

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK) revealed earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR19.569 million, or EUR0.22 per share. This compares with EUR45.628 million, or EUR0.52 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 6.4% to EUR524.001 million from EUR560.016 million last year.



Carl Zeiss Meditec AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR19.569 Mln. vs. EUR45.628 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.22 vs. EUR0.52 last year. -Revenue: EUR524.001 Mln vs. EUR560.016 Mln last year.



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