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WKN: A0TGJ5 | ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 09:22 Uhr
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Clarios and its VARTA brand, support Benny Leuchter and Max Kruse Racing at the legendary Nürburgring 24 Hour Race

Advanced low-voltage technology from Clarios supports multiple factory-supported entries at one of the world's toughest endurance races

Hannover, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarios, a global leader in advanced low-voltage battery technologies for mobility, today announced its support of racing driver Benny Leuchter and the Max Kruse Racing team ahead of the ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nürburgring, taking place May 14-17, 2026. VARTA, the premium brand of Clarios in Europe, highlights Clarios' expertise in advanced low-voltage systems and its long-standing connection to high-performance mobility environments.

As one of the most demanding endurance races in global motorsport, the Nürburgring 24-Hour Race is renowned for pushing drivers, teams and vehicles to their limits. With its unique combination of the Nordschleife and Grand Prix circuit, extreme elevation changes and unpredictable conditions, the event provides an ideal real-world environment to demonstrate the reliability and performance of advanced automotive technologies. Technologies from the Clarios portfolio, are designed to deliver reliability and performance under extreme conditions - whether on the racetrack or in everyday mobility applications.

Clarios supports the Max Kruse Racing effort as a technical partner, supplying advanced low-voltage technology designed to perform under the extreme requirements of endurance racing. At the Nürburgring?24-Hour?Race, this technology supports three factory-supported Volkswagen?GTI entries as well as two Audi?R8?LMS?GT3?EVO?II vehicles, demonstrating performance across different vehicle platforms.

A real-world proving ground for low-voltage technology
With decades of experience and deep expertise in low-voltage systems, Clarios is a trusted partner to automotive manufacturers and mobility providers around the globe. Endurance racing environments such as the Nürburgring 24-Hour Race serve as an uncompromising testbed, where reliability, durability and performance are critical over extended periods of continuous operation.

"Endurance racing represents one of the harshest environments imaginable for vehicle technology," said Federico Morales Zimermann, Vice President & General Manager Global OEM Customers, Products, and Engineering at Clarios. "Supporting Benny Leuchter and the Max Kruse Racing team allows us to demonstrate how advanced low-voltage solutions can perform reliably under extreme conditions - lessons that directly translate to everyday mobility."

Strong partnership with proven motorsport expertise
Benny Leuchter is a professional racing driver and long-standing partner of Volkswagen in motorsport and vehicle development. Together with Max Kruse Racing, he competes across multiple series on the Nürburgring calendar, combining racing performance with a strong focus on technical precision, preparation and consistency.
The 2026 Nürburgring season includes the ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nürburgring as its centerpiece, following extensive preparation through the Nürburgring endurance racing calendar. The event attracts a global audience and remains one of the most iconic endurance races in the world.

About Benny Leuchter
Benny Leuchter, born in 1987 in Duisburg, Germany, is a professional racing driver and a longtime Volkswagen ambassador, test and development driver. In addition to competing in touring, GT car and endurance racing series, he plays an active role in vehicle testing and development, bringing motorsport expertise directly into production-oriented engineering programs.

About Clarios
Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility and owner of the VARTA brand in the automotive sector. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus - advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network.

Contact Info

Christian Riedel
christian.m.riedel@clarios.com
+49 173 99975410

Attachment

  • Clarios supports Max Kruse Racing at the Nürburgring 24 Hours

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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