Camurus AB: Camurus' Interim Report January-March 2026

"Q1 performance on track for full-year guidance"

Summary first quarter 2026

January - March

Total revenues decreased 5% (increased 3% at CER 1 ) to SEK 533 (558) million

) to SEK 533 (558) million Product sales decreased 12% (6% at CER 1 ) to SEK 426 (485) million

) to SEK 426 (485) million Royalties increased 44% (59% at CER 1 ) to SEK 106 (74) million

) to SEK 106 (74) million Operating result decreased 30% (15% at CER 1 ) to SEK 168 (239) million

) to SEK 168 (239) million Profit before tax decreased 28% (14% at CER 1 ) to SEK 184 (254) million

) to SEK 184 (254) million The cash position at the end of the quarter was SEK 3.9 (2.9) billion

FDA accepted the Oclaiz NDA for review with PDUFA action date 10 June, 2026

Financial outlook 2026 reiterated

At constant exchange rate

Fredrik Tiberg, President and CEO:

"Camurus' first quarter 2026 results were in line with our expectations and full-year guidance. Following changes to the distribution model in the UK in Q4 2025, sales revenues recovered, while our R&D pipeline continued to advance. We are expecting the approval decision for Oclaiz in the US on 10 June and thereafter look forward to completing the randomized part of the SORENTO study in GEP-NET and sharing the primary Phase 3 results."

Webcast

Financial analysts, investors and media are invited to attend a webcast and presentation of the results at 2.00 pm CET.

Access the webcast using this link:

https://camurus.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026

To participate in the presentation and ask questions, please register using the link below. After registering, please use the provided phone number and conference ID to dial in:

https://events.inderes.com/camurus/q1-report-2026/dial-in

For more information:

Fredrik Tiberg, President and CEO

fredrik.tiberg@camurus.com

Fredrik Joabsson, Chief Business Development Officer

Tel. +46 (0)70 776 17 37

ir@camurus.com

About Camurus

Camurus is an international, science-led biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative, long-acting medicines for improving the lives of patients with severe and chronic diseases. New drug products with best-in-class potential are conceived based on the company's proprietary FluidCrystal® technology and its extensive R&D expertise. The R&D pipeline includes products for the treatment of dependence, pain, cancer, and endocrine diseases. Camurus has operations across Europe, the US, and Australia, with headquarters in Lund, Sweden. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CAMX. For more information, visit www.camurus.com and LinkedIn.

This information is information that Camurus AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the chief executive officer, at 07.00 am CET on 12 May, 2026.