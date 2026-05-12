Roxmore Resources Inc.: Roxmore Resources Reports Significant Drill Results From The Converse Project, Battle Mountain - Eureka Trend Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Roxmore Resources Inc. (TSX:RM)(OTCQX:GARLF) ("Roxmore" or the "Company") is pleased to report gold and silver results from the ongoing drill campaign at its flagship Converse Gold Project ("Converse" or "the Project"). Results include significant intercepts of 138.1m grading 0.65 g/t Au and 3.5 g/t Ag from 57m and 110.9m grading 1.31 g/t Au and 2.84 g/t Ag from 459.6m depth. The drill hole was completed as part of the Company's ongoing infill and extension drilling program and continues to validate both the scale and continuity of gold and silver mineralization at Converse.

Key Highlights

110.9m grading 1.31 g/t Au and 2.84 g/t Ag from a depth of 459.6m in CV25-009C

Demonstrated mineralization approximately 400m below the floor of the recently released PEA open pit.

Multiple significant gold intercepts in CV25-009C with the full complement comprising 138.1m grading 0.65 g/t Au and 3.5 g/t Ag from 57m; and 110.9m grading 1.31 g/t Au and 2.84 g/t Ag from 459.6m; and 49.4m grading 0.79 g/t Au and 2.61 g/t Ag from 698.9m; and 16.8m grading 1.26 g/t Au and 5.29 g/t Ag from 796.7m; and 131.7m grading 0.55 g/t Au and 3.11 g/t Ag from 834.5m

CV25-009C was designed to twin a historic reverse circulation ("RC") hole NK-125 in a similar fashion to CV25-007C which recently returned 1 : 194.5m grading 0.71 g/t Au from 190.2 m, including: 12.5m grading 1.14 g/t Au from 208.5m; and 24.1m grading 1.77 g/t Au from 281m.



CV25-009C, like CV25-007C, successfully twinned the historic RC hole while extending mineralization substantially at depth.

Roxmore recently commenced a 30,000m infill and extension drilling campaign at Converse.

1 See press release dated January 20, 2026 which can be found on the Company's website at www.roxmoreresources.com

Gold Continuity and Robust Mineralization

Thick, continuous intervals of gold and silver mineralization were intersected in core hole CV25-009C, demonstrating the robust nature of mineralization at Converse.

High-grade, variable oxidized intersection (downhole thickness):

110.9m grading 1.31 g/t Au from 459.6m

Primary sulphide intersection (downhole thickness):

138.1m grading 0.65 g/t Au from 57m; and

49.4m grading 0.79 g/t Au from 698.9m; and

16.8m grading 1.26 g/t Au from 796.7m; and

131.7m grading 0.55 g/tAu from 834.5m

Nearby historic RC hole NK-125 intersected 164.6 m at 0.77 g/t Au and through the comparable twinned interval, CV25-009C returned 138.1 m at 0.65 g/t Au, demonstrating good overall correlation between historic RC and current core drilling results at Converse. As NK-125 ended in mineralization, CV25-009C was extended to depth, successfully extending gold mineralization in multiple horizons below the historic hole.

The true thickness of the mineralized structure intercepted in CV25-009C is believed to be between 85-125m thick, up to 400m in length and >500m in depth based upon the modelled extent of the breccia body. The highest individual gold assay returned 12.7 g/t Au, determined by fire assay with gravimetric finish.

The continuity and grade of mineralization intersected in CV25-009C support previous drilling results and strengthen confidence in the reliability of the existing database as the Project advances through economic studies. These results further demonstrate the potential for new mineralized zones within and below the current pit-shell constrained mineral resource and continue to support evidence for a long-lived and complex hydrothermal system.

John Dorward, Executive Chairman of Roxmore commented: "This hole further demonstrates the broader potential at Converse to define a very large system. The significant intersection of 110.9m grading 1.31g/t of gold is in an area where inferred resources have been defined near the current base of the PEA open pit. We are excited to return a result which we believe has the potential to upgrade a portion of the current resource in terms of both grade and classification. These intervals, along with those in the recently released CV25-007C, demonstrate remarkable continuity along large intervals of consistent grades. As we initiate the PFS, results such as these are encouraging and show that we are in the early innings of the growing potential of the Project."

Geology and Mineralization

The Company believes the gold system at Converse has similarities to the giant Phoenix deposit currently being mined by Nevada Gold Mines, located a short distance to the east. The geology intersected in CV25-009C was largely predicted by Roxmore's updated geological model, including lithologies, faulting and alteration styles. This predictable three-dimensional model supported the recently updated gold mineral resource estimate which was completed by SLR Consulting as part of the PEA.

CV25-009C targeted Breccia Pipe 01 ("BP-01"), a large, elongate breccia body currently defined over approximately 400 m of strike length, up to 150 m in width, and more than 500 m vertically. BP-01 is interpreted to have formed through repeated hydrothermal and magmatic brecciation events, as evidenced by variations in mineralized and non-mineralized breccia phases, as well as discrete brecciated corridors within the broader breccia system. A mineralized breccia zone is enclosed within BP-01 and has been intersected along much of the defined strike length and vertical extent of the broader system, reaching up to approximately 125 m in width. The breccia system is interpreted to represent an apical, intrusion-related breccia body, supported by the apparent termination of multiple amphibole-feldspar porphyry phases at the base of the breccia. An earlier porphyry phase is interpreted to be related to the Redline Stock and is cut by a later porphyry phase that locally exhibits moderate to strong potassic alteration, this later phase was identified in hole CV25-005C. BP-01 is composed predominantly of hydrothermal breccia, with minor magmatic breccia components that texturally and mineralogically resemble the underlying porphyry units.

Below BP-01 and the underlying porphyry units, CV25-009C intersected a second mineralized breccia unit directly overlying a large amphibole-quartz-feldspar porphyry body, interpreted to represent the lower portion of the Redline Stock. The spatial relationship between this breccia and the underlying intrusion suggests that it may represent a cupola-style breccia developed along the roof of the intrusive body. The intrusive body exhibits widespread hydrothermal alteration, with localized potassium enrichment and secondary biotite development spatially associated with locally elevated gold, copper, and silver grades, while molybdenum values generally increase lower in the hole within and adjacent to the intrusive body.

Results from this drilling program are actively being incorporated into the updated geological model. Roxmore continues to advance the Project with a focus on scale, continuity, and technical rigor.

Upcoming Catalysts

Q3 2026 - Ongoing drill results from current 30,000m drilling program

Q3 2026 - Results of silver re-assay program

About Roxmore Resources Inc.

Roxmore is focused on developing its flagship, Converse Gold Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits not owned by a major mining company in Nevada, USA. The Converse Gold Project is located within the prolific Battle Mountain trend containing Indicated Mineral Resource estimate ("MRE") of 103 million tonnes (Mt) at an average gold grade of 0.65 g/t, containing 2.16 million ounces (Moz) Au and an Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 218 Mt at an average gold grade of 0.43 g/t containing 3.04 Moz Au. The company completed a PEA for the project outlining attractive economics with an After-Tax NPV5% of US$2.7 Billion, IRR of 43%, and payback achieved in 2.2 years at long term consensus gold price of US$3,600/oz. The Simple Heap leach operation features significant production from a single pit with highlights including 3.5 million payable ounces LOM at 267,000 oz per year on average in the first full 8 years of production and 246,000 oz on average over the 14-year Life of Mine. The PEA is preliminary in nature, it includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. With decades of expertise in Nevada and globally, our Board and management are focused on unlocking the potential of this project. For further details please refer to our technical report entitled "Roxmore Resources Announces a Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Converse Gold Project in Nevada" dated effective April 20, 2026 which is available on our website at www.roxmoreresources.com and on our SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Vance Spalding, Certified Professional Geologist, Executive VP Exploration for Roxmore, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Initial drill results are made available to the QP as they are generated, and a final database is reviewed after going through the QA/QC process prior to releasing any drill results to the public. The QP has access without limitation to all aspects of the data throughout.

Quality Control & Assurance

Drill core is generally extracted from the core tube and split tubes by the drill contractor and placed in core boxes with appropriate depth markers noting recovery. Full core boxes are then sealed before being transported by Roxmore's personnel to Roxmore's facility in Winnemucca, Nevada where it is geologically and geotechnically logged by Roxmore geologists: checked for recovery, photographed, and marked for assays. The core is cut in half and placed in plastic bags, zip-tied and grouped in burlap sacks and sealed for transport to the ALS Global preparation facility in Elko, Nevada. The retained half-core is stored at Roxmore's facility in Winnemucca, Nevada.

RC chips are collected into 5-gallon woven polyethylene bags in 5-foot intervals and sealed by the drill contractor. The target weight of samples is 3 to 5 kilograms. Bags are pre-labeled with sample numbers and depth intervals and validated against a sampling sheet. Every 30th sample is a field-split-duplicate. Field-split-duplicates are split at the RC rig using an even-numbered-chute riffle splitter. RC chips are geologically logged in the field by Roxmore geologists. Chip trays are transported to Roxmore's processing facility by Roxmore's personnel to Roxmore's facility in Winnemucca, Nevada where they are photographed and stored. RC samples are grouped in burlap sacks and sealed for transport in the field. Samples are transported to the ALS Global preparation facility in Elko, Nevada.

Sample preparation is done according to ALS code PREP-31BY [1 kg-split pulverization]. The primary assay methods used are ALS codes Au-AA24 and ME-ICP61. The gold overlimit methods are Au-GRA22 and Au_SCR21 (overlimit triggers are 3 ppm and 10 ppm Au respectively). ALS Global is an independent, ISO-accredited laboratory with no affiliation to Roxmore Resources beyond its role as a third-party analytical service provider.

QA/QC is performed as each certificate is imported into Roxmore's GeoSequel database. Performance charts are prepared for coarse blanks, certified reference materials and duplicates used. Roxmore uses OREAS standards for the Converse project. The insertion frequencies of blanks is 3.33%, of CRMs is 3.33%, and of quarter-core duplicates and RC-chip field-split-duplicates is 3.33%. Coarse blank above 10x over the lower detection limit (LDL) of the Au-AA24 method are re-run. For certified reference materials, the certified mean is considered the target. The certified standard deviation is used to calculate the acceptable range. The acceptable range is defined as within 3 standard deviations from the certified mean.

For further information please contact:

John Dorward

Roxmore Resources Inc.

Contact@roxmoreresources.com

Tel: 905-961-4727

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward- looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning Converse, the Preliminary Economic Assessment and the results and timing therefore, the results of exploration being indicative of further mineralization at Converse, the timing for the release of results from the remaining deep drill holes, and mineral resource estimates.

Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning general economic and industry conditions, applicable laws and regulations, commodity prices, the use of proceeds, and the future business and operational needs of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, dependency upon regulatory approvals, the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing and exploration risk. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the respective management of Roxmore at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, Roxmore does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Table 1: Drill collar table

Hole ID Coordinate System Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth (m) CV25-009C NAD 83 UTM Zone 11N 477214 4506245 1520 0 -90 1306

Table 2: Table of full assays

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) CV25-009C 30.5 32.0 1.5 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 32.0 33.5 1.5 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 33.5 35.1 1.5 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 35.1 36.6 1.5 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 36.6 38.1 1.5 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 38.1 39.6 1.5 0.03 0.25 CV25-009C 39.6 41.1 1.5 0.01 0.70 CV25-009C 41.1 42.7 1.5 0.03 1.40 CV25-009C 42.7 43.3 0.6 0.10 3.00 CV25-009C 43.3 44.5 1.2 0.26 3.90 CV25-009C 44.5 45.4 0.9 0.17 5.30 CV25-009C 45.4 46.9 1.5 0.02 2.70 CV25-009C 46.9 48.5 1.5 0.02 2.60 CV25-009C 48.5 49.7 1.2 0.15 1.40 CV25-009C 49.7 51.2 1.5 0.08 2.00 CV25-009C 51.2 51.8 0.6 0.02 2.90 CV25-009C 51.8 53.0 1.2 0.07 2.00 CV25-009C 53.0 54.6 1.5 0.05 2.00 CV25-009C 54.6 56.1 1.5 0.03 2.00 CV25-009C 56.1 57.0 0.9 0.02 1.70 CV25-009C 57.0 58.5 1.5 0.28 0.90 CV25-009C 58.5 60.0 1.5 0.32 2.10 CV25-009C 60.0 61.6 1.5 0.71 2.50 CV25-009C 61.6 63.1 1.5 1.05 1.60 CV25-009C 63.1 64.6 1.5 0.83 1.60 CV25-009C 64.6 66.1 1.5 0.19 1.70 CV25-009C 66.1 67.7 1.5 0.37 2.20 CV25-009C 67.7 69.2 1.5 0.44 2.80 CV25-009C 69.2 70.7 1.5 0.73 1.70 CV25-009C 70.7 72.2 1.5 0.18 3.70 CV25-009C 72.2 73.8 1.5 0.30 3.60 CV25-009C 73.8 74.4 0.6 0.46 3.80 CV25-009C 74.4 75.6 1.2 1.07 2.10 CV25-009C 75.6 76.8 1.2 0.42 6.00 CV25-009C 76.8 78.3 1.5 0.28 2.50 CV25-009C 78.3 78.9 0.6 0.41 3.60 CV25-009C 78.9 79.9 0.9 0.48 1.40 CV25-009C 79.9 81.1 1.2 0.53 0.90 CV25-009C 81.1 82.3 1.2 0.93 5.90 CV25-009C 82.3 82.9 0.6 0.11 1.80 CV25-009C 82.9 84.1 1.2 0.10 3.40 CV25-009C 84.1 85.6 1.5 0.62 3.80 CV25-009C 85.6 86.9 1.2 0.59 4.00 CV25-009C 86.9 87.5 0.6 0.27 6.40 CV25-009C 87.5 88.1 0.6 0.33 1.30 CV25-009C 88.1 89.6 1.5 0.37 3.30 CV25-009C 89.6 91.1 1.5 0.20 5.20 CV25-009C 91.1 91.7 0.6 0.19 5.60 CV25-009C 91.7 92.7 0.9 0.48 1.00 CV25-009C 92.7 93.6 0.9 0.94 1.70 CV25-009C 93.6 94.5 0.9 0.37 1.60 CV25-009C 94.5 95.1 0.6 0.29 3.80 CV25-009C 95.1 95.7 0.6 0.76 3.00 CV25-009C 95.7 96.3 0.6 0.15 1.80 CV25-009C 96.3 97.2 0.9 0.09 5.30 CV25-009C 97.2 98.1 0.9 0.16 7.40 CV25-009C 98.1 98.8 0.6 0.77 3.80 CV25-009C 98.8 99.4 0.6 1.10 3.30 CV25-009C 99.4 100.0 0.6 0.41 2.30 CV25-009C 100.0 101.2 1.2 1.19 2.10 CV25-009C 101.2 102.1 0.9 0.42 0.60 CV25-009C 102.1 102.7 0.6 0.57 0.70 CV25-009C 102.7 103.9 1.2 0.55 4.50 CV25-009C 103.9 105.5 1.5 0.67 2.20 CV25-009C 105.5 106.7 1.2 0.45 1.10 CV25-009C 106.7 108.2 1.5 0.29 1.10 CV25-009C 108.2 109.4 1.2 0.76 0.60 CV25-009C 109.4 110.6 1.2 0.23 1.00 CV25-009C 110.6 111.6 0.9 0.13 1.10 CV25-009C 111.6 112.8 1.2 0.24 1.10 CV25-009C 112.8 114.0 1.2 0.16 1.50 CV25-009C 114.0 114.9 0.9 0.06 1.10 CV25-009C 114.9 115.8 0.9 0.43 34.10 CV25-009C 115.8 117.0 1.2 0.25 1.60 CV25-009C 117.0 118.3 1.2 0.18 1.50 CV25-009C 118.3 119.0 0.8 1.56 5.20 CV25-009C 119.0 119.5 0.5 0.30 3.20 CV25-009C 119.5 120.4 0.9 0.12 1.80 CV25-009C 120.4 120.7 0.3 0.10 2.80 CV25-009C 120.7 121.9 1.2 0.34 7.30 CV25-009C 121.9 122.8 0.9 0.20 13.00 CV25-009C 122.8 123.4 0.6 0.32 6.40 CV25-009C 123.4 124.7 1.2 0.20 4.20 CV25-009C 124.7 125.9 1.2 0.37 4.40 CV25-009C 125.9 126.5 0.6 0.26 4.00 CV25-009C 126.5 127.4 0.9 0.22 1.70 CV25-009C 127.4 128.6 1.2 0.47 3.30 CV25-009C 128.6 129.2 0.6 0.18 3.60 CV25-009C 129.2 130.6 1.4 1.07 5.90 CV25-009C 130.6 131.7 1.1 1.45 4.60 CV25-009C 131.7 132.3 0.6 0.42 4.80 CV25-009C 132.3 133.5 1.2 1.63 3.50 CV25-009C 133.5 135.0 1.5 1.74 4.70 CV25-009C 135.0 136.2 1.2 1.15 4.50 CV25-009C 136.2 137.5 1.2 0.97 5.50 CV25-009C 137.5 138.1 0.6 1.55 6.60 CV25-009C 138.1 139.6 1.5 1.23 4.00 CV25-009C 139.6 140.5 0.9 2.80 4.00 CV25-009C 140.5 141.1 0.6 3.41 3.70 CV25-009C 141.1 142.3 1.2 1.09 1.10 CV25-009C 142.3 143.9 1.5 0.27 0.70 CV25-009C 143.9 144.8 0.9 1.42 2.50 CV25-009C 144.8 145.7 0.9 0.44 5.80 CV25-009C 145.7 146.9 1.2 0.73 15.50 CV25-009C 146.9 148.4 1.5 0.70 3.30 CV25-009C 148.4 149.7 1.2 0.59 5.10 CV25-009C 149.7 150.9 1.2 0.87 1.60 CV25-009C 150.9 152.4 1.5 0.29 1.70 CV25-009C 152.4 153.9 1.5 0.67 2.40 CV25-009C 153.9 154.8 0.9 0.43 5.90 CV25-009C 154.8 155.4 0.6 0.67 5.20 CV25-009C 155.4 156.7 1.2 1.43 6.10 CV25-009C 156.7 157.9 1.2 1.08 5.90 CV25-009C 157.9 158.2 0.3 1.39 9.60 CV25-009C 158.2 158.8 0.6 2.60 12.90 CV25-009C 158.8 160.0 1.2 1.06 4.60 CV25-009C 160.0 161.5 1.5 1.35 3.40 CV25-009C 161.5 163.1 1.5 1.17 4.80 CV25-009C 163.1 164.6 1.5 1.09 3.80 CV25-009C 164.6 166.1 1.5 0.91 2.10 CV25-009C 166.1 167.3 1.2 0.63 3.40 CV25-009C 167.3 168.3 0.9 0.35 2.30 CV25-009C 168.3 169.8 1.5 0.82 6.00 CV25-009C 169.8 171.3 1.5 0.86 6.90 CV25-009C 171.3 172.8 1.5 1.06 3.10 CV25-009C 172.8 174.3 1.5 0.76 2.90 CV25-009C 174.3 175.6 1.2 0.55 2.70 CV25-009C 175.6 176.8 1.2 0.16 0.90 CV25-009C 176.8 178.0 1.2 0.86 3.90 CV25-009C 178.0 178.6 0.6 0.09 1.30 CV25-009C 178.6 179.2 0.6 0.60 4.00 CV25-009C 179.2 180.7 1.5 1.14 4.80 CV25-009C 180.7 181.7 0.9 0.18 2.30 CV25-009C 181.7 182.3 0.6 0.36 2.40 CV25-009C 182.3 182.9 0.6 0.43 3.00 CV25-009C 182.9 184.4 1.5 0.63 3.00 CV25-009C 184.4 185.2 0.8 0.62 1.00 CV25-009C 185.2 186.5 1.4 0.73 3.10 CV25-009C 186.5 187.1 0.6 0.90 2.40 CV25-009C 187.1 188.1 0.9 0.19 0.25 CV25-009C 188.1 189.4 1.4 0.64 1.10 CV25-009C 189.4 190.2 0.8 0.49 1.70 CV25-009C 190.2 191.1 0.9 0.48 1.10 CV25-009C 191.1 192.6 1.5 0.12 0.70 CV25-009C 192.6 194.2 1.5 0.45 1.10 CV25-009C 194.2 195.1 0.9 0.24 0.50 CV25-009C 195.1 196.6 1.5 0.15 0.25 CV25-009C 196.6 196.9 0.3 0.04 0.25 CV25-009C 196.9 197.5 0.6 0.20 2.10 CV25-009C 197.5 197.8 0.3 0.03 0.25 CV25-009C 197.8 198.4 0.6 0.09 0.60 CV25-009C 198.4 199.6 1.2 0.13 0.60 CV25-009C 199.6 200.3 0.6 0.10 1.10 CV25-009C 200.3 201.5 1.2 0.08 1.80 CV25-009C 201.5 202.7 1.2 0.08 0.90 CV25-009C 202.7 203.6 0.9 0.06 1.40 CV25-009C 203.6 204.8 1.2 0.05 1.70 CV25-009C 204.8 206.4 1.5 0.04 2.00 CV25-009C 206.4 207.3 0.9 0.02 0.60 CV25-009C 207.3 208.8 1.5 0.08 0.25 CV25-009C 208.8 209.4 0.6 0.01 0.50 CV25-009C 209.4 210.6 1.2 0.85 1.10 CV25-009C 210.6 211.8 1.2 0.74 1.30 CV25-009C 211.8 212.4 0.6 0.82 0.70 CV25-009C 212.4 214.0 1.5 1.18 1.10 CV25-009C 214.0 215.5 1.5 0.91 0.70 CV25-009C 215.5 217.0 1.5 0.35 0.60 CV25-009C 217.0 218.5 1.5 0.87 0.60 CV25-009C 218.5 220.1 1.5 1.02 1.20 CV25-009C 220.1 220.4 0.3 2.00 1.70 CV25-009C 220.4 221.6 1.2 1.06 1.20 CV25-009C 221.6 223.1 1.5 0.09 1.00 CV25-009C 223.1 224.3 1.2 0.56 1.40 CV25-009C 224.3 225.6 1.2 0.59 2.10 CV25-009C 225.6 227.1 1.5 0.20 1.30 CV25-009C 227.1 228.6 1.5 0.11 1.40 CV25-009C 228.6 229.5 0.9 0.11 2.10 CV25-009C 229.5 231.0 1.5 0.05 2.70 CV25-009C 231.0 232.0 0.9 0.02 1.20 CV25-009C 232.0 232.6 0.6 0.02 0.90 CV25-009C 232.6 233.6 1.1 0.01 0.50 CV25-009C 233.6 234.1 0.5 0.05 2.40 CV25-009C 234.1 235.3 1.2 0.01 0.80 CV25-009C 235.3 236.8 1.5 0.02 0.50 CV25-009C 236.8 238.4 1.5 0.04 4.00 CV25-009C 238.4 239.9 1.5 0.06 3.30 CV25-009C 239.9 241.4 1.5 0.03 1.20 CV25-009C 241.4 242.0 0.6 0.04 3.50 CV25-009C 242.0 242.9 0.9 0.03 1.60 CV25-009C 242.9 243.2 0.3 0.04 0.25 CV25-009C 243.2 244.5 1.2 0.02 0.90 CV25-009C 244.5 245.7 1.2 0.02 1.10 CV25-009C 245.7 247.2 1.5 0.03 5.10 CV25-009C 247.2 248.7 1.5 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 248.7 249.3 0.6 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 249.3 249.9 0.6 0.07 0.25 CV25-009C 249.9 251.5 1.5 0.03 1.60 CV25-009C 251.5 253.0 1.5 0.04 0.90 CV25-009C 253.0 254.2 1.2 0.04 4.90 CV25-009C 254.2 255.1 0.9 0.09 3.90 CV25-009C 255.1 255.7 0.6 0.12 2.50 CV25-009C 255.7 256.3 0.6 0.11 10.50 CV25-009C 256.3 256.9 0.6 0.04 4.70 CV25-009C 256.9 258.2 1.2 0.03 2.20 CV25-009C 258.2 259.7 1.5 0.16 1.30 CV25-009C 259.7 260.6 0.9 0.04 3.30 CV25-009C 260.6 261.5 0.9 0.03 0.25 CV25-009C 261.5 262.1 0.6 0.24 0.25 CV25-009C 262.1 263.3 1.2 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 263.3 264.3 0.9 0.05 0.25 CV25-009C 264.3 265.8 1.5 0.04 0.25 CV25-009C 265.8 267.3 1.5 0.07 0.25 CV25-009C 267.3 268.8 1.5 0.06 1.10 CV25-009C 268.8 270.4 1.5 0.05 1.10 CV25-009C 270.4 271.9 1.5 0.09 0.25 CV25-009C 271.9 272.5 0.6 0.13 1.20 CV25-009C 272.5 273.7 1.2 0.07 1.20 CV25-009C 273.7 274.9 1.2 0.08 0.25 CV25-009C 274.9 275.8 0.9 0.06 0.25 CV25-009C 275.8 276.1 0.3 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 276.1 276.8 0.6 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 276.8 278.0 1.2 0.05 0.25 CV25-009C 278.0 279.5 1.5 0.05 0.25 CV25-009C 279.5 281.0 1.5 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 281.0 282.6 1.5 0.05 0.25 CV25-009C 282.6 283.8 1.2 0.34 0.25 CV25-009C 283.8 285.3 1.5 0.04 0.25 CV25-009C 285.3 286.5 1.2 0.10 0.50 CV25-009C 286.5 288.0 1.5 0.12 0.25 CV25-009C 288.0 289.6 1.5 0.03 0.25 CV25-009C 289.6 290.2 0.6 1.12 0.25 CV25-009C 290.2 290.8 0.6 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 290.8 292.0 1.2 0.09 0.25 CV25-009C 292.0 293.5 1.5 0.22 0.25 CV25-009C 293.5 294.7 1.2 0.11 0.25 CV25-009C 294.7 296.3 1.5 0.05 1.10 CV25-009C 296.3 297.5 1.2 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 297.5 299.0 1.5 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 299.0 300.5 1.5 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 300.5 302.1 1.5 0.00 0.25 CV25-009C 302.1 303.6 1.5 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 303.6 305.1 1.5 0.04 0.25 CV25-009C 305.1 306.6 1.5 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 306.6 308.2 1.5 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 308.2 309.7 1.5 0.08 0.25 CV25-009C 309.7 310.0 0.3 0.61 0.25 CV25-009C 310.0 311.2 1.2 0.15 0.25 CV25-009C 311.2 312.7 1.5 0.04 0.25 CV25-009C 312.7 314.2 1.5 0.03 0.25 CV25-009C 314.2 315.8 1.5 0.09 0.25 CV25-009C 315.8 316.7 0.9 0.39 0.25 CV25-009C 316.7 318.2 1.5 0.10 7.00 CV25-009C 318.2 319.4 1.2 0.06 0.25 CV25-009C 319.4 320.3 0.9 0.03 2.40 CV25-009C 320.3 321.9 1.5 0.04 0.25 CV25-009C 321.9 323.1 1.2 0.08 0.25 CV25-009C 323.1 324.3 1.2 0.04 0.25 CV25-009C 324.3 325.5 1.2 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 325.5 326.7 1.2 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 326.7 327.7 0.9 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 327.7 328.4 0.8 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 328.4 329.5 1.1 0.07 1.90 CV25-009C 329.5 330.7 1.2 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 330.7 331.3 0.6 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 331.3 332.8 1.5 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 332.8 333.8 0.9 0.37 0.25 CV25-009C 333.8 335.3 1.5 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 335.3 336.2 0.9 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 336.2 337.4 1.2 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 337.4 338.3 0.9 0.00 0.25 CV25-009C 338.3 339.2 0.9 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 339.2 339.9 0.6 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 339.9 341.4 1.5 0.00 0.25 CV25-009C 341.4 342.3 0.9 0.04 0.25 CV25-009C 342.3 342.9 0.6 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 342.9 344.4 1.5 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 344.4 345.6 1.2 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 345.6 346.6 0.9 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 346.6 347.5 0.9 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 347.5 349.0 1.5 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 349.0 350.5 1.5 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 350.5 351.4 0.9 0.03 0.25 CV25-009C 351.4 352.4 0.9 0.01 0.60 CV25-009C 352.4 353.3 0.9 0.05 1.50 CV25-009C 353.3 354.5 1.2 0.00 1.50 CV25-009C 354.5 356.0 1.5 0.01 0.60 CV25-009C 356.0 357.5 1.5 0.00 0.25 CV25-009C 357.5 358.1 0.6 0.08 0.25 CV25-009C 358.1 359.7 1.5 0.01 2.10 CV25-009C 359.7 361.2 1.5 0.02 4.60 CV25-009C 361.2 362.7 1.5 0.02 3.30 CV25-009C 362.7 363.6 0.9 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 363.6 363.9 0.3 0.02 2.80 CV25-009C 363.9 364.5 0.6 0.01 0.60 CV25-009C 364.5 366.1 1.5 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 366.1 367.3 1.2 0.00 0.25 CV25-009C 367.3 368.2 0.9 0.02 3.50 CV25-009C 368.2 369.4 1.2 0.00 1.60 CV25-009C 369.4 370.2 0.8 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 370.2 371.6 1.4 0.03 3.60 CV25-009C 371.6 373.1 1.5 0.06 4.70 CV25-009C 373.1 374.3 1.2 0.03 2.20 CV25-009C 374.3 375.8 1.5 0.02 1.70 CV25-009C 375.8 377.3 1.5 0.02 4.10 CV25-009C 377.3 378.9 1.5 0.03 2.60 CV25-009C 378.9 380.4 1.5 0.01 1.00 CV25-009C 380.4 381.9 1.5 0.02 1.80 CV25-009C 381.9 383.1 1.2 0.01 3.20 CV25-009C 383.1 384.4 1.2 0.01 9.80 CV25-009C 384.4 385.0 0.6 0.02 1.20 CV25-009C 385.0 385.9 0.9 0.02 1.10 CV25-009C 385.9 387.4 1.5 0.10 1.30 CV25-009C 387.4 388.3 0.9 0.24 1.60 CV25-009C 388.3 389.2 0.9 0.02 1.20 CV25-009C 389.2 390.1 0.9 0.01 1.10 CV25-009C 390.1 390.8 0.6 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 390.8 392.0 1.2 0.02 1.90 CV25-009C 392.0 392.9 0.9 0.12 0.25 CV25-009C 392.9 394.1 1.2 0.01 0.50 CV25-009C 394.1 395.3 1.2 0.03 1.20 CV25-009C 395.3 395.9 0.6 0.02 0.50 CV25-009C 395.9 396.9 0.9 0.01 0.90 CV25-009C 396.9 398.1 1.2 0.02 2.60 CV25-009C 398.1 399.0 0.9 0.02 1.60 CV25-009C 399.0 399.3 0.3 0.01 0.90 CV25-009C 399.3 399.9 0.6 0.01 0.90 CV25-009C 399.9 400.5 0.6 0.01 0.90 CV25-009C 400.5 401.1 0.6 0.01 0.80 CV25-009C 401.1 402.0 0.9 0.00 0.70 CV25-009C 402.0 402.6 0.6 0.01 0.90 CV25-009C 402.6 403.3 0.6 0.01 1.00 CV25-009C 403.3 404.2 0.9 0.01 0.70 CV25-009C 404.2 404.8 0.6 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 404.8 405.4 0.6 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 405.4 405.7 0.3 0.02 0.60 CV25-009C 405.7 406.3 0.6 0.01 0.60 CV25-009C 406.3 406.9 0.6 0.01 0.80 CV25-009C 406.9 407.2 0.3 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 407.2 407.5 0.3 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 407.5 408.1 0.6 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 408.1 408.7 0.6 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 408.7 409.3 0.6 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 409.3 410.0 0.6 0.01 0.60 CV25-009C 410.0 411.2 1.2 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 411.2 411.8 0.6 0.10 0.25 CV25-009C 411.8 412.7 0.9 0.08 0.25 CV25-009C 412.7 413.6 0.9 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 413.6 414.2 0.6 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 414.2 414.5 0.3 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 414.5 415.4 0.9 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 415.4 416.1 0.6 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 416.1 417.3 1.2 0.03 0.80 CV25-009C 417.3 418.5 1.2 0.01 1.00 CV25-009C 418.5 420.0 1.5 0.06 0.60 CV25-009C 420.0 420.9 0.9 0.03 0.50 CV25-009C 420.9 421.5 0.6 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 421.5 422.5 0.9 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 422.5 423.7 1.2 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 423.7 424.6 0.9 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 424.6 425.2 0.6 0.02 1.10 CV25-009C 425.2 426.4 1.2 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 426.4 427.3 0.9 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 427.3 428.6 1.2 0.01 0.90 CV25-009C 428.6 429.5 0.9 0.00 0.25 CV25-009C 429.5 430.1 0.6 0.00 0.25 CV25-009C 430.1 431.3 1.2 0.01 0.90 CV25-009C 431.3 431.6 0.3 0.34 9.00 CV25-009C 431.6 432.2 0.6 0.09 0.80 CV25-009C 432.2 433.4 1.2 0.07 2.00 CV25-009C 433.4 434.6 1.2 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 434.6 435.9 1.2 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 435.9 436.5 0.6 0.05 1.80 CV25-009C 436.5 438.0 1.5 0.03 0.90 CV25-009C 438.0 438.9 0.9 0.00 0.25 CV25-009C 438.9 439.5 0.6 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 439.5 440.4 0.9 0.00 0.25 CV25-009C 440.4 441.0 0.6 0.14 0.25 CV25-009C 441.0 441.7 0.6 0.00 0.25 CV25-009C 441.7 442.6 0.9 0.04 0.25 CV25-009C 442.6 443.2 0.6 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 443.2 443.5 0.3 0.03 0.25 CV25-009C 443.5 444.7 1.2 0.05 0.25 CV25-009C 444.7 445.9 1.2 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 445.9 446.8 0.9 0.00 0.25 CV25-009C 446.8 448.1 1.2 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 448.1 449.3 1.2 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 449.3 450.5 1.2 0.00 0.25 CV25-009C 450.5 451.1 0.6 0.00 0.25 CV25-009C 451.1 452.0 0.9 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 452.0 453.2 1.2 0.03 0.50 CV25-009C 453.2 453.8 0.6 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 453.8 454.5 0.6 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 454.5 455.1 0.6 0.01 0.60 CV25-009C 455.1 455.7 0.6 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 455.7 456.6 0.9 0.03 0.25 CV25-009C 456.6 457.5 0.9 0.13 0.25 CV25-009C 457.5 458.4 0.9 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 458.4 459.0 0.6 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 459.0 459.6 0.6 0.03 0.80 CV25-009C 459.6 460.2 0.6 0.60 0.25 CV25-009C 460.2 461.2 0.9 0.57 0.25 CV25-009C 461.2 462.4 1.2 0.05 0.25 CV25-009C 462.4 463.6 1.2 0.02 0.50 CV25-009C 463.6 464.2 0.6 0.84 5.40 CV25-009C 464.2 464.8 0.6 1.14 2.40 CV25-009C 464.8 465.4 0.6 0.03 2.00 CV25-009C 465.4 466.7 1.2 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 466.7 467.3 0.6 0.03 0.50 CV25-009C 467.3 468.5 1.2 0.13 0.90 CV25-009C 468.5 469.4 0.9 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 469.4 470.0 0.6 1.73 0.90 CV25-009C 470.0 470.9 0.9 0.28 2.60 CV25-009C 470.9 471.2 0.3 0.31 1.50 CV25-009C 471.2 472.4 1.2 0.30 2.60 CV25-009C 472.4 473.1 0.6 0.20 2.10 CV25-009C 473.1 474.0 0.9 0.84 2.30 CV25-009C 474.0 474.6 0.6 0.40 2.20 CV25-009C 474.6 475.5 0.9 0.82 2.80 CV25-009C 475.5 476.4 0.9 0.27 2.40 CV25-009C 476.4 477.0 0.6 2.21 1.40 CV25-009C 477.0 477.9 0.9 0.56 2.50 CV25-009C 477.9 478.8 0.9 1.31 1.50 CV25-009C 478.8 479.5 0.6 0.91 1.50 CV25-009C 479.5 480.1 0.6 0.75 1.50 CV25-009C 480.1 481.6 1.5 2.39 3.50 CV25-009C 481.6 482.5 0.9 0.65 3.80 CV25-009C 482.5 483.4 0.9 0.61 3.00 CV25-009C 483.4 484.0 0.6 0.96 2.20 CV25-009C 484.0 485.2 1.2 0.30 1.80 CV25-009C 485.2 485.9 0.6 0.28 1.80 CV25-009C 485.9 486.8 0.9 0.37 1.70 CV25-009C 486.8 487.7 0.9 0.72 1.80 CV25-009C 487.7 488.6 0.9 1.42 4.10 CV25-009C 488.6 489.2 0.6 1.64 2.60 CV25-009C 489.2 489.8 0.6 1.52 1.00 CV25-009C 489.8 490.1 0.3 0.85 1.80 CV25-009C 490.1 490.4 0.3 0.28 9.90 CV25-009C 490.4 491.3 0.9 1.32 4.80 CV25-009C 491.3 492.3 0.9 1.72 4.00 CV25-009C 492.3 493.8 1.5 0.48 2.30 CV25-009C 493.8 495.3 1.5 0.58 2.10 CV25-009C 495.3 495.9 0.6 0.59 1.20 CV25-009C 495.9 496.8 0.9 0.29 3.10 CV25-009C 496.8 498.0 1.2 0.80 3.60 CV25-009C 498.0 499.3 1.2 0.50 2.20 CV25-009C 499.3 500.5 1.2 0.97 2.00 CV25-009C 500.5 501.1 0.6 0.53 3.70 CV25-009C 501.1 502.0 0.9 1.40 2.60 CV25-009C 502.0 502.6 0.6 0.94 3.20 CV25-009C 502.6 503.5 0.9 0.49 4.00 CV25-009C 503.5 504.4 0.9 0.18 1.10 CV25-009C 504.4 505.1 0.6 0.32 3.60 CV25-009C 505.1 505.7 0.6 0.23 1.70 CV25-009C 505.7 506.9 1.2 0.48 3.30 CV25-009C 506.9 507.8 0.9 1.04 2.50 CV25-009C 507.8 508.7 0.9 0.60 1.70 CV25-009C 508.7 509.6 0.9 0.31 2.00 CV25-009C 509.6 511.2 1.5 0.40 1.90 CV25-009C 511.2 511.8 0.6 0.91 2.30 CV25-009C 511.8 512.7 0.9 0.77 1.60 CV25-009C 512.7 513.9 1.2 1.06 1.30 CV25-009C 513.9 515.4 1.5 1.43 1.80 CV25-009C 515.4 516.6 1.2 0.39 2.00 CV25-009C 516.6 517.6 0.9 0.63 2.30 CV25-009C 517.6 519.1 1.5 0.30 2.50 CV25-009C 519.1 519.7 0.6 0.53 2.30 CV25-009C 519.7 520.0 0.3 0.55 2.00 CV25-009C 520.0 520.3 0.3 0.90 3.00 CV25-009C 520.3 520.6 0.3 1.22 4.70 CV25-009C 520.6 520.9 0.3 1.62 4.50 CV25-009C 520.9 521.8 0.9 2.18 4.90 CV25-009C 521.8 522.7 0.9 0.95 1.30 CV25-009C 522.7 523.6 0.9 1.49 1.10 CV25-009C 523.6 524.3 0.6 3.58 6.60 CV25-009C 524.3 524.6 0.3 2.17 5.20 CV25-009C 524.6 525.8 1.2 1.01 1.40 CV25-009C 525.8 527.0 1.2 0.78 1.00 CV25-009C 527.0 528.2 1.2 0.81 1.90 CV25-009C 528.2 529.1 0.9 3.63 4.10 CV25-009C 529.1 530.4 1.2 0.79 1.50 CV25-009C 530.4 531.0 0.6 1.96 2.60 CV25-009C 531.0 531.9 0.9 2.15 1.80 CV25-009C 531.9 532.8 0.9 0.44 1.80 CV25-009C 532.8 533.4 0.6 1.29 4.70 CV25-009C 533.4 534.3 0.9 0.92 3.40 CV25-009C 534.3 535.8 1.5 0.22 2.40 CV25-009C 535.8 537.4 1.5 1.46 2.80 CV25-009C 537.4 538.9 1.5 2.63 6.20 CV25-009C 538.9 540.4 1.5 2.29 4.60 CV25-009C 540.4 541.3 0.9 2.73 5.00 CV25-009C 541.3 542.5 1.2 0.77 4.00 CV25-009C 542.5 543.8 1.2 0.88 1.50 CV25-009C 543.8 545.3 1.5 1.73 6.00 CV25-009C 545.3 545.9 0.6 1.29 5.60 CV25-009C 545.9 546.8 0.9 0.69 2.20 CV25-009C 546.8 548.3 1.5 1.34 3.40 CV25-009C 548.3 549.3 0.9 1.39 1.90 CV25-009C 549.3 550.2 0.9 5.04 2.90 CV25-009C 550.2 551.7 1.5 7.60 5.50 CV25-009C 551.7 552.9 1.2 12.70 14.30 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0.50 2.60 CV25-009C 929.0 930.6 1.5 0.91 2.80 CV25-009C 930.6 931.5 0.9 0.21 1.10 CV25-009C 931.5 933.0 1.5 0.20 1.40 CV25-009C 933.0 934.5 1.5 0.22 1.80 CV25-009C 934.5 934.8 0.3 0.39 2.80 CV25-009C 934.8 935.8 1.0 0.72 1.20 CV25-009C 935.8 937.3 1.5 0.44 0.60 CV25-009C 937.3 938.8 1.5 0.33 0.70 CV25-009C 938.8 939.4 0.6 0.13 0.50 CV25-009C 939.4 940.0 0.6 0.16 0.70 CV25-009C 940.0 940.5 0.5 0.03 0.25 CV25-009C 940.5 941.8 1.4 0.12 22.70 CV25-009C 941.8 943.4 1.5 0.08 1.80 CV25-009C 943.4 944.0 0.6 0.55 2.70 CV25-009C 944.0 945.2 1.2 0.87 2.60 CV25-009C 945.2 946.7 1.5 0.55 2.20 CV25-009C 946.7 948.2 1.5 0.13 3.30 CV25-009C 948.2 949.5 1.2 0.23 6.50 CV25-009C 949.5 951.0 1.5 0.46 3.50 CV25-009C 951.0 952.5 1.5 0.16 2.50 CV25-009C 952.5 954.0 1.5 0.18 2.30 CV25-009C 954.0 955.6 1.5 0.14 2.40 CV25-009C 955.6 957.1 1.5 0.56 1.60 CV25-009C 957.1 958.6 1.5 0.89 1.40 CV25-009C 958.6 960.1 1.5 0.41 1.40 CV25-009C 960.1 961.0 0.9 0.79 1.50 CV25-009C 961.0 962.6 1.5 1.74 0.70 CV25-009C 962.6 963.5 0.9 0.26 0.70 CV25-009C 963.5 964.7 1.2 0.40 4.20 CV25-009C 964.7 966.2 1.5 0.57 2.10 CV25-009C 966.2 967.7 1.5 0.13 1.30 CV25-009C 967.7 969.3 1.5 0.13 1.40 CV25-009C 969.3 969.9 0.6 0.12 4.60 CV25-009C 969.9 970.5 0.6 0.17 2.90 CV25-009C 970.5 971.7 1.2 0.09 2.80 CV25-009C 971.7 972.3 0.6 0.19 1.20 CV25-009C 972.3 973.8 1.5 0.99 0.60 CV25-009C 973.8 974.4 0.6 0.18 1.10 CV25-009C 974.4 975.4 0.9 0.17 1.90 CV25-009C 975.4 976.3 0.9 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 976.3 977.8 1.5 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 977.8 979.3 1.5 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 979.3 980.8 1.5 0.08 0.25 CV25-009C 980.8 982.4 1.5 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 982.4 983.9 1.5 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 983.9 985.4 1.5 0.04 0.25 CV25-009C 985.4 985.7 0.3 0.10 0.50 CV25-009C 985.7 986.9 1.2 0.04 0.50 CV25-009C 986.9 988.5 1.5 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 988.5 990.0 1.5 0.05 0.25 CV25-009C 990.0 991.5 1.5 0.17 0.25 CV25-009C 991.5 992.7 1.2 0.03 0.25 CV25-009C 992.7 993.7 0.9 0.03 0.25 CV25-009C 993.7 995.2 1.5 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 995.2 996.7 1.5 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 996.7 998.2 1.5 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 998.2 999.7 1.5 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 999.7 1001.3 1.5 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 1001.3 1002.5 1.2 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 1002.5 1004.0 1.5 0.02 0.50 CV25-009C 1004.0 1004.6 0.6 0.07 0.25 CV25-009C 1004.6 1005.8 1.2 0.02 0.50 CV25-009C 1005.8 1007.4 1.5 0.08 0.25 CV25-009C 1007.4 1008.9 1.5 0.03 0.25 CV25-009C 1008.9 1010.4 1.5 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 1010.4 1011.9 1.5 0.03 0.25 CV25-009C 1011.9 1013.5 1.5 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 1013.5 1015.0 1.5 0.02 0.50 CV25-009C 1015.0 1015.9 0.9 0.03 0.25 CV25-009C 1015.9 1016.5 0.6 0.85 1.30 CV25-009C 1016.5 1017.4 0.9 0.06 0.25 CV25-009C 1017.4 1018.6 1.2 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 1018.6 1019.3 0.6 0.05 0.25 CV25-009C 1019.3 1020.8 1.5 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 1020.8 1021.4 0.6 0.04 0.25 CV25-009C 1021.4 1021.4 0.0 0.12 0.50 CV25-009C 1021.4 1023.2 1.8 0.05 0.25 CV25-009C 1023.2 1024.1 0.9 0.07 0.25 CV25-009C 1024.1 1024.7 0.6 1.26 4.60 CV25-009C 1024.7 1026.3 1.5 0.04 0.80 CV25-009C 1026.3 1027.8 1.5 0.27 0.70 CV25-009C 1027.8 1029.3 1.5 0.09 0.25 CV25-009C 1029.3 1030.5 1.2 0.05 0.25 CV25-009C 1030.5 1030.8 0.3 1.42 0.25 CV25-009C 1030.8 1032.4 1.5 0.08 0.25 CV25-009C 1032.4 1033.9 1.5 0.11 0.25 CV25-009C 1033.9 1035.4 1.5 0.07 0.25 CV25-009C 1035.4 1036.9 1.5 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 1036.9 1038.5 1.5 0.12 0.25 CV25-009C 1038.5 1040.0 1.5 0.03 0.25 CV25-009C 1040.0 1040.3 0.3 0.24 0.25 CV25-009C 1040.3 1041.8 1.5 0.10 0.25 CV25-009C 1041.8 1043.3 1.5 0.22 0.25 CV25-009C 1043.3 1044.9 1.5 0.10 0.50 CV25-009C 1044.9 1046.4 1.5 0.08 0.25 CV25-009C 1046.4 1047.9 1.5 0.07 0.25 CV25-009C 1047.9 1049.1 1.2 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 1049.1 1049.7 0.6 0.11 0.25 CV25-009C 1049.7 1050.6 0.9 0.07 0.25 CV25-009C 1050.6 1051.9 1.2 0.03 0.25 CV25-009C 1051.9 1053.4 1.5 0.05 0.25 CV25-009C 1053.4 1054.9 1.5 0.03 0.25 CV25-009C 1054.9 1056.4 1.5 0.13 0.25 CV25-009C 1056.4 1057.0 0.6 0.16 0.25 CV25-009C 1057.0 1058.0 0.9 0.07 0.25 CV25-009C 1058.0 1058.6 0.6 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 1058.6 1060.1 1.5 0.03 0.25 CV25-009C 1060.1 1061.0 0.9 0.05 0.25 CV25-009C 1061.0 1061.9 0.9 0.05 0.25 CV25-009C 1061.9 1062.5 0.6 0.22 10.30 CV25-009C 1062.5 1063.4 0.9 0.09 0.25 CV25-009C 1063.4 1065.0 1.5 0.08 0.25 CV25-009C 1065.0 1065.3 0.3 0.26 0.25 CV25-009C 1065.3 1065.9 0.6 1.25 15.60 CV25-009C 1065.9 1066.5 0.6 0.19 0.25 CV25-009C 1066.5 1068.0 1.5 0.40 0.25 CV25-009C 1068.0 1068.9 0.9 0.50 0.25 CV25-009C 1068.9 1069.5 0.6 0.14 0.25 CV25-009C 1069.5 1071.1 1.5 0.35 0.25 CV25-009C 1071.1 1072.6 1.5 0.40 0.25 CV25-009C 1072.6 1074.1 1.5 0.11 0.25 CV25-009C 1074.1 1074.7 0.6 0.13 0.25 CV25-009C 1074.7 1075.9 1.2 0.23 0.25 CV25-009C 1075.9 1077.5 1.5 0.07 0.25 CV25-009C 1077.5 1078.1 0.6 0.03 0.25 CV25-009C 1078.1 1079.0 0.9 0.04 0.25 CV25-009C 1079.0 1080.2 1.2 0.18 0.25 CV25-009C 1080.2 1081.1 0.9 0.08 0.25 CV25-009C 1081.1 1082.7 1.5 0.13 0.25 CV25-009C 1082.7 1084.2 1.5 0.04 0.25 CV25-009C 1084.2 1085.7 1.5 0.05 0.25 CV25-009C 1085.7 1086.9 1.2 0.37 0.25 CV25-009C 1086.9 1087.5 0.6 0.05 0.25 CV25-009C 1087.5 1089.1 1.5 0.48 4.50 CV25-009C 1089.1 1089.7 0.6 0.32 0.25 CV25-009C 1089.7 1090.3 0.6 0.12 0.80 CV25-009C 1090.3 1091.5 1.2 0.15 0.25 CV25-009C 1091.5 1092.7 1.2 1.26 0.25 CV25-009C 1092.7 1093.3 0.6 0.20 0.25 CV25-009C 1093.3 1094.2 0.9 0.10 0.25 CV25-009C 1094.2 1095.1 0.9 0.03 0.25 CV25-009C 1095.1 1095.8 0.6 0.05 0.25 CV25-009C 1095.8 1096.1 0.3 0.21 0.25 CV25-009C 1096.1 1097.6 1.5 0.08 0.25 CV25-009C 1097.6 1099.1 1.5 0.13 0.25 CV25-009C 1099.1 1100.6 1.5 0.05 0.50 CV25-009C 1100.6 1102.2 1.5 0.20 0.25 CV25-009C 1102.2 1103.1 0.9 0.24 0.25 CV25-009C 1103.1 1104.6 1.5 0.07 0.25 CV25-009C 1104.6 1105.2 0.6 0.26 0.25 CV25-009C 1105.2 1106.4 1.2 0.40 0.25 CV25-009C 1106.4 1107.0 0.6 1.13 0.25 CV25-009C 1107.0 1107.6 0.6 0.06 0.25 CV25-009C 1107.6 1108.0 0.3 1.10 2.30 CV25-009C 1108.0 1109.2 1.2 0.07 0.25 CV25-009C 1109.2 1110.7 1.5 0.13 0.60 CV25-009C 1110.7 1112.2 1.5 0.06 0.25 CV25-009C 1112.2 1113.4 1.2 0.07 0.25 CV25-009C 1113.4 1113.7 0.3 0.12 0.25 CV25-009C 1113.7 1115.3 1.5 0.06 0.25 CV25-009C 1115.3 1116.8 1.5 0.04 0.25 CV25-009C 1116.8 1118.3 1.5 0.03 0.25 CV25-009C 1118.3 1119.8 1.5 0.20 0.25 CV25-009C 1119.8 1121.4 1.5 0.17 0.25 CV25-009C 1121.4 1122.9 1.5 0.04 0.25 CV25-009C 1122.9 1124.4 1.5 0.04 0.25 CV25-009C 1124.4 1125.9 1.5 0.47 0.25 CV25-009C 1125.9 1127.5 1.5 0.25 0.25 CV25-009C 1127.5 1129.0 1.5 0.18 0.25 CV25-009C 1129.0 1129.3 0.3 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 1129.3 1130.8 1.5 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 1130.8 1132.3 1.5 0.00 0.25 CV25-009C 1132.3 1133.9 1.5 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 1133.9 1135.4 1.5 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 1135.4 1135.7 0.3 0.03 2.20 CV25-009C 1135.7 1136.0 0.3 0.10 0.25 CV25-009C 1136.0 1137.5 1.5 0.21 0.25 CV25-009C 1137.5 1139.0 1.5 0.06 0.25 CV25-009C 1139.0 1140.6 1.5 0.04 0.60 CV25-009C 1140.6 1142.1 1.5 0.13 0.70 CV25-009C 1142.1 1143.6 1.5 0.02 0.60 CV25-009C 1143.6 1144.8 1.2 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 1144.8 1146.4 1.5 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 1146.4 1147.3 0.9 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 1147.3 1148.5 1.2 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 1148.5 1150.0 1.5 0.01 0.50 CV25-009C 1150.0 1150.6 0.6 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 1150.6 1152.1 1.5 0.03 0.50 CV25-009C 1152.1 1152.8 0.6 0.43 0.25 CV25-009C 1152.8 1153.4 0.6 0.09 0.25 CV25-009C 1153.4 1154.9 1.5 0.38 0.25 CV25-009C 1154.9 1155.5 0.6 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 1155.5 1156.1 0.6 0.02 0.60 CV25-009C 1156.1 1157.6 1.5 0.17 0.25 CV25-009C 1157.6 1158.9 1.2 0.01 0.50 CV25-009C 1158.9 1159.5 0.6 0.12 0.25 CV25-009C 1159.5 1160.1 0.6 0.02 0.50 CV25-009C 1160.1 1161.6 1.5 0.05 0.25 CV25-009C 1161.6 1162.5 0.9 0.07 0.50 CV25-009C 1162.5 1163.1 0.6 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 1163.1 1164.6 1.5 0.01 0.70 CV25-009C 1164.6 1165.6 0.9 0.26 0.25 CV25-009C 1165.6 1167.1 1.5 0.10 0.60 CV25-009C 1167.1 1168.6 1.5 0.05 0.50 CV25-009C 1168.6 1169.8 1.2 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 1169.8 1171.3 1.5 0.07 0.25 CV25-009C 1171.3 1172.0 0.6 0.37 0.25 CV25-009C 1172.0 1172.6 0.6 0.13 0.50 CV25-009C 1172.6 1173.2 0.6 0.03 0.60 CV25-009C 1173.2 1174.4 1.2 0.32 0.50 CV25-009C 1174.4 1175.9 1.5 0.07 0.25 CV25-009C 1175.9 1177.4 1.5 0.23 0.25 CV25-009C 1177.4 1178.1 0.6 0.05 0.25 CV25-009C 1178.1 1179.3 1.2 0.36 0.25 CV25-009C 1179.3 1180.8 1.5 0.15 0.25 CV25-009C 1180.8 1181.4 0.6 0.03 0.25 CV25-009C 1181.4 1182.3 0.9 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 1182.3 1182.9 0.6 0.03 0.25 CV25-009C 1182.9 1184.5 1.5 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 1184.5 1185.4 0.9 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 1185.4 1186.9 1.5 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 1186.9 1187.5 0.6 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 1187.5 1188.4 0.9 0.00 0.25 CV25-009C 1188.4 1189.3 0.9 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 1189.3 1190.9 1.5 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 1190.9 1191.5 0.6 0.64 0.25 CV25-009C 1191.5 1193.0 1.5 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 1193.0 1194.2 1.2 0.21 0.25 CV25-009C 1194.2 1195.1 0.9 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 1195.1 1195.7 0.6 0.58 0.25 CV25-009C 1195.7 1197.3 1.5 0.04 0.25 CV25-009C 1197.3 1198.8 1.5 0.26 0.25 CV25-009C 1198.8 1200.3 1.5 0.06 0.25 CV25-009C 1200.3 1201.8 1.5 0.08 0.25 CV25-009C 1201.8 1203.4 1.5 0.03 0.25 CV25-009C 1203.4 1203.7 0.3 0.04 0.25 CV25-009C 1203.7 1204.3 0.6 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 1204.3 1205.8 1.5 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 1205.8 1206.7 0.9 0.30 0.25 CV25-009C 1206.7 1208.2 1.5 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 1208.2 1209.8 1.5 0.09 0.25 CV25-009C 1209.8 1210.7 0.9 0.05 0.25 CV25-009C 1210.7 1211.3 0.6 0.12 0.25 CV25-009C 1211.3 1212.8 1.5 0.10 0.25 CV25-009C 1212.8 1214.3 1.5 0.05 0.25 CV25-009C 1214.3 1215.5 1.2 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 1215.5 1217.1 1.5 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 1217.1 1218.6 1.5 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 1218.6 1220.1 1.5 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 1220.1 1221.6 1.5 0.09 0.25 CV25-009C 1221.6 1223.2 1.5 0.04 0.25 CV25-009C 1223.2 1224.7 1.5 0.14 0.25 CV25-009C 1224.7 1226.2 1.5 0.07 0.25 CV25-009C 1226.2 1227.7 1.5 0.04 0.25 CV25-009C 1227.7 1229.0 1.2 0.07 0.25 CV25-009C 1229.0 1230.5 1.5 0.76 0.25 CV25-009C 1230.5 1232.0 1.5 0.25 0.25 CV25-009C 1232.0 1233.5 1.5 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 1233.5 1235.1 1.5 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 1235.1 1236.6 1.5 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 1236.6 1238.1 1.5 0.05 0.25 CV25-009C 1238.1 1239.0 0.9 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 1239.0 1240.2 1.2 0.03 0.70 CV25-009C 1240.2 1240.8 0.6 0.09 0.25 CV25-009C 1240.8 1242.1 1.2 0.03 0.25 CV25-009C 1242.1 1242.4 0.3 0.00 0.25 CV25-009C 1242.4 1243.9 1.5 0.02 0.50 CV25-009C 1243.9 1245.4 1.5 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 1245.4 1245.7 0.3 0.07 0.25 CV25-009C 1245.7 1246.6 0.9 0.04 0.25 CV25-009C 1246.6 1247.2 0.6 0.10 0.25 CV25-009C 1247.2 1247.9 0.6 0.04 0.70 CV25-009C 1247.9 1249.4 1.5 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 1249.4 1249.7 0.3 0.03 0.25 CV25-009C 1249.7 1250.3 0.6 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 1250.3 1251.2 0.9 0.05 0.25 CV25-009C 1251.2 1252.1 0.9 0.03 0.25 CV25-009C 1252.1 1252.7 0.6 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 1252.7 1253.0 0.3 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 1253.0 1254.6 1.5 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 1254.6 1255.5 0.9 0.00 0.25 CV25-009C 1255.5 1256.7 1.2 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 1256.7 1257.3 0.6 0.03 0.60 CV25-009C 1257.3 1258.8 1.5 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 1258.8 1260.4 1.5 0.03 0.25 CV25-009C 1260.4 1261.6 1.2 0.02 0.70 CV25-009C 1261.6 1262.8 1.2 0.08 0.25 CV25-009C 1262.8 1263.7 0.9 0.04 1.50 CV25-009C 1263.7 1264.6 0.9 0.06 0.25 CV25-009C 1264.6 1265.5 0.9 0.02 0.80 CV25-009C 1265.5 1266.4 0.9 0.01 0.70 CV25-009C 1266.4 1267.7 1.2 0.30 1.60 CV25-009C 1267.7 1268.6 0.9 0.03 1.60 CV25-009C 1268.6 1270.1 1.5 0.01 1.30 CV25-009C 1270.1 1271.0 0.9 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 1271.0 1271.6 0.6 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 1271.6 1273.2 1.5 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 1273.2 1274.4 1.2 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 1274.4 1275.3 0.9 0.01 0.90 CV25-009C 1275.3 1275.6 0.3 0.00 0.25 CV25-009C 1275.6 1276.2 0.6 0.00 0.25 CV25-009C 1276.2 1277.1 0.9 0.00 0.25 CV25-009C 1277.1 1278.6 1.5 0.00 0.25 CV25-009C 1278.6 1279.2 0.6 0.00 0.25 CV25-009C 1279.2 1279.6 0.3 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 1279.6 1280.2 0.6 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 1280.2 1281.1 0.9 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 1281.1 1282.3 1.2 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 1282.3 1283.5 1.2 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 1283.5 1284.4 0.9 0.01 0.60 CV25-009C 1284.4 1286.0 1.5 0.01 0.25 CV25-009C 1286.0 1287.5 1.5 0.03 0.25 CV25-009C 1287.5 1289.0 1.5 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 1289.0 1290.5 1.5 0.03 0.25 CV25-009C 1290.5 1292.1 1.5 0.03 0.25 CV25-009C 1292.1 1293.0 0.9 0.04 0.25 CV25-009C 1293.0 1293.9 0.9 0.03 0.25 CV25-009C 1293.9 1295.4 1.5 0.30 0.80 CV25-009C 1295.4 1296.9 1.5 0.04 0.60 CV25-009C 1296.9 1297.8 0.9 0.02 0.60 CV25-009C 1297.8 1298.8 0.9 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 1298.8 1299.4 0.6 0.02 0.25 CV25-009C 1299.4 1300.9 1.5 0.02 0.60 CV25-009C 1300.9 1301.8 0.9 0.02 0.60 CV25-009C 1301.8 1302.1 0.3 0.01 0.50 CV25-009C 1302.1 1303.0 0.9 0.02 1.10 CV25-009C 1303.0 1303.6 0.6 0.03 0.25 CV25-009C 1303.6 1304.2 0.6 0.03 0.80 CV25-009C 1304.2 1305.5 1.2 0.05 0.60

SOURCE: Roxmore Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/roxmore-resources-reports-significant-drill-results-from-the-converse-project-bat-1166054