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WKN: A41TVD | ISIN: CA7800171091 | Ticker-Symbol: S3Q
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12.05.26 | 10:48
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2,4202,52013:51
ACCESS Newswire
12.05.2026 13:02 Uhr
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Roxmore Resources Inc.: Roxmore Resources Reports Significant Drill Results From The Converse Project, Battle Mountain - Eureka Trend Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Roxmore Resources Inc. (TSX:RM)(OTCQX:GARLF) ("Roxmore" or the "Company") is pleased to report gold and silver results from the ongoing drill campaign at its flagship Converse Gold Project ("Converse" or "the Project"). Results include significant intercepts of 138.1m grading 0.65 g/t Au and 3.5 g/t Ag from 57m and 110.9m grading 1.31 g/t Au and 2.84 g/t Ag from 459.6m depth. The drill hole was completed as part of the Company's ongoing infill and extension drilling program and continues to validate both the scale and continuity of gold and silver mineralization at Converse.

Key Highlights

  • 110.9m grading 1.31 g/t Au and 2.84 g/t Ag from a depth of 459.6m in CV25-009C

  • Demonstrated mineralization approximately 400m below the floor of the recently released PEA open pit.

  • Multiple significant gold intercepts in CV25-009C with the full complement comprising

    • 138.1m grading 0.65 g/t Au and 3.5 g/t Ag from 57m; and

    • 110.9m grading 1.31 g/t Au and 2.84 g/t Ag from 459.6m; and

    • 49.4m grading 0.79 g/t Au and 2.61 g/t Ag from 698.9m; and

    • 16.8m grading 1.26 g/t Au and 5.29 g/t Ag from 796.7m; and

    • 131.7m grading 0.55 g/t Au and 3.11 g/t Ag from 834.5m

  • CV25-009C was designed to twin a historic reverse circulation ("RC") hole NK-125 in a similar fashion to CV25-007C which recently returned1:

    • 194.5m grading 0.71 g/t Au from 190.2 m, including:

      • 12.5m grading 1.14 g/t Au from 208.5m; and

      • 24.1m grading 1.77 g/t Au from 281m.

  • CV25-009C, like CV25-007C, successfully twinned the historic RC hole while extending mineralization substantially at depth.

  • Roxmore recently commenced a 30,000m infill and extension drilling campaign at Converse.

1 See press release dated January 20, 2026 which can be found on the Company's website at www.roxmoreresources.com

Gold Continuity and Robust Mineralization

Thick, continuous intervals of gold and silver mineralization were intersected in core hole CV25-009C, demonstrating the robust nature of mineralization at Converse.

High-grade, variable oxidized intersection (downhole thickness):

  • 110.9m grading 1.31 g/t Au from 459.6m

Primary sulphide intersection (downhole thickness):

  • 138.1m grading 0.65 g/t Au from 57m; and

  • 49.4m grading 0.79 g/t Au from 698.9m; and

  • 16.8m grading 1.26 g/t Au from 796.7m; and

  • 131.7m grading 0.55 g/tAu from 834.5m

Nearby historic RC hole NK-125 intersected 164.6 m at 0.77 g/t Au and through the comparable twinned interval, CV25-009C returned 138.1 m at 0.65 g/t Au, demonstrating good overall correlation between historic RC and current core drilling results at Converse. As NK-125 ended in mineralization, CV25-009C was extended to depth, successfully extending gold mineralization in multiple horizons below the historic hole.

The true thickness of the mineralized structure intercepted in CV25-009C is believed to be between 85-125m thick, up to 400m in length and >500m in depth based upon the modelled extent of the breccia body. The highest individual gold assay returned 12.7 g/t Au, determined by fire assay with gravimetric finish.

The continuity and grade of mineralization intersected in CV25-009C support previous drilling results and strengthen confidence in the reliability of the existing database as the Project advances through economic studies. These results further demonstrate the potential for new mineralized zones within and below the current pit-shell constrained mineral resource and continue to support evidence for a long-lived and complex hydrothermal system.

John Dorward, Executive Chairman of Roxmore commented: "This hole further demonstrates the broader potential at Converse to define a very large system. The significant intersection of 110.9m grading 1.31g/t of gold is in an area where inferred resources have been defined near the current base of the PEA open pit. We are excited to return a result which we believe has the potential to upgrade a portion of the current resource in terms of both grade and classification. These intervals, along with those in the recently released CV25-007C, demonstrate remarkable continuity along large intervals of consistent grades. As we initiate the PFS, results such as these are encouraging and show that we are in the early innings of the growing potential of the Project."

Geology and Mineralization

The Company believes the gold system at Converse has similarities to the giant Phoenix deposit currently being mined by Nevada Gold Mines, located a short distance to the east. The geology intersected in CV25-009C was largely predicted by Roxmore's updated geological model, including lithologies, faulting and alteration styles. This predictable three-dimensional model supported the recently updated gold mineral resource estimate which was completed by SLR Consulting as part of the PEA.

CV25-009C targeted Breccia Pipe 01 ("BP-01"), a large, elongate breccia body currently defined over approximately 400 m of strike length, up to 150 m in width, and more than 500 m vertically. BP-01 is interpreted to have formed through repeated hydrothermal and magmatic brecciation events, as evidenced by variations in mineralized and non-mineralized breccia phases, as well as discrete brecciated corridors within the broader breccia system. A mineralized breccia zone is enclosed within BP-01 and has been intersected along much of the defined strike length and vertical extent of the broader system, reaching up to approximately 125 m in width. The breccia system is interpreted to represent an apical, intrusion-related breccia body, supported by the apparent termination of multiple amphibole-feldspar porphyry phases at the base of the breccia. An earlier porphyry phase is interpreted to be related to the Redline Stock and is cut by a later porphyry phase that locally exhibits moderate to strong potassic alteration, this later phase was identified in hole CV25-005C. BP-01 is composed predominantly of hydrothermal breccia, with minor magmatic breccia components that texturally and mineralogically resemble the underlying porphyry units.

Below BP-01 and the underlying porphyry units, CV25-009C intersected a second mineralized breccia unit directly overlying a large amphibole-quartz-feldspar porphyry body, interpreted to represent the lower portion of the Redline Stock. The spatial relationship between this breccia and the underlying intrusion suggests that it may represent a cupola-style breccia developed along the roof of the intrusive body. The intrusive body exhibits widespread hydrothermal alteration, with localized potassium enrichment and secondary biotite development spatially associated with locally elevated gold, copper, and silver grades, while molybdenum values generally increase lower in the hole within and adjacent to the intrusive body.

Results from this drilling program are actively being incorporated into the updated geological model. Roxmore continues to advance the Project with a focus on scale, continuity, and technical rigor.

Upcoming Catalysts

  • Q3 2026 - Ongoing drill results from current 30,000m drilling program

  • Q3 2026 - Results of silver re-assay program

About Roxmore Resources Inc.

Roxmore is focused on developing its flagship, Converse Gold Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits not owned by a major mining company in Nevada, USA. The Converse Gold Project is located within the prolific Battle Mountain trend containing Indicated Mineral Resource estimate ("MRE") of 103 million tonnes (Mt) at an average gold grade of 0.65 g/t, containing 2.16 million ounces (Moz) Au and an Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 218 Mt at an average gold grade of 0.43 g/t containing 3.04 Moz Au. The company completed a PEA for the project outlining attractive economics with an After-Tax NPV5% of US$2.7 Billion, IRR of 43%, and payback achieved in 2.2 years at long term consensus gold price of US$3,600/oz. The Simple Heap leach operation features significant production from a single pit with highlights including 3.5 million payable ounces LOM at 267,000 oz per year on average in the first full 8 years of production and 246,000 oz on average over the 14-year Life of Mine. The PEA is preliminary in nature, it includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. With decades of expertise in Nevada and globally, our Board and management are focused on unlocking the potential of this project. For further details please refer to our technical report entitled "Roxmore Resources Announces a Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Converse Gold Project in Nevada" dated effective April 20, 2026 which is available on our website at www.roxmoreresources.com and on our SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Vance Spalding, Certified Professional Geologist, Executive VP Exploration for Roxmore, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Initial drill results are made available to the QP as they are generated, and a final database is reviewed after going through the QA/QC process prior to releasing any drill results to the public. The QP has access without limitation to all aspects of the data throughout.

Quality Control & Assurance

Drill core is generally extracted from the core tube and split tubes by the drill contractor and placed in core boxes with appropriate depth markers noting recovery. Full core boxes are then sealed before being transported by Roxmore's personnel to Roxmore's facility in Winnemucca, Nevada where it is geologically and geotechnically logged by Roxmore geologists: checked for recovery, photographed, and marked for assays. The core is cut in half and placed in plastic bags, zip-tied and grouped in burlap sacks and sealed for transport to the ALS Global preparation facility in Elko, Nevada. The retained half-core is stored at Roxmore's facility in Winnemucca, Nevada.

RC chips are collected into 5-gallon woven polyethylene bags in 5-foot intervals and sealed by the drill contractor. The target weight of samples is 3 to 5 kilograms. Bags are pre-labeled with sample numbers and depth intervals and validated against a sampling sheet. Every 30th sample is a field-split-duplicate. Field-split-duplicates are split at the RC rig using an even-numbered-chute riffle splitter. RC chips are geologically logged in the field by Roxmore geologists. Chip trays are transported to Roxmore's processing facility by Roxmore's personnel to Roxmore's facility in Winnemucca, Nevada where they are photographed and stored. RC samples are grouped in burlap sacks and sealed for transport in the field. Samples are transported to the ALS Global preparation facility in Elko, Nevada.

Sample preparation is done according to ALS code PREP-31BY [1 kg-split pulverization]. The primary assay methods used are ALS codes Au-AA24 and ME-ICP61. The gold overlimit methods are Au-GRA22 and Au_SCR21 (overlimit triggers are 3 ppm and 10 ppm Au respectively). ALS Global is an independent, ISO-accredited laboratory with no affiliation to Roxmore Resources beyond its role as a third-party analytical service provider.

QA/QC is performed as each certificate is imported into Roxmore's GeoSequel database. Performance charts are prepared for coarse blanks, certified reference materials and duplicates used. Roxmore uses OREAS standards for the Converse project. The insertion frequencies of blanks is 3.33%, of CRMs is 3.33%, and of quarter-core duplicates and RC-chip field-split-duplicates is 3.33%. Coarse blank above 10x over the lower detection limit (LDL) of the Au-AA24 method are re-run. For certified reference materials, the certified mean is considered the target. The certified standard deviation is used to calculate the acceptable range. The acceptable range is defined as within 3 standard deviations from the certified mean.

For further information please contact:
John Dorward
Roxmore Resources Inc.
Contact@roxmoreresources.com
Tel: 905-961-4727

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward- looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning Converse, the Preliminary Economic Assessment and the results and timing therefore, the results of exploration being indicative of further mineralization at Converse, the timing for the release of results from the remaining deep drill holes, and mineral resource estimates.

Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning general economic and industry conditions, applicable laws and regulations, commodity prices, the use of proceeds, and the future business and operational needs of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, dependency upon regulatory approvals, the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing and exploration risk. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the respective management of Roxmore at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, Roxmore does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Table 1: Drill collar table

Hole ID

Coordinate System

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Depth (m)

CV25-009C

NAD 83 UTM Zone 11N

477214

4506245

1520

0

-90

1306

Table 2: Table of full assays

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

CV25-009C

30.5

32.0

1.5

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

32.0

33.5

1.5

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

33.5

35.1

1.5

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

35.1

36.6

1.5

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

36.6

38.1

1.5

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

38.1

39.6

1.5

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

39.6

41.1

1.5

0.01

0.70

CV25-009C

41.1

42.7

1.5

0.03

1.40

CV25-009C

42.7

43.3

0.6

0.10

3.00

CV25-009C

43.3

44.5

1.2

0.26

3.90

CV25-009C

44.5

45.4

0.9

0.17

5.30

CV25-009C

45.4

46.9

1.5

0.02

2.70

CV25-009C

46.9

48.5

1.5

0.02

2.60

CV25-009C

48.5

49.7

1.2

0.15

1.40

CV25-009C

49.7

51.2

1.5

0.08

2.00

CV25-009C

51.2

51.8

0.6

0.02

2.90

CV25-009C

51.8

53.0

1.2

0.07

2.00

CV25-009C

53.0

54.6

1.5

0.05

2.00

CV25-009C

54.6

56.1

1.5

0.03

2.00

CV25-009C

56.1

57.0

0.9

0.02

1.70

CV25-009C

57.0

58.5

1.5

0.28

0.90

CV25-009C

58.5

60.0

1.5

0.32

2.10

CV25-009C

60.0

61.6

1.5

0.71

2.50

CV25-009C

61.6

63.1

1.5

1.05

1.60

CV25-009C

63.1

64.6

1.5

0.83

1.60

CV25-009C

64.6

66.1

1.5

0.19

1.70

CV25-009C

66.1

67.7

1.5

0.37

2.20

CV25-009C

67.7

69.2

1.5

0.44

2.80

CV25-009C

69.2

70.7

1.5

0.73

1.70

CV25-009C

70.7

72.2

1.5

0.18

3.70

CV25-009C

72.2

73.8

1.5

0.30

3.60

CV25-009C

73.8

74.4

0.6

0.46

3.80

CV25-009C

74.4

75.6

1.2

1.07

2.10

CV25-009C

75.6

76.8

1.2

0.42

6.00

CV25-009C

76.8

78.3

1.5

0.28

2.50

CV25-009C

78.3

78.9

0.6

0.41

3.60

CV25-009C

78.9

79.9

0.9

0.48

1.40

CV25-009C

79.9

81.1

1.2

0.53

0.90

CV25-009C

81.1

82.3

1.2

0.93

5.90

CV25-009C

82.3

82.9

0.6

0.11

1.80

CV25-009C

82.9

84.1

1.2

0.10

3.40

CV25-009C

84.1

85.6

1.5

0.62

3.80

CV25-009C

85.6

86.9

1.2

0.59

4.00

CV25-009C

86.9

87.5

0.6

0.27

6.40

CV25-009C

87.5

88.1

0.6

0.33

1.30

CV25-009C

88.1

89.6

1.5

0.37

3.30

CV25-009C

89.6

91.1

1.5

0.20

5.20

CV25-009C

91.1

91.7

0.6

0.19

5.60

CV25-009C

91.7

92.7

0.9

0.48

1.00

CV25-009C

92.7

93.6

0.9

0.94

1.70

CV25-009C

93.6

94.5

0.9

0.37

1.60

CV25-009C

94.5

95.1

0.6

0.29

3.80

CV25-009C

95.1

95.7

0.6

0.76

3.00

CV25-009C

95.7

96.3

0.6

0.15

1.80

CV25-009C

96.3

97.2

0.9

0.09

5.30

CV25-009C

97.2

98.1

0.9

0.16

7.40

CV25-009C

98.1

98.8

0.6

0.77

3.80

CV25-009C

98.8

99.4

0.6

1.10

3.30

CV25-009C

99.4

100.0

0.6

0.41

2.30

CV25-009C

100.0

101.2

1.2

1.19

2.10

CV25-009C

101.2

102.1

0.9

0.42

0.60

CV25-009C

102.1

102.7

0.6

0.57

0.70

CV25-009C

102.7

103.9

1.2

0.55

4.50

CV25-009C

103.9

105.5

1.5

0.67

2.20

CV25-009C

105.5

106.7

1.2

0.45

1.10

CV25-009C

106.7

108.2

1.5

0.29

1.10

CV25-009C

108.2

109.4

1.2

0.76

0.60

CV25-009C

109.4

110.6

1.2

0.23

1.00

CV25-009C

110.6

111.6

0.9

0.13

1.10

CV25-009C

111.6

112.8

1.2

0.24

1.10

CV25-009C

112.8

114.0

1.2

0.16

1.50

CV25-009C

114.0

114.9

0.9

0.06

1.10

CV25-009C

114.9

115.8

0.9

0.43

34.10

CV25-009C

115.8

117.0

1.2

0.25

1.60

CV25-009C

117.0

118.3

1.2

0.18

1.50

CV25-009C

118.3

119.0

0.8

1.56

5.20

CV25-009C

119.0

119.5

0.5

0.30

3.20

CV25-009C

119.5

120.4

0.9

0.12

1.80

CV25-009C

120.4

120.7

0.3

0.10

2.80

CV25-009C

120.7

121.9

1.2

0.34

7.30

CV25-009C

121.9

122.8

0.9

0.20

13.00

CV25-009C

122.8

123.4

0.6

0.32

6.40

CV25-009C

123.4

124.7

1.2

0.20

4.20

CV25-009C

124.7

125.9

1.2

0.37

4.40

CV25-009C

125.9

126.5

0.6

0.26

4.00

CV25-009C

126.5

127.4

0.9

0.22

1.70

CV25-009C

127.4

128.6

1.2

0.47

3.30

CV25-009C

128.6

129.2

0.6

0.18

3.60

CV25-009C

129.2

130.6

1.4

1.07

5.90

CV25-009C

130.6

131.7

1.1

1.45

4.60

CV25-009C

131.7

132.3

0.6

0.42

4.80

CV25-009C

132.3

133.5

1.2

1.63

3.50

CV25-009C

133.5

135.0

1.5

1.74

4.70

CV25-009C

135.0

136.2

1.2

1.15

4.50

CV25-009C

136.2

137.5

1.2

0.97

5.50

CV25-009C

137.5

138.1

0.6

1.55

6.60

CV25-009C

138.1

139.6

1.5

1.23

4.00

CV25-009C

139.6

140.5

0.9

2.80

4.00

CV25-009C

140.5

141.1

0.6

3.41

3.70

CV25-009C

141.1

142.3

1.2

1.09

1.10

CV25-009C

142.3

143.9

1.5

0.27

0.70

CV25-009C

143.9

144.8

0.9

1.42

2.50

CV25-009C

144.8

145.7

0.9

0.44

5.80

CV25-009C

145.7

146.9

1.2

0.73

15.50

CV25-009C

146.9

148.4

1.5

0.70

3.30

CV25-009C

148.4

149.7

1.2

0.59

5.10

CV25-009C

149.7

150.9

1.2

0.87

1.60

CV25-009C

150.9

152.4

1.5

0.29

1.70

CV25-009C

152.4

153.9

1.5

0.67

2.40

CV25-009C

153.9

154.8

0.9

0.43

5.90

CV25-009C

154.8

155.4

0.6

0.67

5.20

CV25-009C

155.4

156.7

1.2

1.43

6.10

CV25-009C

156.7

157.9

1.2

1.08

5.90

CV25-009C

157.9

158.2

0.3

1.39

9.60

CV25-009C

158.2

158.8

0.6

2.60

12.90

CV25-009C

158.8

160.0

1.2

1.06

4.60

CV25-009C

160.0

161.5

1.5

1.35

3.40

CV25-009C

161.5

163.1

1.5

1.17

4.80

CV25-009C

163.1

164.6

1.5

1.09

3.80

CV25-009C

164.6

166.1

1.5

0.91

2.10

CV25-009C

166.1

167.3

1.2

0.63

3.40

CV25-009C

167.3

168.3

0.9

0.35

2.30

CV25-009C

168.3

169.8

1.5

0.82

6.00

CV25-009C

169.8

171.3

1.5

0.86

6.90

CV25-009C

171.3

172.8

1.5

1.06

3.10

CV25-009C

172.8

174.3

1.5

0.76

2.90

CV25-009C

174.3

175.6

1.2

0.55

2.70

CV25-009C

175.6

176.8

1.2

0.16

0.90

CV25-009C

176.8

178.0

1.2

0.86

3.90

CV25-009C

178.0

178.6

0.6

0.09

1.30

CV25-009C

178.6

179.2

0.6

0.60

4.00

CV25-009C

179.2

180.7

1.5

1.14

4.80

CV25-009C

180.7

181.7

0.9

0.18

2.30

CV25-009C

181.7

182.3

0.6

0.36

2.40

CV25-009C

182.3

182.9

0.6

0.43

3.00

CV25-009C

182.9

184.4

1.5

0.63

3.00

CV25-009C

184.4

185.2

0.8

0.62

1.00

CV25-009C

185.2

186.5

1.4

0.73

3.10

CV25-009C

186.5

187.1

0.6

0.90

2.40

CV25-009C

187.1

188.1

0.9

0.19

0.25

CV25-009C

188.1

189.4

1.4

0.64

1.10

CV25-009C

189.4

190.2

0.8

0.49

1.70

CV25-009C

190.2

191.1

0.9

0.48

1.10

CV25-009C

191.1

192.6

1.5

0.12

0.70

CV25-009C

192.6

194.2

1.5

0.45

1.10

CV25-009C

194.2

195.1

0.9

0.24

0.50

CV25-009C

195.1

196.6

1.5

0.15

0.25

CV25-009C

196.6

196.9

0.3

0.04

0.25

CV25-009C

196.9

197.5

0.6

0.20

2.10

CV25-009C

197.5

197.8

0.3

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

197.8

198.4

0.6

0.09

0.60

CV25-009C

198.4

199.6

1.2

0.13

0.60

CV25-009C

199.6

200.3

0.6

0.10

1.10

CV25-009C

200.3

201.5

1.2

0.08

1.80

CV25-009C

201.5

202.7

1.2

0.08

0.90

CV25-009C

202.7

203.6

0.9

0.06

1.40

CV25-009C

203.6

204.8

1.2

0.05

1.70

CV25-009C

204.8

206.4

1.5

0.04

2.00

CV25-009C

206.4

207.3

0.9

0.02

0.60

CV25-009C

207.3

208.8

1.5

0.08

0.25

CV25-009C

208.8

209.4

0.6

0.01

0.50

CV25-009C

209.4

210.6

1.2

0.85

1.10

CV25-009C

210.6

211.8

1.2

0.74

1.30

CV25-009C

211.8

212.4

0.6

0.82

0.70

CV25-009C

212.4

214.0

1.5

1.18

1.10

CV25-009C

214.0

215.5

1.5

0.91

0.70

CV25-009C

215.5

217.0

1.5

0.35

0.60

CV25-009C

217.0

218.5

1.5

0.87

0.60

CV25-009C

218.5

220.1

1.5

1.02

1.20

CV25-009C

220.1

220.4

0.3

2.00

1.70

CV25-009C

220.4

221.6

1.2

1.06

1.20

CV25-009C

221.6

223.1

1.5

0.09

1.00

CV25-009C

223.1

224.3

1.2

0.56

1.40

CV25-009C

224.3

225.6

1.2

0.59

2.10

CV25-009C

225.6

227.1

1.5

0.20

1.30

CV25-009C

227.1

228.6

1.5

0.11

1.40

CV25-009C

228.6

229.5

0.9

0.11

2.10

CV25-009C

229.5

231.0

1.5

0.05

2.70

CV25-009C

231.0

232.0

0.9

0.02

1.20

CV25-009C

232.0

232.6

0.6

0.02

0.90

CV25-009C

232.6

233.6

1.1

0.01

0.50

CV25-009C

233.6

234.1

0.5

0.05

2.40

CV25-009C

234.1

235.3

1.2

0.01

0.80

CV25-009C

235.3

236.8

1.5

0.02

0.50

CV25-009C

236.8

238.4

1.5

0.04

4.00

CV25-009C

238.4

239.9

1.5

0.06

3.30

CV25-009C

239.9

241.4

1.5

0.03

1.20

CV25-009C

241.4

242.0

0.6

0.04

3.50

CV25-009C

242.0

242.9

0.9

0.03

1.60

CV25-009C

242.9

243.2

0.3

0.04

0.25

CV25-009C

243.2

244.5

1.2

0.02

0.90

CV25-009C

244.5

245.7

1.2

0.02

1.10

CV25-009C

245.7

247.2

1.5

0.03

5.10

CV25-009C

247.2

248.7

1.5

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

248.7

249.3

0.6

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

249.3

249.9

0.6

0.07

0.25

CV25-009C

249.9

251.5

1.5

0.03

1.60

CV25-009C

251.5

253.0

1.5

0.04

0.90

CV25-009C

253.0

254.2

1.2

0.04

4.90

CV25-009C

254.2

255.1

0.9

0.09

3.90

CV25-009C

255.1

255.7

0.6

0.12

2.50

CV25-009C

255.7

256.3

0.6

0.11

10.50

CV25-009C

256.3

256.9

0.6

0.04

4.70

CV25-009C

256.9

258.2

1.2

0.03

2.20

CV25-009C

258.2

259.7

1.5

0.16

1.30

CV25-009C

259.7

260.6

0.9

0.04

3.30

CV25-009C

260.6

261.5

0.9

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

261.5

262.1

0.6

0.24

0.25

CV25-009C

262.1

263.3

1.2

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

263.3

264.3

0.9

0.05

0.25

CV25-009C

264.3

265.8

1.5

0.04

0.25

CV25-009C

265.8

267.3

1.5

0.07

0.25

CV25-009C

267.3

268.8

1.5

0.06

1.10

CV25-009C

268.8

270.4

1.5

0.05

1.10

CV25-009C

270.4

271.9

1.5

0.09

0.25

CV25-009C

271.9

272.5

0.6

0.13

1.20

CV25-009C

272.5

273.7

1.2

0.07

1.20

CV25-009C

273.7

274.9

1.2

0.08

0.25

CV25-009C

274.9

275.8

0.9

0.06

0.25

CV25-009C

275.8

276.1

0.3

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

276.1

276.8

0.6

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

276.8

278.0

1.2

0.05

0.25

CV25-009C

278.0

279.5

1.5

0.05

0.25

CV25-009C

279.5

281.0

1.5

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

281.0

282.6

1.5

0.05

0.25

CV25-009C

282.6

283.8

1.2

0.34

0.25

CV25-009C

283.8

285.3

1.5

0.04

0.25

CV25-009C

285.3

286.5

1.2

0.10

0.50

CV25-009C

286.5

288.0

1.5

0.12

0.25

CV25-009C

288.0

289.6

1.5

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

289.6

290.2

0.6

1.12

0.25

CV25-009C

290.2

290.8

0.6

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

290.8

292.0

1.2

0.09

0.25

CV25-009C

292.0

293.5

1.5

0.22

0.25

CV25-009C

293.5

294.7

1.2

0.11

0.25

CV25-009C

294.7

296.3

1.5

0.05

1.10

CV25-009C

296.3

297.5

1.2

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

297.5

299.0

1.5

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

299.0

300.5

1.5

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

300.5

302.1

1.5

0.00

0.25

CV25-009C

302.1

303.6

1.5

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

303.6

305.1

1.5

0.04

0.25

CV25-009C

305.1

306.6

1.5

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

306.6

308.2

1.5

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

308.2

309.7

1.5

0.08

0.25

CV25-009C

309.7

310.0

0.3

0.61

0.25

CV25-009C

310.0

311.2

1.2

0.15

0.25

CV25-009C

311.2

312.7

1.5

0.04

0.25

CV25-009C

312.7

314.2

1.5

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

314.2

315.8

1.5

0.09

0.25

CV25-009C

315.8

316.7

0.9

0.39

0.25

CV25-009C

316.7

318.2

1.5

0.10

7.00

CV25-009C

318.2

319.4

1.2

0.06

0.25

CV25-009C

319.4

320.3

0.9

0.03

2.40

CV25-009C

320.3

321.9

1.5

0.04

0.25

CV25-009C

321.9

323.1

1.2

0.08

0.25

CV25-009C

323.1

324.3

1.2

0.04

0.25

CV25-009C

324.3

325.5

1.2

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

325.5

326.7

1.2

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

326.7

327.7

0.9

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

327.7

328.4

0.8

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

328.4

329.5

1.1

0.07

1.90

CV25-009C

329.5

330.7

1.2

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

330.7

331.3

0.6

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

331.3

332.8

1.5

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

332.8

333.8

0.9

0.37

0.25

CV25-009C

333.8

335.3

1.5

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

335.3

336.2

0.9

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

336.2

337.4

1.2

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

337.4

338.3

0.9

0.00

0.25

CV25-009C

338.3

339.2

0.9

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

339.2

339.9

0.6

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

339.9

341.4

1.5

0.00

0.25

CV25-009C

341.4

342.3

0.9

0.04

0.25

CV25-009C

342.3

342.9

0.6

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

342.9

344.4

1.5

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

344.4

345.6

1.2

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

345.6

346.6

0.9

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

346.6

347.5

0.9

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

347.5

349.0

1.5

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

349.0

350.5

1.5

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

350.5

351.4

0.9

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

351.4

352.4

0.9

0.01

0.60

CV25-009C

352.4

353.3

0.9

0.05

1.50

CV25-009C

353.3

354.5

1.2

0.00

1.50

CV25-009C

354.5

356.0

1.5

0.01

0.60

CV25-009C

356.0

357.5

1.5

0.00

0.25

CV25-009C

357.5

358.1

0.6

0.08

0.25

CV25-009C

358.1

359.7

1.5

0.01

2.10

CV25-009C

359.7

361.2

1.5

0.02

4.60

CV25-009C

361.2

362.7

1.5

0.02

3.30

CV25-009C

362.7

363.6

0.9

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

363.6

363.9

0.3

0.02

2.80

CV25-009C

363.9

364.5

0.6

0.01

0.60

CV25-009C

364.5

366.1

1.5

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

366.1

367.3

1.2

0.00

0.25

CV25-009C

367.3

368.2

0.9

0.02

3.50

CV25-009C

368.2

369.4

1.2

0.00

1.60

CV25-009C

369.4

370.2

0.8

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

370.2

371.6

1.4

0.03

3.60

CV25-009C

371.6

373.1

1.5

0.06

4.70

CV25-009C

373.1

374.3

1.2

0.03

2.20

CV25-009C

374.3

375.8

1.5

0.02

1.70

CV25-009C

375.8

377.3

1.5

0.02

4.10

CV25-009C

377.3

378.9

1.5

0.03

2.60

CV25-009C

378.9

380.4

1.5

0.01

1.00

CV25-009C

380.4

381.9

1.5

0.02

1.80

CV25-009C

381.9

383.1

1.2

0.01

3.20

CV25-009C

383.1

384.4

1.2

0.01

9.80

CV25-009C

384.4

385.0

0.6

0.02

1.20

CV25-009C

385.0

385.9

0.9

0.02

1.10

CV25-009C

385.9

387.4

1.5

0.10

1.30

CV25-009C

387.4

388.3

0.9

0.24

1.60

CV25-009C

388.3

389.2

0.9

0.02

1.20

CV25-009C

389.2

390.1

0.9

0.01

1.10

CV25-009C

390.1

390.8

0.6

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

390.8

392.0

1.2

0.02

1.90

CV25-009C

392.0

392.9

0.9

0.12

0.25

CV25-009C

392.9

394.1

1.2

0.01

0.50

CV25-009C

394.1

395.3

1.2

0.03

1.20

CV25-009C

395.3

395.9

0.6

0.02

0.50

CV25-009C

395.9

396.9

0.9

0.01

0.90

CV25-009C

396.9

398.1

1.2

0.02

2.60

CV25-009C

398.1

399.0

0.9

0.02

1.60

CV25-009C

399.0

399.3

0.3

0.01

0.90

CV25-009C

399.3

399.9

0.6

0.01

0.90

CV25-009C

399.9

400.5

0.6

0.01

0.90

CV25-009C

400.5

401.1

0.6

0.01

0.80

CV25-009C

401.1

402.0

0.9

0.00

0.70

CV25-009C

402.0

402.6

0.6

0.01

0.90

CV25-009C

402.6

403.3

0.6

0.01

1.00

CV25-009C

403.3

404.2

0.9

0.01

0.70

CV25-009C

404.2

404.8

0.6

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

404.8

405.4

0.6

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

405.4

405.7

0.3

0.02

0.60

CV25-009C

405.7

406.3

0.6

0.01

0.60

CV25-009C

406.3

406.9

0.6

0.01

0.80

CV25-009C

406.9

407.2

0.3

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

407.2

407.5

0.3

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

407.5

408.1

0.6

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

408.1

408.7

0.6

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

408.7

409.3

0.6

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

409.3

410.0

0.6

0.01

0.60

CV25-009C

410.0

411.2

1.2

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

411.2

411.8

0.6

0.10

0.25

CV25-009C

411.8

412.7

0.9

0.08

0.25

CV25-009C

412.7

413.6

0.9

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

413.6

414.2

0.6

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

414.2

414.5

0.3

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

414.5

415.4

0.9

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

415.4

416.1

0.6

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

416.1

417.3

1.2

0.03

0.80

CV25-009C

417.3

418.5

1.2

0.01

1.00

CV25-009C

418.5

420.0

1.5

0.06

0.60

CV25-009C

420.0

420.9

0.9

0.03

0.50

CV25-009C

420.9

421.5

0.6

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

421.5

422.5

0.9

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

422.5

423.7

1.2

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

423.7

424.6

0.9

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

424.6

425.2

0.6

0.02

1.10

CV25-009C

425.2

426.4

1.2

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

426.4

427.3

0.9

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

427.3

428.6

1.2

0.01

0.90

CV25-009C

428.6

429.5

0.9

0.00

0.25

CV25-009C

429.5

430.1

0.6

0.00

0.25

CV25-009C

430.1

431.3

1.2

0.01

0.90

CV25-009C

431.3

431.6

0.3

0.34

9.00

CV25-009C

431.6

432.2

0.6

0.09

0.80

CV25-009C

432.2

433.4

1.2

0.07

2.00

CV25-009C

433.4

434.6

1.2

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

434.6

435.9

1.2

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

435.9

436.5

0.6

0.05

1.80

CV25-009C

436.5

438.0

1.5

0.03

0.90

CV25-009C

438.0

438.9

0.9

0.00

0.25

CV25-009C

438.9

439.5

0.6

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

439.5

440.4

0.9

0.00

0.25

CV25-009C

440.4

441.0

0.6

0.14

0.25

CV25-009C

441.0

441.7

0.6

0.00

0.25

CV25-009C

441.7

442.6

0.9

0.04

0.25

CV25-009C

442.6

443.2

0.6

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

443.2

443.5

0.3

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

443.5

444.7

1.2

0.05

0.25

CV25-009C

444.7

445.9

1.2

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

445.9

446.8

0.9

0.00

0.25

CV25-009C

446.8

448.1

1.2

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

448.1

449.3

1.2

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

449.3

450.5

1.2

0.00

0.25

CV25-009C

450.5

451.1

0.6

0.00

0.25

CV25-009C

451.1

452.0

0.9

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

452.0

453.2

1.2

0.03

0.50

CV25-009C

453.2

453.8

0.6

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

453.8

454.5

0.6

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

454.5

455.1

0.6

0.01

0.60

CV25-009C

455.1

455.7

0.6

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

455.7

456.6

0.9

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

456.6

457.5

0.9

0.13

0.25

CV25-009C

457.5

458.4

0.9

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

458.4

459.0

0.6

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

459.0

459.6

0.6

0.03

0.80

CV25-009C

459.6

460.2

0.6

0.60

0.25

CV25-009C

460.2

461.2

0.9

0.57

0.25

CV25-009C

461.2

462.4

1.2

0.05

0.25

CV25-009C

462.4

463.6

1.2

0.02

0.50

CV25-009C

463.6

464.2

0.6

0.84

5.40

CV25-009C

464.2

464.8

0.6

1.14

2.40

CV25-009C

464.8

465.4

0.6

0.03

2.00

CV25-009C

465.4

466.7

1.2

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

466.7

467.3

0.6

0.03

0.50

CV25-009C

467.3

468.5

1.2

0.13

0.90

CV25-009C

468.5

469.4

0.9

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

469.4

470.0

0.6

1.73

0.90

CV25-009C

470.0

470.9

0.9

0.28

2.60

CV25-009C

470.9

471.2

0.3

0.31

1.50

CV25-009C

471.2

472.4

1.2

0.30

2.60

CV25-009C

472.4

473.1

0.6

0.20

2.10

CV25-009C

473.1

474.0

0.9

0.84

2.30

CV25-009C

474.0

474.6

0.6

0.40

2.20

CV25-009C

474.6

475.5

0.9

0.82

2.80

CV25-009C

475.5

476.4

0.9

0.27

2.40

CV25-009C

476.4

477.0

0.6

2.21

1.40

CV25-009C

477.0

477.9

0.9

0.56

2.50

CV25-009C

477.9

478.8

0.9

1.31

1.50

CV25-009C

478.8

479.5

0.6

0.91

1.50

CV25-009C

479.5

480.1

0.6

0.75

1.50

CV25-009C

480.1

481.6

1.5

2.39

3.50

CV25-009C

481.6

482.5

0.9

0.65

3.80

CV25-009C

482.5

483.4

0.9

0.61

3.00

CV25-009C

483.4

484.0

0.6

0.96

2.20

CV25-009C

484.0

485.2

1.2

0.30

1.80

CV25-009C

485.2

485.9

0.6

0.28

1.80

CV25-009C

485.9

486.8

0.9

0.37

1.70

CV25-009C

486.8

487.7

0.9

0.72

1.80

CV25-009C

487.7

488.6

0.9

1.42

4.10

CV25-009C

488.6

489.2

0.6

1.64

2.60

CV25-009C

489.2

489.8

0.6

1.52

1.00

CV25-009C

489.8

490.1

0.3

0.85

1.80

CV25-009C

490.1

490.4

0.3

0.28

9.90

CV25-009C

490.4

491.3

0.9

1.32

4.80

CV25-009C

491.3

492.3

0.9

1.72

4.00

CV25-009C

492.3

493.8

1.5

0.48

2.30

CV25-009C

493.8

495.3

1.5

0.58

2.10

CV25-009C

495.3

495.9

0.6

0.59

1.20

CV25-009C

495.9

496.8

0.9

0.29

3.10

CV25-009C

496.8

498.0

1.2

0.80

3.60

CV25-009C

498.0

499.3

1.2

0.50

2.20

CV25-009C

499.3

500.5

1.2

0.97

2.00

CV25-009C

500.5

501.1

0.6

0.53

3.70

CV25-009C

501.1

502.0

0.9

1.40

2.60

CV25-009C

502.0

502.6

0.6

0.94

3.20

CV25-009C

502.6

503.5

0.9

0.49

4.00

CV25-009C

503.5

504.4

0.9

0.18

1.10

CV25-009C

504.4

505.1

0.6

0.32

3.60

CV25-009C

505.1

505.7

0.6

0.23

1.70

CV25-009C

505.7

506.9

1.2

0.48

3.30

CV25-009C

506.9

507.8

0.9

1.04

2.50

CV25-009C

507.8

508.7

0.9

0.60

1.70

CV25-009C

508.7

509.6

0.9

0.31

2.00

CV25-009C

509.6

511.2

1.5

0.40

1.90

CV25-009C

511.2

511.8

0.6

0.91

2.30

CV25-009C

511.8

512.7

0.9

0.77

1.60

CV25-009C

512.7

513.9

1.2

1.06

1.30

CV25-009C

513.9

515.4

1.5

1.43

1.80

CV25-009C

515.4

516.6

1.2

0.39

2.00

CV25-009C

516.6

517.6

0.9

0.63

2.30

CV25-009C

517.6

519.1

1.5

0.30

2.50

CV25-009C

519.1

519.7

0.6

0.53

2.30

CV25-009C

519.7

520.0

0.3

0.55

2.00

CV25-009C

520.0

520.3

0.3

0.90

3.00

CV25-009C

520.3

520.6

0.3

1.22

4.70

CV25-009C

520.6

520.9

0.3

1.62

4.50

CV25-009C

520.9

521.8

0.9

2.18

4.90

CV25-009C

521.8

522.7

0.9

0.95

1.30

CV25-009C

522.7

523.6

0.9

1.49

1.10

CV25-009C

523.6

524.3

0.6

3.58

6.60

CV25-009C

524.3

524.6

0.3

2.17

5.20

CV25-009C

524.6

525.8

1.2

1.01

1.40

CV25-009C

525.8

527.0

1.2

0.78

1.00

CV25-009C

527.0

528.2

1.2

0.81

1.90

CV25-009C

528.2

529.1

0.9

3.63

4.10

CV25-009C

529.1

530.4

1.2

0.79

1.50

CV25-009C

530.4

531.0

0.6

1.96

2.60

CV25-009C

531.0

531.9

0.9

2.15

1.80

CV25-009C

531.9

532.8

0.9

0.44

1.80

CV25-009C

532.8

533.4

0.6

1.29

4.70

CV25-009C

533.4

534.3

0.9

0.92

3.40

CV25-009C

534.3

535.8

1.5

0.22

2.40

CV25-009C

535.8

537.4

1.5

1.46

2.80

CV25-009C

537.4

538.9

1.5

2.63

6.20

CV25-009C

538.9

540.4

1.5

2.29

4.60

CV25-009C

540.4

541.3

0.9

2.73

5.00

CV25-009C

541.3

542.5

1.2

0.77

4.00

CV25-009C

542.5

543.8

1.2

0.88

1.50

CV25-009C

543.8

545.3

1.5

1.73

6.00

CV25-009C

545.3

545.9

0.6

1.29

5.60

CV25-009C

545.9

546.8

0.9

0.69

2.20

CV25-009C

546.8

548.3

1.5

1.34

3.40

CV25-009C

548.3

549.3

0.9

1.39

1.90

CV25-009C

549.3

550.2

0.9

5.04

2.90

CV25-009C

550.2

551.7

1.5

7.60

5.50

CV25-009C

551.7

552.9

1.2

12.70

14.30

CV25-009C

552.9

554.1

1.2

2.75

3.00

CV25-009C

554.1

555.0

0.9

2.76

7.20

CV25-009C

555.0

556.6

1.5

1.78

4.40

CV25-009C

556.6

557.5

0.9

2.14

6.80

CV25-009C

557.5

558.1

0.6

2.64

8.70

CV25-009C

558.1

559.3

1.2

1.27

6.00

CV25-009C

559.3

560.8

1.5

1.51

3.90

CV25-009C

560.8

561.4

0.6

0.46

1.70

CV25-009C

561.4

562.4

0.9

0.93

2.10

CV25-009C

562.4

562.7

0.3

0.85

2.00

CV25-009C

562.7

563.0

0.3

1.60

2.40

CV25-009C

563.0

563.9

0.9

1.25

2.20

CV25-009C

563.9

565.1

1.2

3.51

3.80

CV25-009C

565.1

565.7

0.6

1.23

2.10

CV25-009C

565.7

566.6

0.9

0.67

1.40

CV25-009C

566.6

567.5

0.9

0.94

1.00

CV25-009C

567.5

568.5

0.9

1.96

2.50

CV25-009C

568.5

569.1

0.6

0.91

0.25

CV25-009C

569.1

569.7

0.6

1.05

0.60

CV25-009C

569.7

570.6

0.9

0.74

0.25

CV25-009C

570.6

571.8

1.2

0.14

0.50

CV25-009C

571.8

573.0

1.2

0.07

0.60

CV25-009C

573.0

574.5

1.5

0.05

0.70

CV25-009C

574.5

576.1

1.5

0.06

0.25

CV25-009C

576.1

577.0

0.9

0.03

0.70

CV25-009C

577.0

577.9

0.9

0.06

0.60

CV25-009C

577.9

579.1

1.2

0.09

0.60

CV25-009C

579.1

580.3

1.2

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

580.3

581.0

0.6

0.04

0.80

CV25-009C

581.0

581.6

0.6

0.12

1.20

CV25-009C

581.6

582.5

0.9

0.08

1.00

CV25-009C

582.5

584.0

1.5

0.12

1.20

CV25-009C

584.0

585.2

1.2

0.18

1.80

CV25-009C

585.2

586.4

1.2

0.03

1.10

CV25-009C

586.4

587.4

0.9

0.04

0.80

CV25-009C

587.4

588.0

0.6

0.02

0.70

CV25-009C

588.0

588.6

0.6

0.07

2.10

CV25-009C

588.6

589.2

0.6

0.03

1.70

CV25-009C

589.2

590.4

1.2

0.02

0.50

CV25-009C

590.4

591.3

0.9

0.07

1.50

CV25-009C

591.3

592.8

1.5

0.03

1.00

CV25-009C

592.8

593.8

0.9

0.10

0.90

CV25-009C

593.8

594.7

0.9

0.17

1.40

CV25-009C

594.7

595.6

0.9

0.14

0.60

CV25-009C

595.6

596.5

0.9

0.14

1.30

CV25-009C

596.5

597.7

1.2

0.08

1.00

CV25-009C

597.7

598.0

0.3

0.04

5.80

CV25-009C

598.0

599.2

1.2

0.05

0.50

CV25-009C

599.2

600.8

1.5

0.08

1.00

CV25-009C

600.8

602.0

1.2

0.11

0.25

CV25-009C

602.0

602.9

0.9

0.10

0.25

CV25-009C

602.9

603.5

0.6

0.09

0.25

CV25-009C

603.5

604.4

0.9

0.09

1.10

CV25-009C

604.4

605.0

0.6

0.12

1.50

CV25-009C

605.0

606.6

1.5

0.17

1.90

CV25-009C

606.6

607.2

0.6

0.47

2.30

CV25-009C

607.2

607.5

0.3

0.09

2.00

CV25-009C

607.5

607.8

0.3

0.25

2.00

CV25-009C

607.8

608.1

0.3

0.02

0.70

CV25-009C

608.1

608.7

0.6

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

608.7

609.3

0.6

0.03

0.90

CV25-009C

609.3

610.5

1.2

0.02

0.70

CV25-009C

610.5

611.1

0.6

0.01

1.40

CV25-009C

611.1

612.6

1.5

0.10

0.25

CV25-009C

612.6

613.9

1.2

0.07

0.25

CV25-009C

613.9

614.8

0.9

0.15

0.60

CV25-009C

614.8

615.1

0.3

1.16

61.30

CV25-009C

615.1

616.0

0.9

0.05

0.50

CV25-009C

616.0

617.2

1.2

0.11

0.25

CV25-009C

617.2

618.1

0.9

0.16

0.50

CV25-009C

618.1

618.7

0.6

0.27

0.25

CV25-009C

618.7

619.7

0.9

0.11

0.25

CV25-009C

619.7

620.3

0.6

0.30

0.25

CV25-009C

620.3

620.9

0.6

0.13

0.25

CV25-009C

620.9

621.5

0.6

0.06

0.25

CV25-009C

621.5

621.8

0.3

0.37

0.60

CV25-009C

621.8

622.7

0.9

0.08

1.30

CV25-009C

622.7

623.6

0.9

0.12

0.70

CV25-009C

623.6

625.1

1.5

0.06

1.00

CV25-009C

625.1

626.1

0.9

0.06

0.90

CV25-009C

626.1

626.7

0.6

0.05

2.10

CV25-009C

626.7

627.0

0.3

0.05

1.20

CV25-009C

627.0

627.9

0.9

0.08

8.10

CV25-009C

627.9

628.5

0.6

0.25

13.40

CV25-009C

628.5

629.1

0.6

0.05

1.20

CV25-009C

629.1

629.7

0.6

0.02

2.30

CV25-009C

629.7

630.0

0.3

0.02

4.80

CV25-009C

630.0

630.9

0.9

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

630.9

631.9

0.9

0.04

0.25

CV25-009C

631.9

633.1

1.2

0.04

0.25

CV25-009C

633.1

634.0

0.9

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

634.0

634.9

0.9

0.04

0.25

CV25-009C

634.9

636.1

1.2

0.04

0.25

CV25-009C

636.1

637.0

0.9

0.04

0.25

CV25-009C

637.0

637.6

0.6

0.04

0.25

CV25-009C

637.6

639.2

1.5

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

639.2

640.1

0.9

0.20

0.25

CV25-009C

640.1

641.3

1.2

0.03

0.50

CV25-009C

641.3

642.2

0.9

0.08

1.80

CV25-009C

642.2

643.1

0.9

0.04

0.70

CV25-009C

643.1

643.7

0.6

0.11

1.40

CV25-009C

643.7

644.3

0.6

0.08

0.70

CV25-009C

644.3

645.9

1.5

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

645.9

647.4

1.5

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

647.4

648.3

0.9

0.04

0.50

CV25-009C

648.3

649.8

1.5

0.14

0.25

CV25-009C

649.8

650.7

0.9

0.02

0.60

CV25-009C

650.7

651.4

0.6

0.07

0.50

CV25-009C

651.4

652.3

0.9

0.11

0.25

CV25-009C

652.3

653.5

1.2

0.16

0.70

CV25-009C

653.5

654.4

0.9

0.36

0.25

CV25-009C

654.4

655.3

0.9

0.04

0.50

CV25-009C

655.3

656.2

0.9

0.11

1.10

CV25-009C

656.2

657.2

0.9

0.08

0.50

CV25-009C

657.2

658.1

0.9

0.43

0.50

CV25-009C

658.1

658.4

0.3

0.31

0.60

CV25-009C

658.4

659.0

0.6

0.15

1.10

CV25-009C

659.0

659.6

0.6

0.09

0.90

CV25-009C

659.6

660.2

0.6

0.95

2.00

CV25-009C

660.2

660.8

0.6

0.91

1.40

CV25-009C

660.8

661.4

0.6

0.54

1.70

CV25-009C

661.4

662.6

1.2

0.19

1.20

CV25-009C

662.6

663.6

0.9

0.11

1.00

CV25-009C

663.6

664.5

0.9

0.10

0.25

CV25-009C

664.5

664.8

0.3

0.08

0.90

CV25-009C

664.8

665.1

0.3

0.07

0.70

CV25-009C

665.1

666.3

1.2

0.10

0.25

CV25-009C

666.3

667.8

1.5

0.09

0.25

CV25-009C

667.8

668.4

0.6

0.02

0.80

CV25-009C

668.4

669.6

1.2

0.03

0.90

CV25-009C

669.6

670.6

0.9

0.06

1.30

CV25-009C

670.6

672.1

1.5

0.09

0.60

CV25-009C

672.1

672.7

0.6

0.05

0.25

CV25-009C

672.7

673.6

0.9

0.05

0.50

CV25-009C

673.6

674.5

0.9

0.04

0.25

CV25-009C

674.5

675.4

0.9

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

675.4

677.0

1.5

0.08

0.70

CV25-009C

677.0

677.6

0.6

0.28

0.25

CV25-009C

677.6

678.2

0.6

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

678.2

679.1

0.9

0.05

0.25

CV25-009C

679.1

680.0

0.9

0.04

0.25

CV25-009C

680.0

681.5

1.5

0.22

0.90

CV25-009C

681.5

683.4

1.8

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

683.4

684.3

0.9

0.06

0.25

CV25-009C

684.3

685.8

1.5

0.08

0.25

CV25-009C

685.8

686.7

0.9

1.02

0.25

CV25-009C

686.7

687.6

0.9

0.64

1.40

CV25-009C

687.6

689.2

1.5

0.19

0.70

CV25-009C

689.2

690.1

0.9

0.27

1.30

CV25-009C

690.1

691.0

0.9

0.28

1.90

CV25-009C

691.0

692.2

1.2

0.09

1.80

CV25-009C

692.2

693.4

1.2

0.07

1.90

CV25-009C

693.4

694.0

0.6

0.17

1.50

CV25-009C

694.0

694.9

0.9

0.13

1.10

CV25-009C

694.9

695.6

0.6

0.08

0.70

CV25-009C

695.6

697.1

1.5

0.14

2.50

CV25-009C

697.1

698.0

0.9

0.11

0.50

CV25-009C

698.0

698.9

0.9

0.05

1.70

CV25-009C

698.9

700.1

1.2

0.25

11.10

CV25-009C

700.1

700.7

0.6

0.09

5.00

CV25-009C

700.7

702.3

1.5

0.06

4.60

CV25-009C

702.3

703.2

0.9

0.05

1.50

CV25-009C

703.2

704.1

0.9

0.09

3.40

CV25-009C

704.1

705.0

0.9

0.19

8.20

CV25-009C

705.0

705.6

0.6

0.46

2.20

CV25-009C

705.6

705.9

0.3

0.15

1.50

CV25-009C

705.9

706.8

0.9

0.36

2.00

CV25-009C

706.8

707.1

0.3

0.28

1.30

CV25-009C

707.1

707.7

0.6

0.23

1.10

CV25-009C

707.7

708.1

0.3

0.25

1.10

CV25-009C

708.1

708.4

0.3

0.43

1.70

CV25-009C

708.4

709.0

0.6

0.64

1.50

CV25-009C

709.0

709.3

0.3

0.34

0.90

CV25-009C

709.3

710.2

0.9

0.23

0.80

CV25-009C

710.2

710.8

0.6

0.47

1.20

CV25-009C

710.8

711.1

0.3

0.76

1.00

CV25-009C

711.1

711.7

0.6

0.52

1.50

CV25-009C

711.7

712.3

0.6

0.39

1.10

CV25-009C

712.3

712.9

0.6

0.23

1.70

CV25-009C

712.9

713.5

0.6

0.11

1.40

CV25-009C

713.5

714.5

0.9

0.27

2.30

CV25-009C

714.5

714.8

0.3

0.21

0.90

CV25-009C

714.8

716.0

1.2

0.31

0.80

CV25-009C

716.0

717.2

1.2

0.37

1.10

CV25-009C

717.2

717.8

0.6

0.32

0.80

CV25-009C

717.8

719.3

1.5

1.34

2.00

CV25-009C

719.3

720.9

1.5

0.11

4.10

CV25-009C

720.9

722.1

1.2

0.16

1.00

CV25-009C

722.1

723.6

1.5

0.58

1.60

CV25-009C

723.6

724.5

0.9

0.47

2.40

CV25-009C

724.5

725.7

1.2

0.67

1.20

CV25-009C

725.7

726.9

1.2

0.37

1.70

CV25-009C

726.9

728.2

1.2

0.32

3.00

CV25-009C

728.2

729.4

1.2

1.63

5.10

CV25-009C

729.4

730.9

1.5

0.77

2.20

CV25-009C

730.9

732.1

1.2

0.56

2.70

CV25-009C

732.1

733.4

1.2

0.57

1.80

CV25-009C

733.4

734.0

0.6

0.34

0.70

CV25-009C

734.0

735.5

1.5

5.23

2.90

CV25-009C

735.5

736.7

1.2

6.11

13.50

CV25-009C

736.7

737.9

1.2

1.21

2.80

CV25-009C

737.9

738.5

0.6

0.85

0.90

CV25-009C

738.5

739.8

1.2

1.02

1.10

CV25-009C

739.8

741.0

1.2

1.49

2.50

CV25-009C

741.0

742.5

1.5

0.73

1.30

CV25-009C

742.5

743.7

1.2

0.57

1.40

CV25-009C

743.7

745.2

1.5

0.45

1.10

CV25-009C

745.2

746.8

1.5

0.26

1.50

CV25-009C

746.8

748.3

1.5

0.22

0.90

CV25-009C

748.3

749.8

1.5

0.10

0.50

CV25-009C

749.8

750.7

0.9

0.06

0.25

CV25-009C

750.7

752.2

1.5

0.02

0.50

CV25-009C

752.2

753.8

1.5

0.10

0.50

CV25-009C

753.8

755.3

1.5

0.04

0.25

CV25-009C

755.3

756.5

1.2

0.06

1.80

CV25-009C

756.5

758.0

1.5

0.75

0.25

CV25-009C

758.0

759.6

1.5

0.36

0.25

CV25-009C

759.6

760.8

1.2

0.19

0.80

CV25-009C

760.8

761.7

0.9

0.07

0.50

CV25-009C

761.7

762.3

0.6

0.49

0.90

CV25-009C

762.3

763.5

1.2

0.24

1.60

CV25-009C

763.5

763.8

0.3

0.30

1.30

CV25-009C

763.8

764.7

0.9

0.85

1.50

CV25-009C

764.7

765.7

0.9

0.88

1.50

CV25-009C

765.7

766.3

0.6

0.05

0.25

CV25-009C

766.3

767.8

1.5

0.05

0.50

CV25-009C

767.8

769.3

1.5

0.05

0.25

CV25-009C

769.3

769.9

0.6

0.04

0.25

CV25-009C

769.9

770.2

0.3

0.06

0.70

CV25-009C

770.2

771.8

1.5

0.21

0.50

CV25-009C

771.8

773.3

1.5

0.09

0.60

CV25-009C

773.3

774.2

0.9

0.36

1.70

CV25-009C

774.2

775.7

1.5

0.23

1.70

CV25-009C

775.7

776.9

1.2

0.72

7.00

CV25-009C

776.9

777.5

0.6

0.62

5.70

CV25-009C

777.5

779.1

1.5

2.38

4.50

CV25-009C

779.1

780.6

1.5

0.52

0.90

CV25-009C

780.6

782.1

1.5

0.11

0.50

CV25-009C

782.1

783.0

0.9

0.61

0.80

CV25-009C

783.0

784.6

1.5

0.12

0.25

CV25-009C

784.6

785.2

0.6

0.04

0.60

CV25-009C

785.2

786.1

0.9

0.04

0.70

CV25-009C

786.1

787.6

1.5

0.22

7.40

CV25-009C

787.6

789.1

1.5

0.04

1.50

CV25-009C

789.1

790.7

1.5

0.10

5.30

CV25-009C

790.7

791.9

1.2

0.04

2.30

CV25-009C

791.9

793.4

1.5

0.03

1.30

CV25-009C

793.4

794.9

1.5

0.04

1.50

CV25-009C

794.9

796.1

1.2

0.13

1.60

CV25-009C

796.1

796.7

0.6

0.05

1.00

CV25-009C

796.7

798.0

1.2

0.29

2.70

CV25-009C

798.0

799.5

1.5

0.77

2.90

CV25-009C

799.5

801.0

1.5

1.22

3.00

CV25-009C

801.0

802.2

1.2

0.14

0.90

CV25-009C

802.2

803.8

1.5

4.52

26.60

CV25-009C

803.8

805.3

1.5

0.67

2.70

CV25-009C

805.3

806.8

1.5

0.71

1.70

CV25-009C

806.8

808.0

1.2

0.78

0.90

CV25-009C

808.0

809.2

1.2

1.24

3.00

CV25-009C

809.2

810.2

0.9

2.06

2.40

CV25-009C

810.2

811.7

1.5

1.19

2.20

CV25-009C

811.7

812.3

0.6

2.66

21.50

CV25-009C

812.3

813.5

1.2

0.67

3.80

CV25-009C

813.5

815.0

1.5

0.10

2.20

CV25-009C

815.0

816.6

1.5

0.10

2.00

CV25-009C

816.6

817.8

1.2

0.04

1.10

CV25-009C

817.8

818.4

0.6

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

818.4

818.7

0.3

0.06

1.10

CV25-009C

818.7

820.2

1.5

0.08

1.50

CV25-009C

820.2

820.8

0.6

0.11

1.20

CV25-009C

820.8

821.7

0.9

0.04

4.30

CV25-009C

821.7

823.0

1.2

0.31

13.30

CV25-009C

823.0

824.5

1.5

0.13

5.60

CV25-009C

824.5

825.7

1.2

0.05

1.50

CV25-009C

825.7

826.6

0.9

0.04

0.80

CV25-009C

826.6

827.8

1.2

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

827.8

829.4

1.5

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

829.4

830.6

1.2

0.02

0.50

CV25-009C

830.6

831.8

1.2

0.04

0.80

CV25-009C

831.8

832.4

0.6

0.07

30.30

CV25-009C

832.4

833.6

1.2

0.08

5.90

CV25-009C

833.6

834.5

0.9

0.16

2.40

CV25-009C

834.5

835.5

0.9

0.39

2.90

CV25-009C

835.5

836.4

0.9

0.23

4.00

CV25-009C

836.4

837.6

1.2

0.23

49.30

CV25-009C

837.6

839.1

1.5

0.24

5.40

CV25-009C

839.1

840.6

1.5

0.09

1.40

CV25-009C

840.6

842.2

1.5

0.24

2.00

CV25-009C

842.2

843.7

1.5

0.44

3.30

CV25-009C

843.7

844.3

0.6

0.64

2.80

CV25-009C

844.3

845.8

1.5

0.23

2.10

CV25-009C

845.8

847.3

1.5

1.21

2.10

CV25-009C

847.3

848.9

1.5

0.31

1.70

CV25-009C

848.9

850.4

1.5

0.61

2.20

CV25-009C

850.4

851.6

1.2

1.10

4.70

CV25-009C

851.6

852.5

0.9

2.50

6.00

CV25-009C

852.5

854.1

1.5

1.04

3.60

CV25-009C

854.1

855.3

1.2

2.13

4.00

CV25-009C

855.3

856.8

1.5

1.18

3.50

CV25-009C

856.8

857.4

0.6

0.49

1.80

CV25-009C

857.4

858.3

0.9

0.56

1.40

CV25-009C

858.3

858.6

0.3

0.71

2.80

CV25-009C

858.6

859.8

1.2

0.50

2.90

CV25-009C

859.8

861.4

1.5

0.37

2.30

CV25-009C

861.4

862.0

0.6

0.86

2.20

CV25-009C

862.0

862.3

0.3

1.47

2.10

CV25-009C

862.3

863.8

1.5

0.66

2.40

CV25-009C

863.8

865.3

1.5

0.55

3.40

CV25-009C

865.3

866.9

1.5

0.73

2.00

CV25-009C

866.9

868.4

1.5

0.82

2.50

CV25-009C

868.4

869.9

1.5

1.72

3.70

CV25-009C

869.9

871.4

1.5

0.86

3.10

CV25-009C

871.4

872.9

1.5

1.27

2.10

CV25-009C

872.9

874.5

1.5

0.32

1.70

CV25-009C

874.5

876.0

1.5

0.20

1.30

CV25-009C

876.0

877.5

1.5

0.70

2.50

CV25-009C

877.5

879.0

1.5

0.86

1.90

CV25-009C

879.0

880.6

1.5

0.39

1.40

CV25-009C

880.6

882.1

1.5

0.42

1.60

CV25-009C

882.1

883.3

1.2

0.65

3.00

CV25-009C

883.3

883.9

0.6

0.50

2.10

CV25-009C

883.9

885.1

1.2

0.64

3.40

CV25-009C

885.1

886.7

1.5

1.51

6.60

CV25-009C

886.7

888.2

1.5

1.05

7.20

CV25-009C

888.2

889.7

1.5

1.26

5.30

CV25-009C

889.7

891.2

1.5

1.24

4.60

CV25-009C

891.2

891.8

0.6

0.53

2.00

CV25-009C

891.8

893.4

1.5

0.41

2.90

CV25-009C

893.4

894.3

0.9

0.66

2.40

CV25-009C

894.3

895.5

1.2

0.18

1.20

CV25-009C

895.5

896.4

0.9

0.33

3.00

CV25-009C

896.4

897.9

1.5

0.19

2.00

CV25-009C

897.9

899.5

1.5

0.38

2.30

CV25-009C

899.5

901.0

1.5

0.18

1.20

CV25-009C

901.0

902.5

1.5

0.16

1.50

CV25-009C

902.5

904.0

1.5

0.29

1.80

CV25-009C

904.0

905.0

0.9

0.77

2.00

CV25-009C

905.0

905.9

0.9

0.37

1.00

CV25-009C

905.9

906.5

0.6

0.17

1.40

CV25-009C

906.5

907.1

0.6

0.18

1.30

CV25-009C

907.1

908.6

1.5

0.62

3.30

CV25-009C

908.6

909.5

0.9

0.23

1.40

CV25-009C

909.5

910.7

1.2

0.09

0.60

CV25-009C

910.7

912.0

1.2

0.22

3.00

CV25-009C

912.0

912.6

0.6

0.09

1.00

CV25-009C

912.6

913.2

0.6

0.04

0.70

CV25-009C

913.2

914.4

1.2

0.22

2.20

CV25-009C

914.4

915.9

1.5

0.50

0.90

CV25-009C

915.9

916.5

0.6

0.26

0.80

CV25-009C

916.5

918.1

1.5

0.36

2.60

CV25-009C

918.1

919.6

1.5

0.17

3.80

CV25-009C

919.6

921.1

1.5

0.10

2.10

CV25-009C

921.1

922.0

0.9

0.06

5.50

CV25-009C

922.0

922.6

0.6

0.58

1.80

CV25-009C

922.6

923.2

0.6

0.16

0.60

CV25-009C

923.2

924.2

0.9

0.29

0.60

CV25-009C

924.2

925.7

1.5

0.67

1.30

CV25-009C

925.7

927.2

1.5

0.39

2.70

CV25-009C

927.2

927.7

0.5

0.53

2.20

CV25-009C

927.7

929.0

1.4

0.50

2.60

CV25-009C

929.0

930.6

1.5

0.91

2.80

CV25-009C

930.6

931.5

0.9

0.21

1.10

CV25-009C

931.5

933.0

1.5

0.20

1.40

CV25-009C

933.0

934.5

1.5

0.22

1.80

CV25-009C

934.5

934.8

0.3

0.39

2.80

CV25-009C

934.8

935.8

1.0

0.72

1.20

CV25-009C

935.8

937.3

1.5

0.44

0.60

CV25-009C

937.3

938.8

1.5

0.33

0.70

CV25-009C

938.8

939.4

0.6

0.13

0.50

CV25-009C

939.4

940.0

0.6

0.16

0.70

CV25-009C

940.0

940.5

0.5

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

940.5

941.8

1.4

0.12

22.70

CV25-009C

941.8

943.4

1.5

0.08

1.80

CV25-009C

943.4

944.0

0.6

0.55

2.70

CV25-009C

944.0

945.2

1.2

0.87

2.60

CV25-009C

945.2

946.7

1.5

0.55

2.20

CV25-009C

946.7

948.2

1.5

0.13

3.30

CV25-009C

948.2

949.5

1.2

0.23

6.50

CV25-009C

949.5

951.0

1.5

0.46

3.50

CV25-009C

951.0

952.5

1.5

0.16

2.50

CV25-009C

952.5

954.0

1.5

0.18

2.30

CV25-009C

954.0

955.6

1.5

0.14

2.40

CV25-009C

955.6

957.1

1.5

0.56

1.60

CV25-009C

957.1

958.6

1.5

0.89

1.40

CV25-009C

958.6

960.1

1.5

0.41

1.40

CV25-009C

960.1

961.0

0.9

0.79

1.50

CV25-009C

961.0

962.6

1.5

1.74

0.70

CV25-009C

962.6

963.5

0.9

0.26

0.70

CV25-009C

963.5

964.7

1.2

0.40

4.20

CV25-009C

964.7

966.2

1.5

0.57

2.10

CV25-009C

966.2

967.7

1.5

0.13

1.30

CV25-009C

967.7

969.3

1.5

0.13

1.40

CV25-009C

969.3

969.9

0.6

0.12

4.60

CV25-009C

969.9

970.5

0.6

0.17

2.90

CV25-009C

970.5

971.7

1.2

0.09

2.80

CV25-009C

971.7

972.3

0.6

0.19

1.20

CV25-009C

972.3

973.8

1.5

0.99

0.60

CV25-009C

973.8

974.4

0.6

0.18

1.10

CV25-009C

974.4

975.4

0.9

0.17

1.90

CV25-009C

975.4

976.3

0.9

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

976.3

977.8

1.5

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

977.8

979.3

1.5

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

979.3

980.8

1.5

0.08

0.25

CV25-009C

980.8

982.4

1.5

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

982.4

983.9

1.5

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

983.9

985.4

1.5

0.04

0.25

CV25-009C

985.4

985.7

0.3

0.10

0.50

CV25-009C

985.7

986.9

1.2

0.04

0.50

CV25-009C

986.9

988.5

1.5

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

988.5

990.0

1.5

0.05

0.25

CV25-009C

990.0

991.5

1.5

0.17

0.25

CV25-009C

991.5

992.7

1.2

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

992.7

993.7

0.9

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

993.7

995.2

1.5

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

995.2

996.7

1.5

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

996.7

998.2

1.5

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

998.2

999.7

1.5

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

999.7

1001.3

1.5

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

1001.3

1002.5

1.2

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

1002.5

1004.0

1.5

0.02

0.50

CV25-009C

1004.0

1004.6

0.6

0.07

0.25

CV25-009C

1004.6

1005.8

1.2

0.02

0.50

CV25-009C

1005.8

1007.4

1.5

0.08

0.25

CV25-009C

1007.4

1008.9

1.5

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

1008.9

1010.4

1.5

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

1010.4

1011.9

1.5

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

1011.9

1013.5

1.5

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

1013.5

1015.0

1.5

0.02

0.50

CV25-009C

1015.0

1015.9

0.9

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

1015.9

1016.5

0.6

0.85

1.30

CV25-009C

1016.5

1017.4

0.9

0.06

0.25

CV25-009C

1017.4

1018.6

1.2

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

1018.6

1019.3

0.6

0.05

0.25

CV25-009C

1019.3

1020.8

1.5

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

1020.8

1021.4

0.6

0.04

0.25

CV25-009C

1021.4

1021.4

0.0

0.12

0.50

CV25-009C

1021.4

1023.2

1.8

0.05

0.25

CV25-009C

1023.2

1024.1

0.9

0.07

0.25

CV25-009C

1024.1

1024.7

0.6

1.26

4.60

CV25-009C

1024.7

1026.3

1.5

0.04

0.80

CV25-009C

1026.3

1027.8

1.5

0.27

0.70

CV25-009C

1027.8

1029.3

1.5

0.09

0.25

CV25-009C

1029.3

1030.5

1.2

0.05

0.25

CV25-009C

1030.5

1030.8

0.3

1.42

0.25

CV25-009C

1030.8

1032.4

1.5

0.08

0.25

CV25-009C

1032.4

1033.9

1.5

0.11

0.25

CV25-009C

1033.9

1035.4

1.5

0.07

0.25

CV25-009C

1035.4

1036.9

1.5

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

1036.9

1038.5

1.5

0.12

0.25

CV25-009C

1038.5

1040.0

1.5

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

1040.0

1040.3

0.3

0.24

0.25

CV25-009C

1040.3

1041.8

1.5

0.10

0.25

CV25-009C

1041.8

1043.3

1.5

0.22

0.25

CV25-009C

1043.3

1044.9

1.5

0.10

0.50

CV25-009C

1044.9

1046.4

1.5

0.08

0.25

CV25-009C

1046.4

1047.9

1.5

0.07

0.25

CV25-009C

1047.9

1049.1

1.2

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

1049.1

1049.7

0.6

0.11

0.25

CV25-009C

1049.7

1050.6

0.9

0.07

0.25

CV25-009C

1050.6

1051.9

1.2

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

1051.9

1053.4

1.5

0.05

0.25

CV25-009C

1053.4

1054.9

1.5

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

1054.9

1056.4

1.5

0.13

0.25

CV25-009C

1056.4

1057.0

0.6

0.16

0.25

CV25-009C

1057.0

1058.0

0.9

0.07

0.25

CV25-009C

1058.0

1058.6

0.6

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

1058.6

1060.1

1.5

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

1060.1

1061.0

0.9

0.05

0.25

CV25-009C

1061.0

1061.9

0.9

0.05

0.25

CV25-009C

1061.9

1062.5

0.6

0.22

10.30

CV25-009C

1062.5

1063.4

0.9

0.09

0.25

CV25-009C

1063.4

1065.0

1.5

0.08

0.25

CV25-009C

1065.0

1065.3

0.3

0.26

0.25

CV25-009C

1065.3

1065.9

0.6

1.25

15.60

CV25-009C

1065.9

1066.5

0.6

0.19

0.25

CV25-009C

1066.5

1068.0

1.5

0.40

0.25

CV25-009C

1068.0

1068.9

0.9

0.50

0.25

CV25-009C

1068.9

1069.5

0.6

0.14

0.25

CV25-009C

1069.5

1071.1

1.5

0.35

0.25

CV25-009C

1071.1

1072.6

1.5

0.40

0.25

CV25-009C

1072.6

1074.1

1.5

0.11

0.25

CV25-009C

1074.1

1074.7

0.6

0.13

0.25

CV25-009C

1074.7

1075.9

1.2

0.23

0.25

CV25-009C

1075.9

1077.5

1.5

0.07

0.25

CV25-009C

1077.5

1078.1

0.6

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

1078.1

1079.0

0.9

0.04

0.25

CV25-009C

1079.0

1080.2

1.2

0.18

0.25

CV25-009C

1080.2

1081.1

0.9

0.08

0.25

CV25-009C

1081.1

1082.7

1.5

0.13

0.25

CV25-009C

1082.7

1084.2

1.5

0.04

0.25

CV25-009C

1084.2

1085.7

1.5

0.05

0.25

CV25-009C

1085.7

1086.9

1.2

0.37

0.25

CV25-009C

1086.9

1087.5

0.6

0.05

0.25

CV25-009C

1087.5

1089.1

1.5

0.48

4.50

CV25-009C

1089.1

1089.7

0.6

0.32

0.25

CV25-009C

1089.7

1090.3

0.6

0.12

0.80

CV25-009C

1090.3

1091.5

1.2

0.15

0.25

CV25-009C

1091.5

1092.7

1.2

1.26

0.25

CV25-009C

1092.7

1093.3

0.6

0.20

0.25

CV25-009C

1093.3

1094.2

0.9

0.10

0.25

CV25-009C

1094.2

1095.1

0.9

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

1095.1

1095.8

0.6

0.05

0.25

CV25-009C

1095.8

1096.1

0.3

0.21

0.25

CV25-009C

1096.1

1097.6

1.5

0.08

0.25

CV25-009C

1097.6

1099.1

1.5

0.13

0.25

CV25-009C

1099.1

1100.6

1.5

0.05

0.50

CV25-009C

1100.6

1102.2

1.5

0.20

0.25

CV25-009C

1102.2

1103.1

0.9

0.24

0.25

CV25-009C

1103.1

1104.6

1.5

0.07

0.25

CV25-009C

1104.6

1105.2

0.6

0.26

0.25

CV25-009C

1105.2

1106.4

1.2

0.40

0.25

CV25-009C

1106.4

1107.0

0.6

1.13

0.25

CV25-009C

1107.0

1107.6

0.6

0.06

0.25

CV25-009C

1107.6

1108.0

0.3

1.10

2.30

CV25-009C

1108.0

1109.2

1.2

0.07

0.25

CV25-009C

1109.2

1110.7

1.5

0.13

0.60

CV25-009C

1110.7

1112.2

1.5

0.06

0.25

CV25-009C

1112.2

1113.4

1.2

0.07

0.25

CV25-009C

1113.4

1113.7

0.3

0.12

0.25

CV25-009C

1113.7

1115.3

1.5

0.06

0.25

CV25-009C

1115.3

1116.8

1.5

0.04

0.25

CV25-009C

1116.8

1118.3

1.5

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

1118.3

1119.8

1.5

0.20

0.25

CV25-009C

1119.8

1121.4

1.5

0.17

0.25

CV25-009C

1121.4

1122.9

1.5

0.04

0.25

CV25-009C

1122.9

1124.4

1.5

0.04

0.25

CV25-009C

1124.4

1125.9

1.5

0.47

0.25

CV25-009C

1125.9

1127.5

1.5

0.25

0.25

CV25-009C

1127.5

1129.0

1.5

0.18

0.25

CV25-009C

1129.0

1129.3

0.3

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

1129.3

1130.8

1.5

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

1130.8

1132.3

1.5

0.00

0.25

CV25-009C

1132.3

1133.9

1.5

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

1133.9

1135.4

1.5

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

1135.4

1135.7

0.3

0.03

2.20

CV25-009C

1135.7

1136.0

0.3

0.10

0.25

CV25-009C

1136.0

1137.5

1.5

0.21

0.25

CV25-009C

1137.5

1139.0

1.5

0.06

0.25

CV25-009C

1139.0

1140.6

1.5

0.04

0.60

CV25-009C

1140.6

1142.1

1.5

0.13

0.70

CV25-009C

1142.1

1143.6

1.5

0.02

0.60

CV25-009C

1143.6

1144.8

1.2

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

1144.8

1146.4

1.5

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

1146.4

1147.3

0.9

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

1147.3

1148.5

1.2

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

1148.5

1150.0

1.5

0.01

0.50

CV25-009C

1150.0

1150.6

0.6

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

1150.6

1152.1

1.5

0.03

0.50

CV25-009C

1152.1

1152.8

0.6

0.43

0.25

CV25-009C

1152.8

1153.4

0.6

0.09

0.25

CV25-009C

1153.4

1154.9

1.5

0.38

0.25

CV25-009C

1154.9

1155.5

0.6

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

1155.5

1156.1

0.6

0.02

0.60

CV25-009C

1156.1

1157.6

1.5

0.17

0.25

CV25-009C

1157.6

1158.9

1.2

0.01

0.50

CV25-009C

1158.9

1159.5

0.6

0.12

0.25

CV25-009C

1159.5

1160.1

0.6

0.02

0.50

CV25-009C

1160.1

1161.6

1.5

0.05

0.25

CV25-009C

1161.6

1162.5

0.9

0.07

0.50

CV25-009C

1162.5

1163.1

0.6

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

1163.1

1164.6

1.5

0.01

0.70

CV25-009C

1164.6

1165.6

0.9

0.26

0.25

CV25-009C

1165.6

1167.1

1.5

0.10

0.60

CV25-009C

1167.1

1168.6

1.5

0.05

0.50

CV25-009C

1168.6

1169.8

1.2

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

1169.8

1171.3

1.5

0.07

0.25

CV25-009C

1171.3

1172.0

0.6

0.37

0.25

CV25-009C

1172.0

1172.6

0.6

0.13

0.50

CV25-009C

1172.6

1173.2

0.6

0.03

0.60

CV25-009C

1173.2

1174.4

1.2

0.32

0.50

CV25-009C

1174.4

1175.9

1.5

0.07

0.25

CV25-009C

1175.9

1177.4

1.5

0.23

0.25

CV25-009C

1177.4

1178.1

0.6

0.05

0.25

CV25-009C

1178.1

1179.3

1.2

0.36

0.25

CV25-009C

1179.3

1180.8

1.5

0.15

0.25

CV25-009C

1180.8

1181.4

0.6

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

1181.4

1182.3

0.9

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

1182.3

1182.9

0.6

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

1182.9

1184.5

1.5

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

1184.5

1185.4

0.9

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

1185.4

1186.9

1.5

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

1186.9

1187.5

0.6

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

1187.5

1188.4

0.9

0.00

0.25

CV25-009C

1188.4

1189.3

0.9

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

1189.3

1190.9

1.5

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

1190.9

1191.5

0.6

0.64

0.25

CV25-009C

1191.5

1193.0

1.5

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

1193.0

1194.2

1.2

0.21

0.25

CV25-009C

1194.2

1195.1

0.9

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

1195.1

1195.7

0.6

0.58

0.25

CV25-009C

1195.7

1197.3

1.5

0.04

0.25

CV25-009C

1197.3

1198.8

1.5

0.26

0.25

CV25-009C

1198.8

1200.3

1.5

0.06

0.25

CV25-009C

1200.3

1201.8

1.5

0.08

0.25

CV25-009C

1201.8

1203.4

1.5

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

1203.4

1203.7

0.3

0.04

0.25

CV25-009C

1203.7

1204.3

0.6

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

1204.3

1205.8

1.5

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

1205.8

1206.7

0.9

0.30

0.25

CV25-009C

1206.7

1208.2

1.5

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

1208.2

1209.8

1.5

0.09

0.25

CV25-009C

1209.8

1210.7

0.9

0.05

0.25

CV25-009C

1210.7

1211.3

0.6

0.12

0.25

CV25-009C

1211.3

1212.8

1.5

0.10

0.25

CV25-009C

1212.8

1214.3

1.5

0.05

0.25

CV25-009C

1214.3

1215.5

1.2

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

1215.5

1217.1

1.5

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

1217.1

1218.6

1.5

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

1218.6

1220.1

1.5

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

1220.1

1221.6

1.5

0.09

0.25

CV25-009C

1221.6

1223.2

1.5

0.04

0.25

CV25-009C

1223.2

1224.7

1.5

0.14

0.25

CV25-009C

1224.7

1226.2

1.5

0.07

0.25

CV25-009C

1226.2

1227.7

1.5

0.04

0.25

CV25-009C

1227.7

1229.0

1.2

0.07

0.25

CV25-009C

1229.0

1230.5

1.5

0.76

0.25

CV25-009C

1230.5

1232.0

1.5

0.25

0.25

CV25-009C

1232.0

1233.5

1.5

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

1233.5

1235.1

1.5

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

1235.1

1236.6

1.5

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

1236.6

1238.1

1.5

0.05

0.25

CV25-009C

1238.1

1239.0

0.9

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

1239.0

1240.2

1.2

0.03

0.70

CV25-009C

1240.2

1240.8

0.6

0.09

0.25

CV25-009C

1240.8

1242.1

1.2

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

1242.1

1242.4

0.3

0.00

0.25

CV25-009C

1242.4

1243.9

1.5

0.02

0.50

CV25-009C

1243.9

1245.4

1.5

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

1245.4

1245.7

0.3

0.07

0.25

CV25-009C

1245.7

1246.6

0.9

0.04

0.25

CV25-009C

1246.6

1247.2

0.6

0.10

0.25

CV25-009C

1247.2

1247.9

0.6

0.04

0.70

CV25-009C

1247.9

1249.4

1.5

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

1249.4

1249.7

0.3

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

1249.7

1250.3

0.6

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

1250.3

1251.2

0.9

0.05

0.25

CV25-009C

1251.2

1252.1

0.9

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

1252.1

1252.7

0.6

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

1252.7

1253.0

0.3

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

1253.0

1254.6

1.5

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

1254.6

1255.5

0.9

0.00

0.25

CV25-009C

1255.5

1256.7

1.2

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

1256.7

1257.3

0.6

0.03

0.60

CV25-009C

1257.3

1258.8

1.5

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

1258.8

1260.4

1.5

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

1260.4

1261.6

1.2

0.02

0.70

CV25-009C

1261.6

1262.8

1.2

0.08

0.25

CV25-009C

1262.8

1263.7

0.9

0.04

1.50

CV25-009C

1263.7

1264.6

0.9

0.06

0.25

CV25-009C

1264.6

1265.5

0.9

0.02

0.80

CV25-009C

1265.5

1266.4

0.9

0.01

0.70

CV25-009C

1266.4

1267.7

1.2

0.30

1.60

CV25-009C

1267.7

1268.6

0.9

0.03

1.60

CV25-009C

1268.6

1270.1

1.5

0.01

1.30

CV25-009C

1270.1

1271.0

0.9

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

1271.0

1271.6

0.6

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

1271.6

1273.2

1.5

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

1273.2

1274.4

1.2

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

1274.4

1275.3

0.9

0.01

0.90

CV25-009C

1275.3

1275.6

0.3

0.00

0.25

CV25-009C

1275.6

1276.2

0.6

0.00

0.25

CV25-009C

1276.2

1277.1

0.9

0.00

0.25

CV25-009C

1277.1

1278.6

1.5

0.00

0.25

CV25-009C

1278.6

1279.2

0.6

0.00

0.25

CV25-009C

1279.2

1279.6

0.3

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

1279.6

1280.2

0.6

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

1280.2

1281.1

0.9

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

1281.1

1282.3

1.2

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

1282.3

1283.5

1.2

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

1283.5

1284.4

0.9

0.01

0.60

CV25-009C

1284.4

1286.0

1.5

0.01

0.25

CV25-009C

1286.0

1287.5

1.5

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

1287.5

1289.0

1.5

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

1289.0

1290.5

1.5

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

1290.5

1292.1

1.5

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

1292.1

1293.0

0.9

0.04

0.25

CV25-009C

1293.0

1293.9

0.9

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

1293.9

1295.4

1.5

0.30

0.80

CV25-009C

1295.4

1296.9

1.5

0.04

0.60

CV25-009C

1296.9

1297.8

0.9

0.02

0.60

CV25-009C

1297.8

1298.8

0.9

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

1298.8

1299.4

0.6

0.02

0.25

CV25-009C

1299.4

1300.9

1.5

0.02

0.60

CV25-009C

1300.9

1301.8

0.9

0.02

0.60

CV25-009C

1301.8

1302.1

0.3

0.01

0.50

CV25-009C

1302.1

1303.0

0.9

0.02

1.10

CV25-009C

1303.0

1303.6

0.6

0.03

0.25

CV25-009C

1303.6

1304.2

0.6

0.03

0.80

CV25-009C

1304.2

1305.5

1.2

0.05

0.60

SOURCE: Roxmore Resources Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/roxmore-resources-reports-significant-drill-results-from-the-converse-project-bat-1166054

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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