as a result, the current program has been finalized.

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,005,071 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 4 March 2026. The repurchase program, which ran between 4 March 2026 and 8 May 2026, was carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Aggregated transaction value (SEK): 4 May 2026 69,000 307.1257 21,191,673.30 5 May 2026 66,000 311.1753 20,537,569.80 6 May 2026 66,000 320.2485 21,136,401.00 7 May 2026 68,000 313.7548 21,335,326.40 8 May 2026 62,006 309.2143 19,173,141.89 Total accumulated over week 19 331,006 312.3028 103,374,112.39 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 3,005,071 294.6956 885,581,100.01

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 8 May 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.



Ordinary shares Total Number of issued shares1 1,235,107,956 1,235,107,956 Number of shares owned by EQT AB2 65,206,945 65,206,945 Number of outstanding shares 1,169,901,011 1,169,901,011

1) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB

2) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

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https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-19--2026--the-current-share-buyback-program-has-been-fin,c4347342

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4347342/4088192.pdf EQT Transactions 20260504 to 20260508 https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-ab-group,c3536662 EQT AB Group

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