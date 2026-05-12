

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Bayer AG (BYR.L) on Tuesday reported significantly-higher first-quarter profit, primarily helped by special gains.



Net income attributable to shareholders rose to €2.763 billion or €2.81 per share from €1.299 billion or €1.32 per share in the prior-year quarter.



In the first quarter, Bayer recorded special gains of €324 million, mainly related to the sale of the Avelox business, compared with special charges of €587 million last year. Core earnings per share increased 12.9% to €2.71.



EBIT rose 51.8% to €3.528 billion, and EBIT before special items improved 10.1% to €3.204 billion.



EBITDA before special items rose 9% to €4.453 billion from €4.085 billion a year earlier.



First-quarter sales were €13.405 billion, down 2.4% year-on-year. On a currency- and portfolio-adjusted basis, sales increased 4.1%.



In the Crop Science division, sales were broadly stable at €7.558 billion, while Pharmaceuticals sales declined 6.6% to €4.249 billion. Consumer Health sales edged down 0.5% to €1.491 billion.



Looking ahead, the company has reiterated its full-year outlook at constant currencies. Based on exchange rates as of March 31, 2026, Bayer now expects full-year sales of 44.5 billion euros - 46.5 billion euros, compared with its previous forecast of 44 billion euros - 46 billion euros.



The company also raised its forecast for EBITDA before special items to 9.4 billion euros - 9.9 billion euros from the prior range of 9.1 billion euros - 9.6 billion euros. Core earnings per share are now expected to be between 4.10 euros and 4.60 euros, compared with the previous guidance of 4.00 euros to 4.50 euros, with the revisions reflecting currency effects alone.



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