Roxmore Resources Inc.: Roxmore Resources Reports Significant Drill Results From The Converse Project, Battle Mountain - Eureka Trend Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Roxmore Resources Inc. (TSX:RM)(OTCQX:GARLF) ("Roxmore" or the "Company") is pleased to report gold and silver results from the ongoing drill campaign at its flagship Converse Gold Project ("Converse" or "the Project"). Results include significant intercepts of 138.1m grading 0.65 g/t Au and 3.5 g/t Ag from 57m and 110.9m grading 1.31 g/t Au and 2.84 g/t Ag from 459.6m depth. The drill hole was completed as part of the Company's ongoing infill and extension drilling program and continues to validate both the scale and continuity of gold and silver mineralization at Converse.
Key Highlights
110.9m grading 1.31 g/t Au and 2.84 g/t Ag from a depth of 459.6m in CV25-009C
Demonstrated mineralization approximately 400m below the floor of the recently released PEA open pit.
Multiple significant gold intercepts in CV25-009C with the full complement comprising
138.1m grading 0.65 g/t Au and 3.5 g/t Ag from 57m; and
110.9m grading 1.31 g/t Au and 2.84 g/t Ag from 459.6m; and
49.4m grading 0.79 g/t Au and 2.61 g/t Ag from 698.9m; and
16.8m grading 1.26 g/t Au and 5.29 g/t Ag from 796.7m; and
131.7m grading 0.55 g/t Au and 3.11 g/t Ag from 834.5m
CV25-009C was designed to twin a historic reverse circulation ("RC") hole NK-125 in a similar fashion to CV25-007C which recently returned1:
194.5m grading 0.71 g/t Au from 190.2 m, including:
12.5m grading 1.14 g/t Au from 208.5m; and
24.1m grading 1.77 g/t Au from 281m.
CV25-009C, like CV25-007C, successfully twinned the historic RC hole while extending mineralization substantially at depth.
Roxmore recently commenced a 30,000m infill and extension drilling campaign at Converse.
1 See press release dated January 20, 2026 which can be found on the Company's website at www.roxmoreresources.com
Gold Continuity and Robust Mineralization
Thick, continuous intervals of gold and silver mineralization were intersected in core hole CV25-009C, demonstrating the robust nature of mineralization at Converse.
High-grade, variable oxidized intersection (downhole thickness):
Primary sulphide intersection (downhole thickness):
Nearby historic RC hole NK-125 intersected 164.6 m at 0.77 g/t Au and through the comparable twinned interval, CV25-009C returned 138.1 m at 0.65 g/t Au, demonstrating good overall correlation between historic RC and current core drilling results at Converse. As NK-125 ended in mineralization, CV25-009C was extended to depth, successfully extending gold mineralization in multiple horizons below the historic hole.
The true thickness of the mineralized structure intercepted in CV25-009C is believed to be between 85-125m thick, up to 400m in length and >500m in depth based upon the modelled extent of the breccia body. The highest individual gold assay returned 12.7 g/t Au, determined by fire assay with gravimetric finish.
The continuity and grade of mineralization intersected in CV25-009C support previous drilling results and strengthen confidence in the reliability of the existing database as the Project advances through economic studies. These results further demonstrate the potential for new mineralized zones within and below the current pit-shell constrained mineral resource and continue to support evidence for a long-lived and complex hydrothermal system.
John Dorward, Executive Chairman of Roxmore commented: "This hole further demonstrates the broader potential at Converse to define a very large system. The significant intersection of 110.9m grading 1.31g/t of gold is in an area where inferred resources have been defined near the current base of the PEA open pit. We are excited to return a result which we believe has the potential to upgrade a portion of the current resource in terms of both grade and classification. These intervals, along with those in the recently released CV25-007C, demonstrate remarkable continuity along large intervals of consistent grades. As we initiate the PFS, results such as these are encouraging and show that we are in the early innings of the growing potential of the Project."
Geology and Mineralization
The Company believes the gold system at Converse has similarities to the giant Phoenix deposit currently being mined by Nevada Gold Mines, located a short distance to the east. The geology intersected in CV25-009C was largely predicted by Roxmore's updated geological model, including lithologies, faulting and alteration styles. This predictable three-dimensional model supported the recently updated gold mineral resource estimate which was completed by SLR Consulting as part of the PEA.
CV25-009C targeted Breccia Pipe 01 ("BP-01"), a large, elongate breccia body currently defined over approximately 400 m of strike length, up to 150 m in width, and more than 500 m vertically. BP-01 is interpreted to have formed through repeated hydrothermal and magmatic brecciation events, as evidenced by variations in mineralized and non-mineralized breccia phases, as well as discrete brecciated corridors within the broader breccia system. A mineralized breccia zone is enclosed within BP-01 and has been intersected along much of the defined strike length and vertical extent of the broader system, reaching up to approximately 125 m in width. The breccia system is interpreted to represent an apical, intrusion-related breccia body, supported by the apparent termination of multiple amphibole-feldspar porphyry phases at the base of the breccia. An earlier porphyry phase is interpreted to be related to the Redline Stock and is cut by a later porphyry phase that locally exhibits moderate to strong potassic alteration, this later phase was identified in hole CV25-005C. BP-01 is composed predominantly of hydrothermal breccia, with minor magmatic breccia components that texturally and mineralogically resemble the underlying porphyry units.
Below BP-01 and the underlying porphyry units, CV25-009C intersected a second mineralized breccia unit directly overlying a large amphibole-quartz-feldspar porphyry body, interpreted to represent the lower portion of the Redline Stock. The spatial relationship between this breccia and the underlying intrusion suggests that it may represent a cupola-style breccia developed along the roof of the intrusive body. The intrusive body exhibits widespread hydrothermal alteration, with localized potassium enrichment and secondary biotite development spatially associated with locally elevated gold, copper, and silver grades, while molybdenum values generally increase lower in the hole within and adjacent to the intrusive body.
Results from this drilling program are actively being incorporated into the updated geological model. Roxmore continues to advance the Project with a focus on scale, continuity, and technical rigor.
Upcoming Catalysts
Q3 2026 - Ongoing drill results from current 30,000m drilling program
Q3 2026 - Results of silver re-assay program
About Roxmore Resources Inc.
Roxmore is focused on developing its flagship, Converse Gold Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits not owned by a major mining company in Nevada, USA. The Converse Gold Project is located within the prolific Battle Mountain trend containing Indicated Mineral Resource estimate ("MRE") of 103 million tonnes (Mt) at an average gold grade of 0.65 g/t, containing 2.16 million ounces (Moz) Au and an Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 218 Mt at an average gold grade of 0.43 g/t containing 3.04 Moz Au. The company completed a PEA for the project outlining attractive economics with an After-Tax NPV5% of US$2.7 Billion, IRR of 43%, and payback achieved in 2.2 years at long term consensus gold price of US$3,600/oz. The Simple Heap leach operation features significant production from a single pit with highlights including 3.5 million payable ounces LOM at 267,000 oz per year on average in the first full 8 years of production and 246,000 oz on average over the 14-year Life of Mine. The PEA is preliminary in nature, it includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. With decades of expertise in Nevada and globally, our Board and management are focused on unlocking the potential of this project. For further details please refer to our technical report entitled "Roxmore Resources Announces a Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Converse Gold Project in Nevada" dated effective April 20, 2026 which is available on our website at www.roxmoreresources.com and on our SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Vance Spalding, Certified Professional Geologist, Executive VP Exploration for Roxmore, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Initial drill results are made available to the QP as they are generated, and a final database is reviewed after going through the QA/QC process prior to releasing any drill results to the public. The QP has access without limitation to all aspects of the data throughout.
Quality Control & Assurance
Drill core is generally extracted from the core tube and split tubes by the drill contractor and placed in core boxes with appropriate depth markers noting recovery. Full core boxes are then sealed before being transported by Roxmore's personnel to Roxmore's facility in Winnemucca, Nevada where it is geologically and geotechnically logged by Roxmore geologists: checked for recovery, photographed, and marked for assays. The core is cut in half and placed in plastic bags, zip-tied and grouped in burlap sacks and sealed for transport to the ALS Global preparation facility in Elko, Nevada. The retained half-core is stored at Roxmore's facility in Winnemucca, Nevada.
RC chips are collected into 5-gallon woven polyethylene bags in 5-foot intervals and sealed by the drill contractor. The target weight of samples is 3 to 5 kilograms. Bags are pre-labeled with sample numbers and depth intervals and validated against a sampling sheet. Every 30th sample is a field-split-duplicate. Field-split-duplicates are split at the RC rig using an even-numbered-chute riffle splitter. RC chips are geologically logged in the field by Roxmore geologists. Chip trays are transported to Roxmore's processing facility by Roxmore's personnel to Roxmore's facility in Winnemucca, Nevada where they are photographed and stored. RC samples are grouped in burlap sacks and sealed for transport in the field. Samples are transported to the ALS Global preparation facility in Elko, Nevada.
Sample preparation is done according to ALS code PREP-31BY [1 kg-split pulverization]. The primary assay methods used are ALS codes Au-AA24 and ME-ICP61. The gold overlimit methods are Au-GRA22 and Au_SCR21 (overlimit triggers are 3 ppm and 10 ppm Au respectively). ALS Global is an independent, ISO-accredited laboratory with no affiliation to Roxmore Resources beyond its role as a third-party analytical service provider.
QA/QC is performed as each certificate is imported into Roxmore's GeoSequel database. Performance charts are prepared for coarse blanks, certified reference materials and duplicates used. Roxmore uses OREAS standards for the Converse project. The insertion frequencies of blanks is 3.33%, of CRMs is 3.33%, and of quarter-core duplicates and RC-chip field-split-duplicates is 3.33%. Coarse blank above 10x over the lower detection limit (LDL) of the Au-AA24 method are re-run. For certified reference materials, the certified mean is considered the target. The certified standard deviation is used to calculate the acceptable range. The acceptable range is defined as within 3 standard deviations from the certified mean.
For further information please contact:
John Dorward
Roxmore Resources Inc.
Contact@roxmoreresources.com
Tel: 905-961-4727
Cautionary Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward- looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning Converse, the Preliminary Economic Assessment and the results and timing therefore, the results of exploration being indicative of further mineralization at Converse, the timing for the release of results from the remaining deep drill holes, and mineral resource estimates.
Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning general economic and industry conditions, applicable laws and regulations, commodity prices, the use of proceeds, and the future business and operational needs of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, dependency upon regulatory approvals, the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing and exploration risk. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the respective management of Roxmore at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.
The forward looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, Roxmore does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Table 1: Drill collar table
Hole ID
Coordinate System
Easting
Northing
Elevation
Azimuth
Dip
Depth (m)
CV25-009C
NAD 83 UTM Zone 11N
477214
4506245
1520
0
-90
1306
Table 2: Table of full assays
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
CV25-009C
30.5
32.0
1.5
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
32.0
33.5
1.5
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
33.5
35.1
1.5
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
35.1
36.6
1.5
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
36.6
38.1
1.5
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
38.1
39.6
1.5
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
39.6
41.1
1.5
0.01
0.70
CV25-009C
41.1
42.7
1.5
0.03
1.40
CV25-009C
42.7
43.3
0.6
0.10
3.00
CV25-009C
43.3
44.5
1.2
0.26
3.90
CV25-009C
44.5
45.4
0.9
0.17
5.30
CV25-009C
45.4
46.9
1.5
0.02
2.70
CV25-009C
46.9
48.5
1.5
0.02
2.60
CV25-009C
48.5
49.7
1.2
0.15
1.40
CV25-009C
49.7
51.2
1.5
0.08
2.00
CV25-009C
51.2
51.8
0.6
0.02
2.90
CV25-009C
51.8
53.0
1.2
0.07
2.00
CV25-009C
53.0
54.6
1.5
0.05
2.00
CV25-009C
54.6
56.1
1.5
0.03
2.00
CV25-009C
56.1
57.0
0.9
0.02
1.70
CV25-009C
57.0
58.5
1.5
0.28
0.90
CV25-009C
58.5
60.0
1.5
0.32
2.10
CV25-009C
60.0
61.6
1.5
0.71
2.50
CV25-009C
61.6
63.1
1.5
1.05
1.60
CV25-009C
63.1
64.6
1.5
0.83
1.60
CV25-009C
64.6
66.1
1.5
0.19
1.70
CV25-009C
66.1
67.7
1.5
0.37
2.20
CV25-009C
67.7
69.2
1.5
0.44
2.80
CV25-009C
69.2
70.7
1.5
0.73
1.70
CV25-009C
70.7
72.2
1.5
0.18
3.70
CV25-009C
72.2
73.8
1.5
0.30
3.60
CV25-009C
73.8
74.4
0.6
0.46
3.80
CV25-009C
74.4
75.6
1.2
1.07
2.10
CV25-009C
75.6
76.8
1.2
0.42
6.00
CV25-009C
76.8
78.3
1.5
0.28
2.50
CV25-009C
78.3
78.9
0.6
0.41
3.60
CV25-009C
78.9
79.9
0.9
0.48
1.40
CV25-009C
79.9
81.1
1.2
0.53
0.90
CV25-009C
81.1
82.3
1.2
0.93
5.90
CV25-009C
82.3
82.9
0.6
0.11
1.80
CV25-009C
82.9
84.1
1.2
0.10
3.40
CV25-009C
84.1
85.6
1.5
0.62
3.80
CV25-009C
85.6
86.9
1.2
0.59
4.00
CV25-009C
86.9
87.5
0.6
0.27
6.40
CV25-009C
87.5
88.1
0.6
0.33
1.30
CV25-009C
88.1
89.6
1.5
0.37
3.30
CV25-009C
89.6
91.1
1.5
0.20
5.20
CV25-009C
91.1
91.7
0.6
0.19
5.60
CV25-009C
91.7
92.7
0.9
0.48
1.00
CV25-009C
92.7
93.6
0.9
0.94
1.70
CV25-009C
93.6
94.5
0.9
0.37
1.60
CV25-009C
94.5
95.1
0.6
0.29
3.80
CV25-009C
95.1
95.7
0.6
0.76
3.00
CV25-009C
95.7
96.3
0.6
0.15
1.80
CV25-009C
96.3
97.2
0.9
0.09
5.30
CV25-009C
97.2
98.1
0.9
0.16
7.40
CV25-009C
98.1
98.8
0.6
0.77
3.80
CV25-009C
98.8
99.4
0.6
1.10
3.30
CV25-009C
99.4
100.0
0.6
0.41
2.30
CV25-009C
100.0
101.2
1.2
1.19
2.10
CV25-009C
101.2
102.1
0.9
0.42
0.60
CV25-009C
102.1
102.7
0.6
0.57
0.70
CV25-009C
102.7
103.9
1.2
0.55
4.50
CV25-009C
103.9
105.5
1.5
0.67
2.20
CV25-009C
105.5
106.7
1.2
0.45
1.10
CV25-009C
106.7
108.2
1.5
0.29
1.10
CV25-009C
108.2
109.4
1.2
0.76
0.60
CV25-009C
109.4
110.6
1.2
0.23
1.00
CV25-009C
110.6
111.6
0.9
0.13
1.10
CV25-009C
111.6
112.8
1.2
0.24
1.10
CV25-009C
112.8
114.0
1.2
0.16
1.50
CV25-009C
114.0
114.9
0.9
0.06
1.10
CV25-009C
114.9
115.8
0.9
0.43
34.10
CV25-009C
115.8
117.0
1.2
0.25
1.60
CV25-009C
117.0
118.3
1.2
0.18
1.50
CV25-009C
118.3
119.0
0.8
1.56
5.20
CV25-009C
119.0
119.5
0.5
0.30
3.20
CV25-009C
119.5
120.4
0.9
0.12
1.80
CV25-009C
120.4
120.7
0.3
0.10
2.80
CV25-009C
120.7
121.9
1.2
0.34
7.30
CV25-009C
121.9
122.8
0.9
0.20
13.00
CV25-009C
122.8
123.4
0.6
0.32
6.40
CV25-009C
123.4
124.7
1.2
0.20
4.20
CV25-009C
124.7
125.9
1.2
0.37
4.40
CV25-009C
125.9
126.5
0.6
0.26
4.00
CV25-009C
126.5
127.4
0.9
0.22
1.70
CV25-009C
127.4
128.6
1.2
0.47
3.30
CV25-009C
128.6
129.2
0.6
0.18
3.60
CV25-009C
129.2
130.6
1.4
1.07
5.90
CV25-009C
130.6
131.7
1.1
1.45
4.60
CV25-009C
131.7
132.3
0.6
0.42
4.80
CV25-009C
132.3
133.5
1.2
1.63
3.50
CV25-009C
133.5
135.0
1.5
1.74
4.70
CV25-009C
135.0
136.2
1.2
1.15
4.50
CV25-009C
136.2
137.5
1.2
0.97
5.50
CV25-009C
137.5
138.1
0.6
1.55
6.60
CV25-009C
138.1
139.6
1.5
1.23
4.00
CV25-009C
139.6
140.5
0.9
2.80
4.00
CV25-009C
140.5
141.1
0.6
3.41
3.70
CV25-009C
141.1
142.3
1.2
1.09
1.10
CV25-009C
142.3
143.9
1.5
0.27
0.70
CV25-009C
143.9
144.8
0.9
1.42
2.50
CV25-009C
144.8
145.7
0.9
0.44
5.80
CV25-009C
145.7
146.9
1.2
0.73
15.50
CV25-009C
146.9
148.4
1.5
0.70
3.30
CV25-009C
148.4
149.7
1.2
0.59
5.10
CV25-009C
149.7
150.9
1.2
0.87
1.60
CV25-009C
150.9
152.4
1.5
0.29
1.70
CV25-009C
152.4
153.9
1.5
0.67
2.40
CV25-009C
153.9
154.8
0.9
0.43
5.90
CV25-009C
154.8
155.4
0.6
0.67
5.20
CV25-009C
155.4
156.7
1.2
1.43
6.10
CV25-009C
156.7
157.9
1.2
1.08
5.90
CV25-009C
157.9
158.2
0.3
1.39
9.60
CV25-009C
158.2
158.8
0.6
2.60
12.90
CV25-009C
158.8
160.0
1.2
1.06
4.60
CV25-009C
160.0
161.5
1.5
1.35
3.40
CV25-009C
161.5
163.1
1.5
1.17
4.80
CV25-009C
163.1
164.6
1.5
1.09
3.80
CV25-009C
164.6
166.1
1.5
0.91
2.10
CV25-009C
166.1
167.3
1.2
0.63
3.40
CV25-009C
167.3
168.3
0.9
0.35
2.30
CV25-009C
168.3
169.8
1.5
0.82
6.00
CV25-009C
169.8
171.3
1.5
0.86
6.90
CV25-009C
171.3
172.8
1.5
1.06
3.10
CV25-009C
172.8
174.3
1.5
0.76
2.90
CV25-009C
174.3
175.6
1.2
0.55
2.70
CV25-009C
175.6
176.8
1.2
0.16
0.90
CV25-009C
176.8
178.0
1.2
0.86
3.90
CV25-009C
178.0
178.6
0.6
0.09
1.30
CV25-009C
178.6
179.2
0.6
0.60
4.00
CV25-009C
179.2
180.7
1.5
1.14
4.80
CV25-009C
180.7
181.7
0.9
0.18
2.30
CV25-009C
181.7
182.3
0.6
0.36
2.40
CV25-009C
182.3
182.9
0.6
0.43
3.00
CV25-009C
182.9
184.4
1.5
0.63
3.00
CV25-009C
184.4
185.2
0.8
0.62
1.00
CV25-009C
185.2
186.5
1.4
0.73
3.10
CV25-009C
186.5
187.1
0.6
0.90
2.40
CV25-009C
187.1
188.1
0.9
0.19
0.25
CV25-009C
188.1
189.4
1.4
0.64
1.10
CV25-009C
189.4
190.2
0.8
0.49
1.70
CV25-009C
190.2
191.1
0.9
0.48
1.10
CV25-009C
191.1
192.6
1.5
0.12
0.70
CV25-009C
192.6
194.2
1.5
0.45
1.10
CV25-009C
194.2
195.1
0.9
0.24
0.50
CV25-009C
195.1
196.6
1.5
0.15
0.25
CV25-009C
196.6
196.9
0.3
0.04
0.25
CV25-009C
196.9
197.5
0.6
0.20
2.10
CV25-009C
197.5
197.8
0.3
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
197.8
198.4
0.6
0.09
0.60
CV25-009C
198.4
199.6
1.2
0.13
0.60
CV25-009C
199.6
200.3
0.6
0.10
1.10
CV25-009C
200.3
201.5
1.2
0.08
1.80
CV25-009C
201.5
202.7
1.2
0.08
0.90
CV25-009C
202.7
203.6
0.9
0.06
1.40
CV25-009C
203.6
204.8
1.2
0.05
1.70
CV25-009C
204.8
206.4
1.5
0.04
2.00
CV25-009C
206.4
207.3
0.9
0.02
0.60
CV25-009C
207.3
208.8
1.5
0.08
0.25
CV25-009C
208.8
209.4
0.6
0.01
0.50
CV25-009C
209.4
210.6
1.2
0.85
1.10
CV25-009C
210.6
211.8
1.2
0.74
1.30
CV25-009C
211.8
212.4
0.6
0.82
0.70
CV25-009C
212.4
214.0
1.5
1.18
1.10
CV25-009C
214.0
215.5
1.5
0.91
0.70
CV25-009C
215.5
217.0
1.5
0.35
0.60
CV25-009C
217.0
218.5
1.5
0.87
0.60
CV25-009C
218.5
220.1
1.5
1.02
1.20
CV25-009C
220.1
220.4
0.3
2.00
1.70
CV25-009C
220.4
221.6
1.2
1.06
1.20
CV25-009C
221.6
223.1
1.5
0.09
1.00
CV25-009C
223.1
224.3
1.2
0.56
1.40
CV25-009C
224.3
225.6
1.2
0.59
2.10
CV25-009C
225.6
227.1
1.5
0.20
1.30
CV25-009C
227.1
228.6
1.5
0.11
1.40
CV25-009C
228.6
229.5
0.9
0.11
2.10
CV25-009C
229.5
231.0
1.5
0.05
2.70
CV25-009C
231.0
232.0
0.9
0.02
1.20
CV25-009C
232.0
232.6
0.6
0.02
0.90
CV25-009C
232.6
233.6
1.1
0.01
0.50
CV25-009C
233.6
234.1
0.5
0.05
2.40
CV25-009C
234.1
235.3
1.2
0.01
0.80
CV25-009C
235.3
236.8
1.5
0.02
0.50
CV25-009C
236.8
238.4
1.5
0.04
4.00
CV25-009C
238.4
239.9
1.5
0.06
3.30
CV25-009C
239.9
241.4
1.5
0.03
1.20
CV25-009C
241.4
242.0
0.6
0.04
3.50
CV25-009C
242.0
242.9
0.9
0.03
1.60
CV25-009C
242.9
243.2
0.3
0.04
0.25
CV25-009C
243.2
244.5
1.2
0.02
0.90
CV25-009C
244.5
245.7
1.2
0.02
1.10
CV25-009C
245.7
247.2
1.5
0.03
5.10
CV25-009C
247.2
248.7
1.5
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
248.7
249.3
0.6
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
249.3
249.9
0.6
0.07
0.25
CV25-009C
249.9
251.5
1.5
0.03
1.60
CV25-009C
251.5
253.0
1.5
0.04
0.90
CV25-009C
253.0
254.2
1.2
0.04
4.90
CV25-009C
254.2
255.1
0.9
0.09
3.90
CV25-009C
255.1
255.7
0.6
0.12
2.50
CV25-009C
255.7
256.3
0.6
0.11
10.50
CV25-009C
256.3
256.9
0.6
0.04
4.70
CV25-009C
256.9
258.2
1.2
0.03
2.20
CV25-009C
258.2
259.7
1.5
0.16
1.30
CV25-009C
259.7
260.6
0.9
0.04
3.30
CV25-009C
260.6
261.5
0.9
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
261.5
262.1
0.6
0.24
0.25
CV25-009C
262.1
263.3
1.2
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
263.3
264.3
0.9
0.05
0.25
CV25-009C
264.3
265.8
1.5
0.04
0.25
CV25-009C
265.8
267.3
1.5
0.07
0.25
CV25-009C
267.3
268.8
1.5
0.06
1.10
CV25-009C
268.8
270.4
1.5
0.05
1.10
CV25-009C
270.4
271.9
1.5
0.09
0.25
CV25-009C
271.9
272.5
0.6
0.13
1.20
CV25-009C
272.5
273.7
1.2
0.07
1.20
CV25-009C
273.7
274.9
1.2
0.08
0.25
CV25-009C
274.9
275.8
0.9
0.06
0.25
CV25-009C
275.8
276.1
0.3
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
276.1
276.8
0.6
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
276.8
278.0
1.2
0.05
0.25
CV25-009C
278.0
279.5
1.5
0.05
0.25
CV25-009C
279.5
281.0
1.5
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
281.0
282.6
1.5
0.05
0.25
CV25-009C
282.6
283.8
1.2
0.34
0.25
CV25-009C
283.8
285.3
1.5
0.04
0.25
CV25-009C
285.3
286.5
1.2
0.10
0.50
CV25-009C
286.5
288.0
1.5
0.12
0.25
CV25-009C
288.0
289.6
1.5
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
289.6
290.2
0.6
1.12
0.25
CV25-009C
290.2
290.8
0.6
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
290.8
292.0
1.2
0.09
0.25
CV25-009C
292.0
293.5
1.5
0.22
0.25
CV25-009C
293.5
294.7
1.2
0.11
0.25
CV25-009C
294.7
296.3
1.5
0.05
1.10
CV25-009C
296.3
297.5
1.2
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
297.5
299.0
1.5
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
299.0
300.5
1.5
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
300.5
302.1
1.5
0.00
0.25
CV25-009C
302.1
303.6
1.5
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
303.6
305.1
1.5
0.04
0.25
CV25-009C
305.1
306.6
1.5
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
306.6
308.2
1.5
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
308.2
309.7
1.5
0.08
0.25
CV25-009C
309.7
310.0
0.3
0.61
0.25
CV25-009C
310.0
311.2
1.2
0.15
0.25
CV25-009C
311.2
312.7
1.5
0.04
0.25
CV25-009C
312.7
314.2
1.5
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
314.2
315.8
1.5
0.09
0.25
CV25-009C
315.8
316.7
0.9
0.39
0.25
CV25-009C
316.7
318.2
1.5
0.10
7.00
CV25-009C
318.2
319.4
1.2
0.06
0.25
CV25-009C
319.4
320.3
0.9
0.03
2.40
CV25-009C
320.3
321.9
1.5
0.04
0.25
CV25-009C
321.9
323.1
1.2
0.08
0.25
CV25-009C
323.1
324.3
1.2
0.04
0.25
CV25-009C
324.3
325.5
1.2
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
325.5
326.7
1.2
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
326.7
327.7
0.9
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
327.7
328.4
0.8
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
328.4
329.5
1.1
0.07
1.90
CV25-009C
329.5
330.7
1.2
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
330.7
331.3
0.6
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
331.3
332.8
1.5
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
332.8
333.8
0.9
0.37
0.25
CV25-009C
333.8
335.3
1.5
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
335.3
336.2
0.9
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
336.2
337.4
1.2
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
337.4
338.3
0.9
0.00
0.25
CV25-009C
338.3
339.2
0.9
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
339.2
339.9
0.6
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
339.9
341.4
1.5
0.00
0.25
CV25-009C
341.4
342.3
0.9
0.04
0.25
CV25-009C
342.3
342.9
0.6
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
342.9
344.4
1.5
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
344.4
345.6
1.2
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
345.6
346.6
0.9
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
346.6
347.5
0.9
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
347.5
349.0
1.5
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
349.0
350.5
1.5
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
350.5
351.4
0.9
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
351.4
352.4
0.9
0.01
0.60
CV25-009C
352.4
353.3
0.9
0.05
1.50
CV25-009C
353.3
354.5
1.2
0.00
1.50
CV25-009C
354.5
356.0
1.5
0.01
0.60
CV25-009C
356.0
357.5
1.5
0.00
0.25
CV25-009C
357.5
358.1
0.6
0.08
0.25
CV25-009C
358.1
359.7
1.5
0.01
2.10
CV25-009C
359.7
361.2
1.5
0.02
4.60
CV25-009C
361.2
362.7
1.5
0.02
3.30
CV25-009C
362.7
363.6
0.9
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
363.6
363.9
0.3
0.02
2.80
CV25-009C
363.9
364.5
0.6
0.01
0.60
CV25-009C
364.5
366.1
1.5
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
366.1
367.3
1.2
0.00
0.25
CV25-009C
367.3
368.2
0.9
0.02
3.50
CV25-009C
368.2
369.4
1.2
0.00
1.60
CV25-009C
369.4
370.2
0.8
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
370.2
371.6
1.4
0.03
3.60
CV25-009C
371.6
373.1
1.5
0.06
4.70
CV25-009C
373.1
374.3
1.2
0.03
2.20
CV25-009C
374.3
375.8
1.5
0.02
1.70
CV25-009C
375.8
377.3
1.5
0.02
4.10
CV25-009C
377.3
378.9
1.5
0.03
2.60
CV25-009C
378.9
380.4
1.5
0.01
1.00
CV25-009C
380.4
381.9
1.5
0.02
1.80
CV25-009C
381.9
383.1
1.2
0.01
3.20
CV25-009C
383.1
384.4
1.2
0.01
9.80
CV25-009C
384.4
385.0
0.6
0.02
1.20
CV25-009C
385.0
385.9
0.9
0.02
1.10
CV25-009C
385.9
387.4
1.5
0.10
1.30
CV25-009C
387.4
388.3
0.9
0.24
1.60
CV25-009C
388.3
389.2
0.9
0.02
1.20
CV25-009C
389.2
390.1
0.9
0.01
1.10
CV25-009C
390.1
390.8
0.6
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
390.8
392.0
1.2
0.02
1.90
CV25-009C
392.0
392.9
0.9
0.12
0.25
CV25-009C
392.9
394.1
1.2
0.01
0.50
CV25-009C
394.1
395.3
1.2
0.03
1.20
CV25-009C
395.3
395.9
0.6
0.02
0.50
CV25-009C
395.9
396.9
0.9
0.01
0.90
CV25-009C
396.9
398.1
1.2
0.02
2.60
CV25-009C
398.1
399.0
0.9
0.02
1.60
CV25-009C
399.0
399.3
0.3
0.01
0.90
CV25-009C
399.3
399.9
0.6
0.01
0.90
CV25-009C
399.9
400.5
0.6
0.01
0.90
CV25-009C
400.5
401.1
0.6
0.01
0.80
CV25-009C
401.1
402.0
0.9
0.00
0.70
CV25-009C
402.0
402.6
0.6
0.01
0.90
CV25-009C
402.6
403.3
0.6
0.01
1.00
CV25-009C
403.3
404.2
0.9
0.01
0.70
CV25-009C
404.2
404.8
0.6
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
404.8
405.4
0.6
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
405.4
405.7
0.3
0.02
0.60
CV25-009C
405.7
406.3
0.6
0.01
0.60
CV25-009C
406.3
406.9
0.6
0.01
0.80
CV25-009C
406.9
407.2
0.3
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
407.2
407.5
0.3
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
407.5
408.1
0.6
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
408.1
408.7
0.6
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
408.7
409.3
0.6
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
409.3
410.0
0.6
0.01
0.60
CV25-009C
410.0
411.2
1.2
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
411.2
411.8
0.6
0.10
0.25
CV25-009C
411.8
412.7
0.9
0.08
0.25
CV25-009C
412.7
413.6
0.9
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
413.6
414.2
0.6
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
414.2
414.5
0.3
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
414.5
415.4
0.9
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
415.4
416.1
0.6
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
416.1
417.3
1.2
0.03
0.80
CV25-009C
417.3
418.5
1.2
0.01
1.00
CV25-009C
418.5
420.0
1.5
0.06
0.60
CV25-009C
420.0
420.9
0.9
0.03
0.50
CV25-009C
420.9
421.5
0.6
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
421.5
422.5
0.9
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
422.5
423.7
1.2
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
423.7
424.6
0.9
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
424.6
425.2
0.6
0.02
1.10
CV25-009C
425.2
426.4
1.2
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
426.4
427.3
0.9
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
427.3
428.6
1.2
0.01
0.90
CV25-009C
428.6
429.5
0.9
0.00
0.25
CV25-009C
429.5
430.1
0.6
0.00
0.25
CV25-009C
430.1
431.3
1.2
0.01
0.90
CV25-009C
431.3
431.6
0.3
0.34
9.00
CV25-009C
431.6
432.2
0.6
0.09
0.80
CV25-009C
432.2
433.4
1.2
0.07
2.00
CV25-009C
433.4
434.6
1.2
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
434.6
435.9
1.2
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
435.9
436.5
0.6
0.05
1.80
CV25-009C
436.5
438.0
1.5
0.03
0.90
CV25-009C
438.0
438.9
0.9
0.00
0.25
CV25-009C
438.9
439.5
0.6
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
439.5
440.4
0.9
0.00
0.25
CV25-009C
440.4
441.0
0.6
0.14
0.25
CV25-009C
441.0
441.7
0.6
0.00
0.25
CV25-009C
441.7
442.6
0.9
0.04
0.25
CV25-009C
442.6
443.2
0.6
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
443.2
443.5
0.3
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
443.5
444.7
1.2
0.05
0.25
CV25-009C
444.7
445.9
1.2
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
445.9
446.8
0.9
0.00
0.25
CV25-009C
446.8
448.1
1.2
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
448.1
449.3
1.2
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
449.3
450.5
1.2
0.00
0.25
CV25-009C
450.5
451.1
0.6
0.00
0.25
CV25-009C
451.1
452.0
0.9
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
452.0
453.2
1.2
0.03
0.50
CV25-009C
453.2
453.8
0.6
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
453.8
454.5
0.6
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
454.5
455.1
0.6
0.01
0.60
CV25-009C
455.1
455.7
0.6
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
455.7
456.6
0.9
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
456.6
457.5
0.9
0.13
0.25
CV25-009C
457.5
458.4
0.9
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
458.4
459.0
0.6
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
459.0
459.6
0.6
0.03
0.80
CV25-009C
459.6
460.2
0.6
0.60
0.25
CV25-009C
460.2
461.2
0.9
0.57
0.25
CV25-009C
461.2
462.4
1.2
0.05
0.25
CV25-009C
462.4
463.6
1.2
0.02
0.50
CV25-009C
463.6
464.2
0.6
0.84
5.40
CV25-009C
464.2
464.8
0.6
1.14
2.40
CV25-009C
464.8
465.4
0.6
0.03
2.00
CV25-009C
465.4
466.7
1.2
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
466.7
467.3
0.6
0.03
0.50
CV25-009C
467.3
468.5
1.2
0.13
0.90
CV25-009C
468.5
469.4
0.9
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
469.4
470.0
0.6
1.73
0.90
CV25-009C
470.0
470.9
0.9
0.28
2.60
CV25-009C
470.9
471.2
0.3
0.31
1.50
CV25-009C
471.2
472.4
1.2
0.30
2.60
CV25-009C
472.4
473.1
0.6
0.20
2.10
CV25-009C
473.1
474.0
0.9
0.84
2.30
CV25-009C
474.0
474.6
0.6
0.40
2.20
CV25-009C
474.6
475.5
0.9
0.82
2.80
CV25-009C
475.5
476.4
0.9
0.27
2.40
CV25-009C
476.4
477.0
0.6
2.21
1.40
CV25-009C
477.0
477.9
0.9
0.56
2.50
CV25-009C
477.9
478.8
0.9
1.31
1.50
CV25-009C
478.8
479.5
0.6
0.91
1.50
CV25-009C
479.5
480.1
0.6
0.75
1.50
CV25-009C
480.1
481.6
1.5
2.39
3.50
CV25-009C
481.6
482.5
0.9
0.65
3.80
CV25-009C
482.5
483.4
0.9
0.61
3.00
CV25-009C
483.4
484.0
0.6
0.96
2.20
CV25-009C
484.0
485.2
1.2
0.30
1.80
CV25-009C
485.2
485.9
0.6
0.28
1.80
CV25-009C
485.9
486.8
0.9
0.37
1.70
CV25-009C
486.8
487.7
0.9
0.72
1.80
CV25-009C
487.7
488.6
0.9
1.42
4.10
CV25-009C
488.6
489.2
0.6
1.64
2.60
CV25-009C
489.2
489.8
0.6
1.52
1.00
CV25-009C
489.8
490.1
0.3
0.85
1.80
CV25-009C
490.1
490.4
0.3
0.28
9.90
CV25-009C
490.4
491.3
0.9
1.32
4.80
CV25-009C
491.3
492.3
0.9
1.72
4.00
CV25-009C
492.3
493.8
1.5
0.48
2.30
CV25-009C
493.8
495.3
1.5
0.58
2.10
CV25-009C
495.3
495.9
0.6
0.59
1.20
CV25-009C
495.9
496.8
0.9
0.29
3.10
CV25-009C
496.8
498.0
1.2
0.80
3.60
CV25-009C
498.0
499.3
1.2
0.50
2.20
CV25-009C
499.3
500.5
1.2
0.97
2.00
CV25-009C
500.5
501.1
0.6
0.53
3.70
CV25-009C
501.1
502.0
0.9
1.40
2.60
CV25-009C
502.0
502.6
0.6
0.94
3.20
CV25-009C
502.6
503.5
0.9
0.49
4.00
CV25-009C
503.5
504.4
0.9
0.18
1.10
CV25-009C
504.4
505.1
0.6
0.32
3.60
CV25-009C
505.1
505.7
0.6
0.23
1.70
CV25-009C
505.7
506.9
1.2
0.48
3.30
CV25-009C
506.9
507.8
0.9
1.04
2.50
CV25-009C
507.8
508.7
0.9
0.60
1.70
CV25-009C
508.7
509.6
0.9
0.31
2.00
CV25-009C
509.6
511.2
1.5
0.40
1.90
CV25-009C
511.2
511.8
0.6
0.91
2.30
CV25-009C
511.8
512.7
0.9
0.77
1.60
CV25-009C
512.7
513.9
1.2
1.06
1.30
CV25-009C
513.9
515.4
1.5
1.43
1.80
CV25-009C
515.4
516.6
1.2
0.39
2.00
CV25-009C
516.6
517.6
0.9
0.63
2.30
CV25-009C
517.6
519.1
1.5
0.30
2.50
CV25-009C
519.1
519.7
0.6
0.53
2.30
CV25-009C
519.7
520.0
0.3
0.55
2.00
CV25-009C
520.0
520.3
0.3
0.90
3.00
CV25-009C
520.3
520.6
0.3
1.22
4.70
CV25-009C
520.6
520.9
0.3
1.62
4.50
CV25-009C
520.9
521.8
0.9
2.18
4.90
CV25-009C
521.8
522.7
0.9
0.95
1.30
CV25-009C
522.7
523.6
0.9
1.49
1.10
CV25-009C
523.6
524.3
0.6
3.58
6.60
CV25-009C
524.3
524.6
0.3
2.17
5.20
CV25-009C
524.6
525.8
1.2
1.01
1.40
CV25-009C
525.8
527.0
1.2
0.78
1.00
CV25-009C
527.0
528.2
1.2
0.81
1.90
CV25-009C
528.2
529.1
0.9
3.63
4.10
CV25-009C
529.1
530.4
1.2
0.79
1.50
CV25-009C
530.4
531.0
0.6
1.96
2.60
CV25-009C
531.0
531.9
0.9
2.15
1.80
CV25-009C
531.9
532.8
0.9
0.44
1.80
CV25-009C
532.8
533.4
0.6
1.29
4.70
CV25-009C
533.4
534.3
0.9
0.92
3.40
CV25-009C
534.3
535.8
1.5
0.22
2.40
CV25-009C
535.8
537.4
1.5
1.46
2.80
CV25-009C
537.4
538.9
1.5
2.63
6.20
CV25-009C
538.9
540.4
1.5
2.29
4.60
CV25-009C
540.4
541.3
0.9
2.73
5.00
CV25-009C
541.3
542.5
1.2
0.77
4.00
CV25-009C
542.5
543.8
1.2
0.88
1.50
CV25-009C
543.8
545.3
1.5
1.73
6.00
CV25-009C
545.3
545.9
0.6
1.29
5.60
CV25-009C
545.9
546.8
0.9
0.69
2.20
CV25-009C
546.8
548.3
1.5
1.34
3.40
CV25-009C
548.3
549.3
0.9
1.39
1.90
CV25-009C
549.3
550.2
0.9
5.04
2.90
CV25-009C
550.2
551.7
1.5
7.60
5.50
CV25-009C
551.7
552.9
1.2
12.70
14.30
CV25-009C
552.9
554.1
1.2
2.75
3.00
CV25-009C
554.1
555.0
0.9
2.76
7.20
CV25-009C
555.0
556.6
1.5
1.78
4.40
CV25-009C
556.6
557.5
0.9
2.14
6.80
CV25-009C
557.5
558.1
0.6
2.64
8.70
CV25-009C
558.1
559.3
1.2
1.27
6.00
CV25-009C
559.3
560.8
1.5
1.51
3.90
CV25-009C
560.8
561.4
0.6
0.46
1.70
CV25-009C
561.4
562.4
0.9
0.93
2.10
CV25-009C
562.4
562.7
0.3
0.85
2.00
CV25-009C
562.7
563.0
0.3
1.60
2.40
CV25-009C
563.0
563.9
0.9
1.25
2.20
CV25-009C
563.9
565.1
1.2
3.51
3.80
CV25-009C
565.1
565.7
0.6
1.23
2.10
CV25-009C
565.7
566.6
0.9
0.67
1.40
CV25-009C
566.6
567.5
0.9
0.94
1.00
CV25-009C
567.5
568.5
0.9
1.96
2.50
CV25-009C
568.5
569.1
0.6
0.91
0.25
CV25-009C
569.1
569.7
0.6
1.05
0.60
CV25-009C
569.7
570.6
0.9
0.74
0.25
CV25-009C
570.6
571.8
1.2
0.14
0.50
CV25-009C
571.8
573.0
1.2
0.07
0.60
CV25-009C
573.0
574.5
1.5
0.05
0.70
CV25-009C
574.5
576.1
1.5
0.06
0.25
CV25-009C
576.1
577.0
0.9
0.03
0.70
CV25-009C
577.0
577.9
0.9
0.06
0.60
CV25-009C
577.9
579.1
1.2
0.09
0.60
CV25-009C
579.1
580.3
1.2
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
580.3
581.0
0.6
0.04
0.80
CV25-009C
581.0
581.6
0.6
0.12
1.20
CV25-009C
581.6
582.5
0.9
0.08
1.00
CV25-009C
582.5
584.0
1.5
0.12
1.20
CV25-009C
584.0
585.2
1.2
0.18
1.80
CV25-009C
585.2
586.4
1.2
0.03
1.10
CV25-009C
586.4
587.4
0.9
0.04
0.80
CV25-009C
587.4
588.0
0.6
0.02
0.70
CV25-009C
588.0
588.6
0.6
0.07
2.10
CV25-009C
588.6
589.2
0.6
0.03
1.70
CV25-009C
589.2
590.4
1.2
0.02
0.50
CV25-009C
590.4
591.3
0.9
0.07
1.50
CV25-009C
591.3
592.8
1.5
0.03
1.00
CV25-009C
592.8
593.8
0.9
0.10
0.90
CV25-009C
593.8
594.7
0.9
0.17
1.40
CV25-009C
594.7
595.6
0.9
0.14
0.60
CV25-009C
595.6
596.5
0.9
0.14
1.30
CV25-009C
596.5
597.7
1.2
0.08
1.00
CV25-009C
597.7
598.0
0.3
0.04
5.80
CV25-009C
598.0
599.2
1.2
0.05
0.50
CV25-009C
599.2
600.8
1.5
0.08
1.00
CV25-009C
600.8
602.0
1.2
0.11
0.25
CV25-009C
602.0
602.9
0.9
0.10
0.25
CV25-009C
602.9
603.5
0.6
0.09
0.25
CV25-009C
603.5
604.4
0.9
0.09
1.10
CV25-009C
604.4
605.0
0.6
0.12
1.50
CV25-009C
605.0
606.6
1.5
0.17
1.90
CV25-009C
606.6
607.2
0.6
0.47
2.30
CV25-009C
607.2
607.5
0.3
0.09
2.00
CV25-009C
607.5
607.8
0.3
0.25
2.00
CV25-009C
607.8
608.1
0.3
0.02
0.70
CV25-009C
608.1
608.7
0.6
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
608.7
609.3
0.6
0.03
0.90
CV25-009C
609.3
610.5
1.2
0.02
0.70
CV25-009C
610.5
611.1
0.6
0.01
1.40
CV25-009C
611.1
612.6
1.5
0.10
0.25
CV25-009C
612.6
613.9
1.2
0.07
0.25
CV25-009C
613.9
614.8
0.9
0.15
0.60
CV25-009C
614.8
615.1
0.3
1.16
61.30
CV25-009C
615.1
616.0
0.9
0.05
0.50
CV25-009C
616.0
617.2
1.2
0.11
0.25
CV25-009C
617.2
618.1
0.9
0.16
0.50
CV25-009C
618.1
618.7
0.6
0.27
0.25
CV25-009C
618.7
619.7
0.9
0.11
0.25
CV25-009C
619.7
620.3
0.6
0.30
0.25
CV25-009C
620.3
620.9
0.6
0.13
0.25
CV25-009C
620.9
621.5
0.6
0.06
0.25
CV25-009C
621.5
621.8
0.3
0.37
0.60
CV25-009C
621.8
622.7
0.9
0.08
1.30
CV25-009C
622.7
623.6
0.9
0.12
0.70
CV25-009C
623.6
625.1
1.5
0.06
1.00
CV25-009C
625.1
626.1
0.9
0.06
0.90
CV25-009C
626.1
626.7
0.6
0.05
2.10
CV25-009C
626.7
627.0
0.3
0.05
1.20
CV25-009C
627.0
627.9
0.9
0.08
8.10
CV25-009C
627.9
628.5
0.6
0.25
13.40
CV25-009C
628.5
629.1
0.6
0.05
1.20
CV25-009C
629.1
629.7
0.6
0.02
2.30
CV25-009C
629.7
630.0
0.3
0.02
4.80
CV25-009C
630.0
630.9
0.9
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
630.9
631.9
0.9
0.04
0.25
CV25-009C
631.9
633.1
1.2
0.04
0.25
CV25-009C
633.1
634.0
0.9
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
634.0
634.9
0.9
0.04
0.25
CV25-009C
634.9
636.1
1.2
0.04
0.25
CV25-009C
636.1
637.0
0.9
0.04
0.25
CV25-009C
637.0
637.6
0.6
0.04
0.25
CV25-009C
637.6
639.2
1.5
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
639.2
640.1
0.9
0.20
0.25
CV25-009C
640.1
641.3
1.2
0.03
0.50
CV25-009C
641.3
642.2
0.9
0.08
1.80
CV25-009C
642.2
643.1
0.9
0.04
0.70
CV25-009C
643.1
643.7
0.6
0.11
1.40
CV25-009C
643.7
644.3
0.6
0.08
0.70
CV25-009C
644.3
645.9
1.5
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
645.9
647.4
1.5
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
647.4
648.3
0.9
0.04
0.50
CV25-009C
648.3
649.8
1.5
0.14
0.25
CV25-009C
649.8
650.7
0.9
0.02
0.60
CV25-009C
650.7
651.4
0.6
0.07
0.50
CV25-009C
651.4
652.3
0.9
0.11
0.25
CV25-009C
652.3
653.5
1.2
0.16
0.70
CV25-009C
653.5
654.4
0.9
0.36
0.25
CV25-009C
654.4
655.3
0.9
0.04
0.50
CV25-009C
655.3
656.2
0.9
0.11
1.10
CV25-009C
656.2
657.2
0.9
0.08
0.50
CV25-009C
657.2
658.1
0.9
0.43
0.50
CV25-009C
658.1
658.4
0.3
0.31
0.60
CV25-009C
658.4
659.0
0.6
0.15
1.10
CV25-009C
659.0
659.6
0.6
0.09
0.90
CV25-009C
659.6
660.2
0.6
0.95
2.00
CV25-009C
660.2
660.8
0.6
0.91
1.40
CV25-009C
660.8
661.4
0.6
0.54
1.70
CV25-009C
661.4
662.6
1.2
0.19
1.20
CV25-009C
662.6
663.6
0.9
0.11
1.00
CV25-009C
663.6
664.5
0.9
0.10
0.25
CV25-009C
664.5
664.8
0.3
0.08
0.90
CV25-009C
664.8
665.1
0.3
0.07
0.70
CV25-009C
665.1
666.3
1.2
0.10
0.25
CV25-009C
666.3
667.8
1.5
0.09
0.25
CV25-009C
667.8
668.4
0.6
0.02
0.80
CV25-009C
668.4
669.6
1.2
0.03
0.90
CV25-009C
669.6
670.6
0.9
0.06
1.30
CV25-009C
670.6
672.1
1.5
0.09
0.60
CV25-009C
672.1
672.7
0.6
0.05
0.25
CV25-009C
672.7
673.6
0.9
0.05
0.50
CV25-009C
673.6
674.5
0.9
0.04
0.25
CV25-009C
674.5
675.4
0.9
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
675.4
677.0
1.5
0.08
0.70
CV25-009C
677.0
677.6
0.6
0.28
0.25
CV25-009C
677.6
678.2
0.6
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
678.2
679.1
0.9
0.05
0.25
CV25-009C
679.1
680.0
0.9
0.04
0.25
CV25-009C
680.0
681.5
1.5
0.22
0.90
CV25-009C
681.5
683.4
1.8
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
683.4
684.3
0.9
0.06
0.25
CV25-009C
684.3
685.8
1.5
0.08
0.25
CV25-009C
685.8
686.7
0.9
1.02
0.25
CV25-009C
686.7
687.6
0.9
0.64
1.40
CV25-009C
687.6
689.2
1.5
0.19
0.70
CV25-009C
689.2
690.1
0.9
0.27
1.30
CV25-009C
690.1
691.0
0.9
0.28
1.90
CV25-009C
691.0
692.2
1.2
0.09
1.80
CV25-009C
692.2
693.4
1.2
0.07
1.90
CV25-009C
693.4
694.0
0.6
0.17
1.50
CV25-009C
694.0
694.9
0.9
0.13
1.10
CV25-009C
694.9
695.6
0.6
0.08
0.70
CV25-009C
695.6
697.1
1.5
0.14
2.50
CV25-009C
697.1
698.0
0.9
0.11
0.50
CV25-009C
698.0
698.9
0.9
0.05
1.70
CV25-009C
698.9
700.1
1.2
0.25
11.10
CV25-009C
700.1
700.7
0.6
0.09
5.00
CV25-009C
700.7
702.3
1.5
0.06
4.60
CV25-009C
702.3
703.2
0.9
0.05
1.50
CV25-009C
703.2
704.1
0.9
0.09
3.40
CV25-009C
704.1
705.0
0.9
0.19
8.20
CV25-009C
705.0
705.6
0.6
0.46
2.20
CV25-009C
705.6
705.9
0.3
0.15
1.50
CV25-009C
705.9
706.8
0.9
0.36
2.00
CV25-009C
706.8
707.1
0.3
0.28
1.30
CV25-009C
707.1
707.7
0.6
0.23
1.10
CV25-009C
707.7
708.1
0.3
0.25
1.10
CV25-009C
708.1
708.4
0.3
0.43
1.70
CV25-009C
708.4
709.0
0.6
0.64
1.50
CV25-009C
709.0
709.3
0.3
0.34
0.90
CV25-009C
709.3
710.2
0.9
0.23
0.80
CV25-009C
710.2
710.8
0.6
0.47
1.20
CV25-009C
710.8
711.1
0.3
0.76
1.00
CV25-009C
711.1
711.7
0.6
0.52
1.50
CV25-009C
711.7
712.3
0.6
0.39
1.10
CV25-009C
712.3
712.9
0.6
0.23
1.70
CV25-009C
712.9
713.5
0.6
0.11
1.40
CV25-009C
713.5
714.5
0.9
0.27
2.30
CV25-009C
714.5
714.8
0.3
0.21
0.90
CV25-009C
714.8
716.0
1.2
0.31
0.80
CV25-009C
716.0
717.2
1.2
0.37
1.10
CV25-009C
717.2
717.8
0.6
0.32
0.80
CV25-009C
717.8
719.3
1.5
1.34
2.00
CV25-009C
719.3
720.9
1.5
0.11
4.10
CV25-009C
720.9
722.1
1.2
0.16
1.00
CV25-009C
722.1
723.6
1.5
0.58
1.60
CV25-009C
723.6
724.5
0.9
0.47
2.40
CV25-009C
724.5
725.7
1.2
0.67
1.20
CV25-009C
725.7
726.9
1.2
0.37
1.70
CV25-009C
726.9
728.2
1.2
0.32
3.00
CV25-009C
728.2
729.4
1.2
1.63
5.10
CV25-009C
729.4
730.9
1.5
0.77
2.20
CV25-009C
730.9
732.1
1.2
0.56
2.70
CV25-009C
732.1
733.4
1.2
0.57
1.80
CV25-009C
733.4
734.0
0.6
0.34
0.70
CV25-009C
734.0
735.5
1.5
5.23
2.90
CV25-009C
735.5
736.7
1.2
6.11
13.50
CV25-009C
736.7
737.9
1.2
1.21
2.80
CV25-009C
737.9
738.5
0.6
0.85
0.90
CV25-009C
738.5
739.8
1.2
1.02
1.10
CV25-009C
739.8
741.0
1.2
1.49
2.50
CV25-009C
741.0
742.5
1.5
0.73
1.30
CV25-009C
742.5
743.7
1.2
0.57
1.40
CV25-009C
743.7
745.2
1.5
0.45
1.10
CV25-009C
745.2
746.8
1.5
0.26
1.50
CV25-009C
746.8
748.3
1.5
0.22
0.90
CV25-009C
748.3
749.8
1.5
0.10
0.50
CV25-009C
749.8
750.7
0.9
0.06
0.25
CV25-009C
750.7
752.2
1.5
0.02
0.50
CV25-009C
752.2
753.8
1.5
0.10
0.50
CV25-009C
753.8
755.3
1.5
0.04
0.25
CV25-009C
755.3
756.5
1.2
0.06
1.80
CV25-009C
756.5
758.0
1.5
0.75
0.25
CV25-009C
758.0
759.6
1.5
0.36
0.25
CV25-009C
759.6
760.8
1.2
0.19
0.80
CV25-009C
760.8
761.7
0.9
0.07
0.50
CV25-009C
761.7
762.3
0.6
0.49
0.90
CV25-009C
762.3
763.5
1.2
0.24
1.60
CV25-009C
763.5
763.8
0.3
0.30
1.30
CV25-009C
763.8
764.7
0.9
0.85
1.50
CV25-009C
764.7
765.7
0.9
0.88
1.50
CV25-009C
765.7
766.3
0.6
0.05
0.25
CV25-009C
766.3
767.8
1.5
0.05
0.50
CV25-009C
767.8
769.3
1.5
0.05
0.25
CV25-009C
769.3
769.9
0.6
0.04
0.25
CV25-009C
769.9
770.2
0.3
0.06
0.70
CV25-009C
770.2
771.8
1.5
0.21
0.50
CV25-009C
771.8
773.3
1.5
0.09
0.60
CV25-009C
773.3
774.2
0.9
0.36
1.70
CV25-009C
774.2
775.7
1.5
0.23
1.70
CV25-009C
775.7
776.9
1.2
0.72
7.00
CV25-009C
776.9
777.5
0.6
0.62
5.70
CV25-009C
777.5
779.1
1.5
2.38
4.50
CV25-009C
779.1
780.6
1.5
0.52
0.90
CV25-009C
780.6
782.1
1.5
0.11
0.50
CV25-009C
782.1
783.0
0.9
0.61
0.80
CV25-009C
783.0
784.6
1.5
0.12
0.25
CV25-009C
784.6
785.2
0.6
0.04
0.60
CV25-009C
785.2
786.1
0.9
0.04
0.70
CV25-009C
786.1
787.6
1.5
0.22
7.40
CV25-009C
787.6
789.1
1.5
0.04
1.50
CV25-009C
789.1
790.7
1.5
0.10
5.30
CV25-009C
790.7
791.9
1.2
0.04
2.30
CV25-009C
791.9
793.4
1.5
0.03
1.30
CV25-009C
793.4
794.9
1.5
0.04
1.50
CV25-009C
794.9
796.1
1.2
0.13
1.60
CV25-009C
796.1
796.7
0.6
0.05
1.00
CV25-009C
796.7
798.0
1.2
0.29
2.70
CV25-009C
798.0
799.5
1.5
0.77
2.90
CV25-009C
799.5
801.0
1.5
1.22
3.00
CV25-009C
801.0
802.2
1.2
0.14
0.90
CV25-009C
802.2
803.8
1.5
4.52
26.60
CV25-009C
803.8
805.3
1.5
0.67
2.70
CV25-009C
805.3
806.8
1.5
0.71
1.70
CV25-009C
806.8
808.0
1.2
0.78
0.90
CV25-009C
808.0
809.2
1.2
1.24
3.00
CV25-009C
809.2
810.2
0.9
2.06
2.40
CV25-009C
810.2
811.7
1.5
1.19
2.20
CV25-009C
811.7
812.3
0.6
2.66
21.50
CV25-009C
812.3
813.5
1.2
0.67
3.80
CV25-009C
813.5
815.0
1.5
0.10
2.20
CV25-009C
815.0
816.6
1.5
0.10
2.00
CV25-009C
816.6
817.8
1.2
0.04
1.10
CV25-009C
817.8
818.4
0.6
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
818.4
818.7
0.3
0.06
1.10
CV25-009C
818.7
820.2
1.5
0.08
1.50
CV25-009C
820.2
820.8
0.6
0.11
1.20
CV25-009C
820.8
821.7
0.9
0.04
4.30
CV25-009C
821.7
823.0
1.2
0.31
13.30
CV25-009C
823.0
824.5
1.5
0.13
5.60
CV25-009C
824.5
825.7
1.2
0.05
1.50
CV25-009C
825.7
826.6
0.9
0.04
0.80
CV25-009C
826.6
827.8
1.2
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
827.8
829.4
1.5
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
829.4
830.6
1.2
0.02
0.50
CV25-009C
830.6
831.8
1.2
0.04
0.80
CV25-009C
831.8
832.4
0.6
0.07
30.30
CV25-009C
832.4
833.6
1.2
0.08
5.90
CV25-009C
833.6
834.5
0.9
0.16
2.40
CV25-009C
834.5
835.5
0.9
0.39
2.90
CV25-009C
835.5
836.4
0.9
0.23
4.00
CV25-009C
836.4
837.6
1.2
0.23
49.30
CV25-009C
837.6
839.1
1.5
0.24
5.40
CV25-009C
839.1
840.6
1.5
0.09
1.40
CV25-009C
840.6
842.2
1.5
0.24
2.00
CV25-009C
842.2
843.7
1.5
0.44
3.30
CV25-009C
843.7
844.3
0.6
0.64
2.80
CV25-009C
844.3
845.8
1.5
0.23
2.10
CV25-009C
845.8
847.3
1.5
1.21
2.10
CV25-009C
847.3
848.9
1.5
0.31
1.70
CV25-009C
848.9
850.4
1.5
0.61
2.20
CV25-009C
850.4
851.6
1.2
1.10
4.70
CV25-009C
851.6
852.5
0.9
2.50
6.00
CV25-009C
852.5
854.1
1.5
1.04
3.60
CV25-009C
854.1
855.3
1.2
2.13
4.00
CV25-009C
855.3
856.8
1.5
1.18
3.50
CV25-009C
856.8
857.4
0.6
0.49
1.80
CV25-009C
857.4
858.3
0.9
0.56
1.40
CV25-009C
858.3
858.6
0.3
0.71
2.80
CV25-009C
858.6
859.8
1.2
0.50
2.90
CV25-009C
859.8
861.4
1.5
0.37
2.30
CV25-009C
861.4
862.0
0.6
0.86
2.20
CV25-009C
862.0
862.3
0.3
1.47
2.10
CV25-009C
862.3
863.8
1.5
0.66
2.40
CV25-009C
863.8
865.3
1.5
0.55
3.40
CV25-009C
865.3
866.9
1.5
0.73
2.00
CV25-009C
866.9
868.4
1.5
0.82
2.50
CV25-009C
868.4
869.9
1.5
1.72
3.70
CV25-009C
869.9
871.4
1.5
0.86
3.10
CV25-009C
871.4
872.9
1.5
1.27
2.10
CV25-009C
872.9
874.5
1.5
0.32
1.70
CV25-009C
874.5
876.0
1.5
0.20
1.30
CV25-009C
876.0
877.5
1.5
0.70
2.50
CV25-009C
877.5
879.0
1.5
0.86
1.90
CV25-009C
879.0
880.6
1.5
0.39
1.40
CV25-009C
880.6
882.1
1.5
0.42
1.60
CV25-009C
882.1
883.3
1.2
0.65
3.00
CV25-009C
883.3
883.9
0.6
0.50
2.10
CV25-009C
883.9
885.1
1.2
0.64
3.40
CV25-009C
885.1
886.7
1.5
1.51
6.60
CV25-009C
886.7
888.2
1.5
1.05
7.20
CV25-009C
888.2
889.7
1.5
1.26
5.30
CV25-009C
889.7
891.2
1.5
1.24
4.60
CV25-009C
891.2
891.8
0.6
0.53
2.00
CV25-009C
891.8
893.4
1.5
0.41
2.90
CV25-009C
893.4
894.3
0.9
0.66
2.40
CV25-009C
894.3
895.5
1.2
0.18
1.20
CV25-009C
895.5
896.4
0.9
0.33
3.00
CV25-009C
896.4
897.9
1.5
0.19
2.00
CV25-009C
897.9
899.5
1.5
0.38
2.30
CV25-009C
899.5
901.0
1.5
0.18
1.20
CV25-009C
901.0
902.5
1.5
0.16
1.50
CV25-009C
902.5
904.0
1.5
0.29
1.80
CV25-009C
904.0
905.0
0.9
0.77
2.00
CV25-009C
905.0
905.9
0.9
0.37
1.00
CV25-009C
905.9
906.5
0.6
0.17
1.40
CV25-009C
906.5
907.1
0.6
0.18
1.30
CV25-009C
907.1
908.6
1.5
0.62
3.30
CV25-009C
908.6
909.5
0.9
0.23
1.40
CV25-009C
909.5
910.7
1.2
0.09
0.60
CV25-009C
910.7
912.0
1.2
0.22
3.00
CV25-009C
912.0
912.6
0.6
0.09
1.00
CV25-009C
912.6
913.2
0.6
0.04
0.70
CV25-009C
913.2
914.4
1.2
0.22
2.20
CV25-009C
914.4
915.9
1.5
0.50
0.90
CV25-009C
915.9
916.5
0.6
0.26
0.80
CV25-009C
916.5
918.1
1.5
0.36
2.60
CV25-009C
918.1
919.6
1.5
0.17
3.80
CV25-009C
919.6
921.1
1.5
0.10
2.10
CV25-009C
921.1
922.0
0.9
0.06
5.50
CV25-009C
922.0
922.6
0.6
0.58
1.80
CV25-009C
922.6
923.2
0.6
0.16
0.60
CV25-009C
923.2
924.2
0.9
0.29
0.60
CV25-009C
924.2
925.7
1.5
0.67
1.30
CV25-009C
925.7
927.2
1.5
0.39
2.70
CV25-009C
927.2
927.7
0.5
0.53
2.20
CV25-009C
927.7
929.0
1.4
0.50
2.60
CV25-009C
929.0
930.6
1.5
0.91
2.80
CV25-009C
930.6
931.5
0.9
0.21
1.10
CV25-009C
931.5
933.0
1.5
0.20
1.40
CV25-009C
933.0
934.5
1.5
0.22
1.80
CV25-009C
934.5
934.8
0.3
0.39
2.80
CV25-009C
934.8
935.8
1.0
0.72
1.20
CV25-009C
935.8
937.3
1.5
0.44
0.60
CV25-009C
937.3
938.8
1.5
0.33
0.70
CV25-009C
938.8
939.4
0.6
0.13
0.50
CV25-009C
939.4
940.0
0.6
0.16
0.70
CV25-009C
940.0
940.5
0.5
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
940.5
941.8
1.4
0.12
22.70
CV25-009C
941.8
943.4
1.5
0.08
1.80
CV25-009C
943.4
944.0
0.6
0.55
2.70
CV25-009C
944.0
945.2
1.2
0.87
2.60
CV25-009C
945.2
946.7
1.5
0.55
2.20
CV25-009C
946.7
948.2
1.5
0.13
3.30
CV25-009C
948.2
949.5
1.2
0.23
6.50
CV25-009C
949.5
951.0
1.5
0.46
3.50
CV25-009C
951.0
952.5
1.5
0.16
2.50
CV25-009C
952.5
954.0
1.5
0.18
2.30
CV25-009C
954.0
955.6
1.5
0.14
2.40
CV25-009C
955.6
957.1
1.5
0.56
1.60
CV25-009C
957.1
958.6
1.5
0.89
1.40
CV25-009C
958.6
960.1
1.5
0.41
1.40
CV25-009C
960.1
961.0
0.9
0.79
1.50
CV25-009C
961.0
962.6
1.5
1.74
0.70
CV25-009C
962.6
963.5
0.9
0.26
0.70
CV25-009C
963.5
964.7
1.2
0.40
4.20
CV25-009C
964.7
966.2
1.5
0.57
2.10
CV25-009C
966.2
967.7
1.5
0.13
1.30
CV25-009C
967.7
969.3
1.5
0.13
1.40
CV25-009C
969.3
969.9
0.6
0.12
4.60
CV25-009C
969.9
970.5
0.6
0.17
2.90
CV25-009C
970.5
971.7
1.2
0.09
2.80
CV25-009C
971.7
972.3
0.6
0.19
1.20
CV25-009C
972.3
973.8
1.5
0.99
0.60
CV25-009C
973.8
974.4
0.6
0.18
1.10
CV25-009C
974.4
975.4
0.9
0.17
1.90
CV25-009C
975.4
976.3
0.9
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
976.3
977.8
1.5
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
977.8
979.3
1.5
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
979.3
980.8
1.5
0.08
0.25
CV25-009C
980.8
982.4
1.5
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
982.4
983.9
1.5
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
983.9
985.4
1.5
0.04
0.25
CV25-009C
985.4
985.7
0.3
0.10
0.50
CV25-009C
985.7
986.9
1.2
0.04
0.50
CV25-009C
986.9
988.5
1.5
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
988.5
990.0
1.5
0.05
0.25
CV25-009C
990.0
991.5
1.5
0.17
0.25
CV25-009C
991.5
992.7
1.2
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
992.7
993.7
0.9
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
993.7
995.2
1.5
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
995.2
996.7
1.5
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
996.7
998.2
1.5
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
998.2
999.7
1.5
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
999.7
1001.3
1.5
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
1001.3
1002.5
1.2
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
1002.5
1004.0
1.5
0.02
0.50
CV25-009C
1004.0
1004.6
0.6
0.07
0.25
CV25-009C
1004.6
1005.8
1.2
0.02
0.50
CV25-009C
1005.8
1007.4
1.5
0.08
0.25
CV25-009C
1007.4
1008.9
1.5
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
1008.9
1010.4
1.5
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
1010.4
1011.9
1.5
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
1011.9
1013.5
1.5
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
1013.5
1015.0
1.5
0.02
0.50
CV25-009C
1015.0
1015.9
0.9
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
1015.9
1016.5
0.6
0.85
1.30
CV25-009C
1016.5
1017.4
0.9
0.06
0.25
CV25-009C
1017.4
1018.6
1.2
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
1018.6
1019.3
0.6
0.05
0.25
CV25-009C
1019.3
1020.8
1.5
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
1020.8
1021.4
0.6
0.04
0.25
CV25-009C
1021.4
1021.4
0.0
0.12
0.50
CV25-009C
1021.4
1023.2
1.8
0.05
0.25
CV25-009C
1023.2
1024.1
0.9
0.07
0.25
CV25-009C
1024.1
1024.7
0.6
1.26
4.60
CV25-009C
1024.7
1026.3
1.5
0.04
0.80
CV25-009C
1026.3
1027.8
1.5
0.27
0.70
CV25-009C
1027.8
1029.3
1.5
0.09
0.25
CV25-009C
1029.3
1030.5
1.2
0.05
0.25
CV25-009C
1030.5
1030.8
0.3
1.42
0.25
CV25-009C
1030.8
1032.4
1.5
0.08
0.25
CV25-009C
1032.4
1033.9
1.5
0.11
0.25
CV25-009C
1033.9
1035.4
1.5
0.07
0.25
CV25-009C
1035.4
1036.9
1.5
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
1036.9
1038.5
1.5
0.12
0.25
CV25-009C
1038.5
1040.0
1.5
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
1040.0
1040.3
0.3
0.24
0.25
CV25-009C
1040.3
1041.8
1.5
0.10
0.25
CV25-009C
1041.8
1043.3
1.5
0.22
0.25
CV25-009C
1043.3
1044.9
1.5
0.10
0.50
CV25-009C
1044.9
1046.4
1.5
0.08
0.25
CV25-009C
1046.4
1047.9
1.5
0.07
0.25
CV25-009C
1047.9
1049.1
1.2
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
1049.1
1049.7
0.6
0.11
0.25
CV25-009C
1049.7
1050.6
0.9
0.07
0.25
CV25-009C
1050.6
1051.9
1.2
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
1051.9
1053.4
1.5
0.05
0.25
CV25-009C
1053.4
1054.9
1.5
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
1054.9
1056.4
1.5
0.13
0.25
CV25-009C
1056.4
1057.0
0.6
0.16
0.25
CV25-009C
1057.0
1058.0
0.9
0.07
0.25
CV25-009C
1058.0
1058.6
0.6
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
1058.6
1060.1
1.5
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
1060.1
1061.0
0.9
0.05
0.25
CV25-009C
1061.0
1061.9
0.9
0.05
0.25
CV25-009C
1061.9
1062.5
0.6
0.22
10.30
CV25-009C
1062.5
1063.4
0.9
0.09
0.25
CV25-009C
1063.4
1065.0
1.5
0.08
0.25
CV25-009C
1065.0
1065.3
0.3
0.26
0.25
CV25-009C
1065.3
1065.9
0.6
1.25
15.60
CV25-009C
1065.9
1066.5
0.6
0.19
0.25
CV25-009C
1066.5
1068.0
1.5
0.40
0.25
CV25-009C
1068.0
1068.9
0.9
0.50
0.25
CV25-009C
1068.9
1069.5
0.6
0.14
0.25
CV25-009C
1069.5
1071.1
1.5
0.35
0.25
CV25-009C
1071.1
1072.6
1.5
0.40
0.25
CV25-009C
1072.6
1074.1
1.5
0.11
0.25
CV25-009C
1074.1
1074.7
0.6
0.13
0.25
CV25-009C
1074.7
1075.9
1.2
0.23
0.25
CV25-009C
1075.9
1077.5
1.5
0.07
0.25
CV25-009C
1077.5
1078.1
0.6
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
1078.1
1079.0
0.9
0.04
0.25
CV25-009C
1079.0
1080.2
1.2
0.18
0.25
CV25-009C
1080.2
1081.1
0.9
0.08
0.25
CV25-009C
1081.1
1082.7
1.5
0.13
0.25
CV25-009C
1082.7
1084.2
1.5
0.04
0.25
CV25-009C
1084.2
1085.7
1.5
0.05
0.25
CV25-009C
1085.7
1086.9
1.2
0.37
0.25
CV25-009C
1086.9
1087.5
0.6
0.05
0.25
CV25-009C
1087.5
1089.1
1.5
0.48
4.50
CV25-009C
1089.1
1089.7
0.6
0.32
0.25
CV25-009C
1089.7
1090.3
0.6
0.12
0.80
CV25-009C
1090.3
1091.5
1.2
0.15
0.25
CV25-009C
1091.5
1092.7
1.2
1.26
0.25
CV25-009C
1092.7
1093.3
0.6
0.20
0.25
CV25-009C
1093.3
1094.2
0.9
0.10
0.25
CV25-009C
1094.2
1095.1
0.9
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
1095.1
1095.8
0.6
0.05
0.25
CV25-009C
1095.8
1096.1
0.3
0.21
0.25
CV25-009C
1096.1
1097.6
1.5
0.08
0.25
CV25-009C
1097.6
1099.1
1.5
0.13
0.25
CV25-009C
1099.1
1100.6
1.5
0.05
0.50
CV25-009C
1100.6
1102.2
1.5
0.20
0.25
CV25-009C
1102.2
1103.1
0.9
0.24
0.25
CV25-009C
1103.1
1104.6
1.5
0.07
0.25
CV25-009C
1104.6
1105.2
0.6
0.26
0.25
CV25-009C
1105.2
1106.4
1.2
0.40
0.25
CV25-009C
1106.4
1107.0
0.6
1.13
0.25
CV25-009C
1107.0
1107.6
0.6
0.06
0.25
CV25-009C
1107.6
1108.0
0.3
1.10
2.30
CV25-009C
1108.0
1109.2
1.2
0.07
0.25
CV25-009C
1109.2
1110.7
1.5
0.13
0.60
CV25-009C
1110.7
1112.2
1.5
0.06
0.25
CV25-009C
1112.2
1113.4
1.2
0.07
0.25
CV25-009C
1113.4
1113.7
0.3
0.12
0.25
CV25-009C
1113.7
1115.3
1.5
0.06
0.25
CV25-009C
1115.3
1116.8
1.5
0.04
0.25
CV25-009C
1116.8
1118.3
1.5
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
1118.3
1119.8
1.5
0.20
0.25
CV25-009C
1119.8
1121.4
1.5
0.17
0.25
CV25-009C
1121.4
1122.9
1.5
0.04
0.25
CV25-009C
1122.9
1124.4
1.5
0.04
0.25
CV25-009C
1124.4
1125.9
1.5
0.47
0.25
CV25-009C
1125.9
1127.5
1.5
0.25
0.25
CV25-009C
1127.5
1129.0
1.5
0.18
0.25
CV25-009C
1129.0
1129.3
0.3
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
1129.3
1130.8
1.5
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
1130.8
1132.3
1.5
0.00
0.25
CV25-009C
1132.3
1133.9
1.5
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
1133.9
1135.4
1.5
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
1135.4
1135.7
0.3
0.03
2.20
CV25-009C
1135.7
1136.0
0.3
0.10
0.25
CV25-009C
1136.0
1137.5
1.5
0.21
0.25
CV25-009C
1137.5
1139.0
1.5
0.06
0.25
CV25-009C
1139.0
1140.6
1.5
0.04
0.60
CV25-009C
1140.6
1142.1
1.5
0.13
0.70
CV25-009C
1142.1
1143.6
1.5
0.02
0.60
CV25-009C
1143.6
1144.8
1.2
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
1144.8
1146.4
1.5
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
1146.4
1147.3
0.9
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
1147.3
1148.5
1.2
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
1148.5
1150.0
1.5
0.01
0.50
CV25-009C
1150.0
1150.6
0.6
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
1150.6
1152.1
1.5
0.03
0.50
CV25-009C
1152.1
1152.8
0.6
0.43
0.25
CV25-009C
1152.8
1153.4
0.6
0.09
0.25
CV25-009C
1153.4
1154.9
1.5
0.38
0.25
CV25-009C
1154.9
1155.5
0.6
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
1155.5
1156.1
0.6
0.02
0.60
CV25-009C
1156.1
1157.6
1.5
0.17
0.25
CV25-009C
1157.6
1158.9
1.2
0.01
0.50
CV25-009C
1158.9
1159.5
0.6
0.12
0.25
CV25-009C
1159.5
1160.1
0.6
0.02
0.50
CV25-009C
1160.1
1161.6
1.5
0.05
0.25
CV25-009C
1161.6
1162.5
0.9
0.07
0.50
CV25-009C
1162.5
1163.1
0.6
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
1163.1
1164.6
1.5
0.01
0.70
CV25-009C
1164.6
1165.6
0.9
0.26
0.25
CV25-009C
1165.6
1167.1
1.5
0.10
0.60
CV25-009C
1167.1
1168.6
1.5
0.05
0.50
CV25-009C
1168.6
1169.8
1.2
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
1169.8
1171.3
1.5
0.07
0.25
CV25-009C
1171.3
1172.0
0.6
0.37
0.25
CV25-009C
1172.0
1172.6
0.6
0.13
0.50
CV25-009C
1172.6
1173.2
0.6
0.03
0.60
CV25-009C
1173.2
1174.4
1.2
0.32
0.50
CV25-009C
1174.4
1175.9
1.5
0.07
0.25
CV25-009C
1175.9
1177.4
1.5
0.23
0.25
CV25-009C
1177.4
1178.1
0.6
0.05
0.25
CV25-009C
1178.1
1179.3
1.2
0.36
0.25
CV25-009C
1179.3
1180.8
1.5
0.15
0.25
CV25-009C
1180.8
1181.4
0.6
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
1181.4
1182.3
0.9
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
1182.3
1182.9
0.6
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
1182.9
1184.5
1.5
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
1184.5
1185.4
0.9
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
1185.4
1186.9
1.5
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
1186.9
1187.5
0.6
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
1187.5
1188.4
0.9
0.00
0.25
CV25-009C
1188.4
1189.3
0.9
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
1189.3
1190.9
1.5
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
1190.9
1191.5
0.6
0.64
0.25
CV25-009C
1191.5
1193.0
1.5
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
1193.0
1194.2
1.2
0.21
0.25
CV25-009C
1194.2
1195.1
0.9
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
1195.1
1195.7
0.6
0.58
0.25
CV25-009C
1195.7
1197.3
1.5
0.04
0.25
CV25-009C
1197.3
1198.8
1.5
0.26
0.25
CV25-009C
1198.8
1200.3
1.5
0.06
0.25
CV25-009C
1200.3
1201.8
1.5
0.08
0.25
CV25-009C
1201.8
1203.4
1.5
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
1203.4
1203.7
0.3
0.04
0.25
CV25-009C
1203.7
1204.3
0.6
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
1204.3
1205.8
1.5
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
1205.8
1206.7
0.9
0.30
0.25
CV25-009C
1206.7
1208.2
1.5
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
1208.2
1209.8
1.5
0.09
0.25
CV25-009C
1209.8
1210.7
0.9
0.05
0.25
CV25-009C
1210.7
1211.3
0.6
0.12
0.25
CV25-009C
1211.3
1212.8
1.5
0.10
0.25
CV25-009C
1212.8
1214.3
1.5
0.05
0.25
CV25-009C
1214.3
1215.5
1.2
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
1215.5
1217.1
1.5
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
1217.1
1218.6
1.5
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
1218.6
1220.1
1.5
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
1220.1
1221.6
1.5
0.09
0.25
CV25-009C
1221.6
1223.2
1.5
0.04
0.25
CV25-009C
1223.2
1224.7
1.5
0.14
0.25
CV25-009C
1224.7
1226.2
1.5
0.07
0.25
CV25-009C
1226.2
1227.7
1.5
0.04
0.25
CV25-009C
1227.7
1229.0
1.2
0.07
0.25
CV25-009C
1229.0
1230.5
1.5
0.76
0.25
CV25-009C
1230.5
1232.0
1.5
0.25
0.25
CV25-009C
1232.0
1233.5
1.5
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
1233.5
1235.1
1.5
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
1235.1
1236.6
1.5
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
1236.6
1238.1
1.5
0.05
0.25
CV25-009C
1238.1
1239.0
0.9
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
1239.0
1240.2
1.2
0.03
0.70
CV25-009C
1240.2
1240.8
0.6
0.09
0.25
CV25-009C
1240.8
1242.1
1.2
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
1242.1
1242.4
0.3
0.00
0.25
CV25-009C
1242.4
1243.9
1.5
0.02
0.50
CV25-009C
1243.9
1245.4
1.5
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
1245.4
1245.7
0.3
0.07
0.25
CV25-009C
1245.7
1246.6
0.9
0.04
0.25
CV25-009C
1246.6
1247.2
0.6
0.10
0.25
CV25-009C
1247.2
1247.9
0.6
0.04
0.70
CV25-009C
1247.9
1249.4
1.5
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
1249.4
1249.7
0.3
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
1249.7
1250.3
0.6
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
1250.3
1251.2
0.9
0.05
0.25
CV25-009C
1251.2
1252.1
0.9
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
1252.1
1252.7
0.6
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
1252.7
1253.0
0.3
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
1253.0
1254.6
1.5
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
1254.6
1255.5
0.9
0.00
0.25
CV25-009C
1255.5
1256.7
1.2
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
1256.7
1257.3
0.6
0.03
0.60
CV25-009C
1257.3
1258.8
1.5
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
1258.8
1260.4
1.5
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
1260.4
1261.6
1.2
0.02
0.70
CV25-009C
1261.6
1262.8
1.2
0.08
0.25
CV25-009C
1262.8
1263.7
0.9
0.04
1.50
CV25-009C
1263.7
1264.6
0.9
0.06
0.25
CV25-009C
1264.6
1265.5
0.9
0.02
0.80
CV25-009C
1265.5
1266.4
0.9
0.01
0.70
CV25-009C
1266.4
1267.7
1.2
0.30
1.60
CV25-009C
1267.7
1268.6
0.9
0.03
1.60
CV25-009C
1268.6
1270.1
1.5
0.01
1.30
CV25-009C
1270.1
1271.0
0.9
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
1271.0
1271.6
0.6
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
1271.6
1273.2
1.5
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
1273.2
1274.4
1.2
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
1274.4
1275.3
0.9
0.01
0.90
CV25-009C
1275.3
1275.6
0.3
0.00
0.25
CV25-009C
1275.6
1276.2
0.6
0.00
0.25
CV25-009C
1276.2
1277.1
0.9
0.00
0.25
CV25-009C
1277.1
1278.6
1.5
0.00
0.25
CV25-009C
1278.6
1279.2
0.6
0.00
0.25
CV25-009C
1279.2
1279.6
0.3
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
1279.6
1280.2
0.6
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
1280.2
1281.1
0.9
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
1281.1
1282.3
1.2
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
1282.3
1283.5
1.2
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
1283.5
1284.4
0.9
0.01
0.60
CV25-009C
1284.4
1286.0
1.5
0.01
0.25
CV25-009C
1286.0
1287.5
1.5
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
1287.5
1289.0
1.5
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
1289.0
1290.5
1.5
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
1290.5
1292.1
1.5
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
1292.1
1293.0
0.9
0.04
0.25
CV25-009C
1293.0
1293.9
0.9
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
1293.9
1295.4
1.5
0.30
0.80
CV25-009C
1295.4
1296.9
1.5
0.04
0.60
CV25-009C
1296.9
1297.8
0.9
0.02
0.60
CV25-009C
1297.8
1298.8
0.9
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
1298.8
1299.4
0.6
0.02
0.25
CV25-009C
1299.4
1300.9
1.5
0.02
0.60
CV25-009C
1300.9
1301.8
0.9
0.02
0.60
CV25-009C
1301.8
1302.1
0.3
0.01
0.50
CV25-009C
1302.1
1303.0
0.9
0.02
1.10
CV25-009C
1303.0
1303.6
0.6
0.03
0.25
CV25-009C
1303.6
1304.2
0.6
0.03
0.80
CV25-009C
1304.2
1305.5
1.2
0.05
0.60
SOURCE: Roxmore Resources Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/roxmore-resources-reports-significant-drill-results-from-the-converse-project-bat-1166054