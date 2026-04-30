Roxmore Resources Inc.: Roxmore Announces Filing of Meeting Materials for Upcoming Shareholders Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Roxmore Resources Inc. (formerly, Axcap Ventures Inc.) (TSX:RM)(OTCQX:GARLF) ("Roxmore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its management information circular and related materials (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") for its upcoming annual general meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") scheduled to be held at Suite 2200, 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3E8, on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. (Vancouver time). The Company is also in the process of dispatching the Meeting Materials to the holders of common shares of the Company (the "Shareholders"), as applicable.

The Meeting is being held to: (i) receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 and the report of the auditors thereon; (ii) elect the directors of the Company for the ensuing year; (iii) appoint Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration; and (iv) transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournments thereof.

Mr. Vetro and Mr. Breytenbach will not be standing for re-election at the Meeting and have resigned from the Company's board of directors (the "Board"), effective today. The Company recognizes their contributions in acquiring the Converse Gold Project and is grateful for their assistance with facilitating a smooth transition within the Company over the last few months.

Copies of the Meeting Materials can be found on the Company's website at www.roxmoreresources.com and under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Board unanimously recommends that Shareholders vote FOR each of the items of business described in the Meeting Materials. Shareholders are encouraged to vote well in advance of the proxy cut-off time of 8:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on June 9, 2026 (assuming no adjournment or postponement of the Meeting).

About Roxmore Resources Inc.

Roxmore is focused on developing its flagship Converse Gold Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits not owned by a major mining company in Nevada, USA. The Converse Gold Project is located within the prolific Battle Mountain trend containing 5.57Moz Au of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and 0.42Moz Au Inferred Mineral Resources (238mt at 0.539g/t Au for 4.13Moz Measured Mineral Resources; 92mt at 0.487g/t Au for 1.44Moz Indicated, 25mt at 0.528g/t Au for 0.42Moz Inferred Mineral Resources). With decades of expertise in Nevada and globally, our Board and management are focused on unlocking the potential of this project. For further details please refer to our technical report entitled "Amended and Restated NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Update, Converse Property, Humboldt County, Nevada, USA" dated effective February 13, 2025 which is available on our website at www.roxmoreresources.com and on our SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Vance Spalding, CPG, Executive VP Exploration for Roxmore, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For further information please contact:

John Dorward

Chief Executive Officer & Executive Chairman

contact@roxmoreresources.com

Tel: + 1 905-961-4727

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the details of the Meeting, and other statements that are not material facts. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning general economic and industry conditions, applicable laws and regulations, commodity prices, the use of proceeds, and the future business and operational needs of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, dependency upon regulatory approvals, the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing and exploration risk. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. These include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Meeting Materials and in Roxmore's annual information form for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, as may be supplemented, modified or superseded by a subsequently filed annual information form or management information circular. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Roxmore Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/roxmore-announces-filing-of-meeting-materials-for-upcoming-sharehold-1162762