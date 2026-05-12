ZMIROV COMMUNICATION: ALL ACCOR × ROLAND-GARROS: A PARTNERSHIP CENTERED ON EXPERIENCE

To mark the occasion of the Roland-Garros tournament, ALL Accor - Accor Group's loyalty and booking program - is unveiling an exceptional activation that transforms the Grand Slam experience into a tailor-made journey around the world.

Ever dreamed of sleeping in a suite inspired by the legendary clay court? Or being pampered with VIP access to Roland-Garros? Perhaps even feeling the thrill of watching the live broadcast of the final from the other side of the world? These are just some of the exclusive experiences offered by ALL Accor - the booking platform and loyalty programme of the Accor Group - to celebrate Roland-Garros, from May 18th to June 7th.

ALL ACCOR × ROLAND-GARROS: A PARTNERSHIP CENTERED ON EXPERIENCE

Official supplier of Roland-Garros since 2015, ALL Accor, a key partner of major sporting events, became an official partner of France's leading tennis tournament in 2024. This long-standing collaboration brings together two areas of expertise that naturally align: world-class hospitality and tennis excellence. Today, it offers guests a total immersion in the tournament's atmosphere, whether on the court, in a private lounge, or across hotels available on ALL.com around the world.

The activation at a glance:

ALL Accor presents the first-ever rebranding of a palace in the colors of Roland-Garros: Le Royal Monceau - Raffles Paris goes far beyond simply adopting the tournament's colors; it reinterprets its codes space by space, through a scenography built around dichroic glass, light, and clay-inspired textures. In the inner courtyard, the pool area is reimagined as an artistic installation: An ochre clay platform blurs the boundaries between a poolside setting and a competition court. From an outdoor pool transformed into a tennis court; In the Royal Monceau Suite, the mashrabiya ceiling in the bathroom reinterprets the façade of court Philippe- Chatrier, casting graphic shadows across the marble. Finally, the Royal Film Club - the hotel's private cinema - will screen matches live in an intimate setting, complete with homemade popcorn and signature dishes, offering a way to experience Roland-Garros without ever leaving the Parisian palace

Le Royal Monceau - Raffles Paris goes far beyond simply adopting the tournament's colors; it reinterprets its codes space by space, through a scenography built around dichroic glass, light, and clay-inspired textures. In the inner courtyard, the pool area is reimagined as an artistic installation: An ochre clay platform blurs the boundaries between a poolside setting and a competition court. From an outdoor pool transformed into a tennis court; In the Royal Monceau Suite, the mashrabiya ceiling in the bathroom reinterprets the façade of court Philippe- Chatrier, casting graphic shadows across the marble. Finally, the Royal Film Club - the hotel's private cinema - will screen matches live in an intimate setting, complete with homemade popcorn and signature dishes, offering a way to experience Roland-Garros without ever leaving the Parisian palace Pullman and MGallery: Roland-Garros unfolds around the world: The rebranding extends far beyond the doors of the Parisian palace. Internationally, ALL Accor is

transforming some of the most iconic hotels of its loyalty programme in the colours of Roland- Garros, offering guests an immersive experience in the world of the tournament, whether they are in Tokyo, Shanghai or São Paulo.

The rebranding extends far beyond the doors of the Parisian palace. Internationally, ALL Accor is transforming some of the most iconic hotels of its loyalty programme in the colours of Roland- Garros, offering guests an immersive experience in the world of the tournament, whether they are in Tokyo, Shanghai or São Paulo. Taking a break in the ALL Accor x Roland-Garros lounge: From May 24 to June 7, from lunch through dinner, ALL Accor will welcome its members into a lounge entirely imagined by Potel et Chabot's creative studio in collaboration with Marseille-based artist Sarah Espeute. Known for her evocative aesthetic and sustainable approach, she has created a series of artworks and accessories that express sport in a poetic way.

From May 24 to June 7, from lunch through dinner, ALL Accor will welcome its members into a lounge entirely imagined by Potel et Chabot's creative studio in collaboration with Marseille-based artist Sarah Espeute. Known for her evocative aesthetic and sustainable approach, she has created a series of artworks and accessories that express sport in a poetic way. The dedicated campaign "Enjoy a number one treatment": To be treated with the same level of attention as the world's greatest champions? This is the message behind ALL Accor's campaign dedicated to its collaboration with Roland-Garros. Photographed and filmed across several of the hotels within the ALL Accor portfolio, including the iconic MGallery Molitor Paris just steps from the stadium, this campaign, with its refined aesthetic, showcases the hospitality expertise that defines ALL Accor and the wider Accor Group. The campaign can be viewed: here.

"With ALL Accor, we are transforming loyalty into an experiential platform built around our members' passions. Our partnership with Roland-Garros is a powerful illustration of this: an iconic event whose excitement we extend far beyond the courts, bringing the world of the Grand Slam into the very heart of the hotels available on ALL.com across the globe. From our private suite within the stadium to experiences rolled out internationally, we give our members the opportunity to feel the thrill of the tournament - whether courtside or on the other side of the world - with a number one treatment, just like the greatest champions." Mehdi Hemici, Chief Loyalty & E-Commerce Officer, Accor

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