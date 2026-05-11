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WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
11.05.26 | 20:50
28,500 Euro
-0,84 % -0,240
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,47028,58021:30
28,48028,59021:31
PR Newswire
11.05.2026 18:42 Uhr
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 19, 2026. The current share buyback program has been finalized

STOCKHOLM, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 4 May 2026 and 8 May 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 331,006 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455). In total, 3,005,071 shares, for an amount of SEK 885,581,100, have been repurchased and as a result, the current program has been finalized.

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,005,071 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 4 March 2026. The repurchase program, which ran between 4 March 2026 and 8 May 2026, was carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated volume (number of shares):

Weighted average share price per day (SEK):

Aggregated transaction value (SEK):

4 May 2026

69,000

307.1257

21,191,673.30

5 May 2026

66,000

311.1753

20,537,569.80

6 May 2026

66,000

320.2485

21,136,401.00

7 May 2026

68,000

313.7548

21,335,326.40

8 May 2026

62,006

309.2143

19,173,141.89

Total accumulated over week 19

331,006

312.3028

103,374,112.39

Total accumulated during the repurchase program

3,005,071

294.6956

885,581,100.01

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 8 May 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.


Ordinary shares

Total

Number of issued shares1

1,235,107,956

1,235,107,956

Number of shares owned by EQT AB2

65,206,945

65,206,945

Number of outstanding shares

1,169,901,011

1,169,901,011

1) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
2) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-19--2026--the-current-share-buyback-program-has-been-fin,c4347342

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4347342/4088192.pdf

EQT Transactions 20260504 to 20260508

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-ab-group,c3536662

EQT AB Group

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-19-2026-the-current-share-buyback-program-has-been-finalized-302768416.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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