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WKN: A3C291 | ISIN: NL0015000IY2 | Ticker-Symbol: 0VD
Tradegate
11.05.26 | 19:49
19,565 Euro
-1,41 % -0,280
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,36519,56021:32
19,36519,56021:32
PR Newswire
11.05.2026 18:48 Uhr
208 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Universal Music Group N.V. To Participate in the JP Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference

HILVERSUM, The Netherlands, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. (EURONEXT: UMG) announced today that its CFO, Matt Ellis, will participate in a question-and-answer session at the JP Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference on Monday, May 18, 2026, at 3:05pm CEST / 9:05am EDT.

To listen to the webcast, please visit investors.universalmusic.com.

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation, and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms, and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com.

Contacts

Media
James Steven - communicationsnl@umusic.com

Investors
Erika Begun - investorrelations@umusic.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/512308/UMG.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/universal-music-group-nv-to-participate-in-the-jp-morgan-2026-global-technology-media-and-communications-conference-302768365.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.