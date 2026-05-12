Nanoform Finland Oyj: Inside information: Nanoform Signs First Exclusivity Agreement for Ultra-High Concentration Subcutaneous Delivery

Nanoform Finland Plc | Inside Information | May 12, 2026 at 08:00:00 EEST

Helsinki, Finland - Nanoform Finland Plc ("Nanoform"), the medicine performance-enhancing company, today announced that it has signed an exclusivity agreement with a U.S. biopharmaceutical company (Nasdaq listed, Mcap USD 1Bn+) for the application of Nanoform's proprietary biologics nanoparticle technology to support the development of differentiated subcutaneous biologic medicines.

Under the agreement, the partner will pay Nanoform a non-refundable initial USD 1,000,000 fee to secure exclusivity to license Nanoform's biologics technology for one clinically and commercially validated target receptor for one year, with the right to extend once for an additional year against an additional non-refundable payment of USD 1,000,000. Subject to progression of the project with Nanoform by the partner, continued progress in establishing GMP-grade clinical supply by Nanoform, and entry into a license, the total aggregate milestones can be up to high tens of millions U.S. dollars, in addition to tiered royalties from low- to mid-single digits for sales of any successfully commercialized product utilizing Nanoform's technology, in addition to potential separate payments for the services and supply of nanoformed product throughout development and commercialization.

Any future entry into a license under which there may be a realization of potential service-, milestone-, and royalty payments is contingent upon Nanoform's continued progress in establishing GMP-grade clinical supply for the biologics technology, and the partner's continued clinical and commercial development of products for the therapeutic target with Nanoform.

Nanoform's proprietary biologics manufacturing technology enables the nanoforming of biologics, including peptides, monoclonal antibodies and other large molecules, into highly stable particles that unlock new formulation possibilities. The technology enables suspensions with concentrations of the biologic compound exceeding 500 mg/mL, reducing injection volumes and improving patient convenience by enabling subcutaneous and inhaled delivery at home for therapies traditionally administered intravenously.

"We are excited by the advanced pre-clinical data our partner has generated with our biologics technology. This is our first exclusivity agreement for the biologics technology for a therapeutic target. There are approximately 100 therapeutic targets with an approved biologic medicine, and 200-300 additional targets currently subject to clinical development," said Prof. Edward Hæggström, Chief Executive Officer of Nanoform.

Christian Jones, Chief Commercial Officer of Nanoform, added:

"We have established a strong reputation and unique knowledge of nanoformulations in the global pharmaceutical industry having worked on over 100 small and large molecules with more than 50 pharma and biotech companies. The economic structure in this deal for our large molecule platform reflects the potential to build a meaningful, long-term revenue stream if a product successfully progresses to market, while maintaining clear alignment between development progress and value creation. The target selected under this agreement is already clinically and commercially proven, allowing Nanoform to focus on formulation and delivery differentiation rather than early scientific risk. From a commercial perspective, this exclusivity agreement is an important step in building a scalable biologics pipeline and demonstrates the type and quality of counterparties we see engaging with Nanoform. We expect this to be the first of multiple biologics focused agreements of this nature."

Nanoform continues to engage with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies globally regarding the application of its nanoparticle technologies across both small molecules and biologics, with a growing focus on late-stage programs where formulation can drive meaningful clinical and commercial differentiation.

For further information, please contact:

Christian Jones, CCO

christian.jones@nanoform.com

+44 7804 474 771

Henri von Haartman, IR

hvh@nanoform.com

+46 (0)7686 650 11

This information is inside information that Nanoform is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, on May 12th, 2026, at 08.00 EEST.

About Nanoform

Nanoform is the medicine performance-enhancing company that leverages best-in-class innovative nanoparticle engineering technologies, expert formulation, and scalable GMP API manufacturing to enable superior medicines for patients. The company focuses on reducing clinical attrition and on enhancing drug molecules' performance through its nanoforming technologies and formulation services, from pre-clinical to commercial scale. Nanoform will help improve bioavailability and drug delivery profiles, drive differentiation, patient adherence and extend the lifecycle potential of products. Nanoform's shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB, +46 8 588 685 70, certifiedadviser@dnbcarnegie.se. For more information, please visit www.nanoform.com.

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