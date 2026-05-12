Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTC Pink: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) and Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) (The Companies) are pleased to announce they have jointly acquired through staking an additional 156 units under two licences to cover hydrogen/helium potential in Newfoundland (Smoking Gun Prospect).

The Smoking Gun Prospect (See Figure1) was selected after research uncovered highly anomalous helium with values up to 8,900 parts per billion (ppb) (See Table 1) in water collected from an historic drill hole. This drill hole (79-67), is located approximately 11.8 kilometers (km) from drill hole (Mills No. 1) that encountered high pressure gas that flowed for a minimum of 12 months in a basin prospective for uranium-thorium.

Ref: https://gis.gov.nl.ca/mods/ModsCard.asp?NMINOString?temp=n&NMINOString=012H/03/Btm002

According to assessment report 012H/0748, Westfield-Northgate-Shell joint venture conducted deep water sampling within these historic holes. Samples of ground water were collected from 5 diamond drill holes with results determined for pH, temperature, U ppb, radon and helium content. Two samples were collected from each hole. One was hermetically sealed at the site in a special container and sent to Chemical Projects Ltd. in Toronto, where a gas sample was extracted and analysed for helium. The second sample was measured on site for pH and Radon (Rn). This sample was then sent to Atlantic Analytical Services Ltd. (Springdale, NFLD) for analysis of Uranium (U). Results are tabulated below.

Table 1: Water analysis for He in historic holes

Sample No DDH No pH U ppb Rn cpm He ppb WS-61 79-56 6.3 2.00 76 8.35 WS-62 79-57 7.1 0.70 30 139.00 WS-63 79-59 7.4 0.80 71 62.20 WS-64 79-67 7.5 0.15 198 8900.00 WS-65 79-61 7.2 0.15 80 14.90

Ref: https://gis.geosurv.gov.nl.ca/geofilePDFS/Batch09/PDF/012H_0748.pdf

Figure 1: Project Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/297023_85a67dd024625959_002full.jpg

These two licenses are located within the Deer Lake Basin, which is thought to be a prospective environment for the presence Helium (He) and Natural (White) Hydrogen (H2). Historic exploration focused mainly on uranium and hydrocarbons, but with semiconductor expansion and the global energy transition, this has resulted in increased demand for Hydrogen and Helium. A re-evaluation of the Deer Lake Basin has resulted in the identification of areas with ideal geological conditions to host gas. These conditions include thick sequences of sandstones and conglomerates containing uranium, which is necessary to generate helium. When uranium-rich minerals hosted within the sandstones interact with the high-pressure water, the water molecules are split, releasing hydrogen. The expansive presence of mudstones and shales serves as an ideal cap for trapping gas.

Hole 79-67 is located 11.8 km northeast of hole Mills No.1, which produced high pressure gas (See Figure 1). With the presence of high-pressure gas in hole Mills No. 1 and highly anomalous helium from water samples in Hole 79-67, this potentially indicates an expansive system with favorable geological conditions for the generation and entrapment of gas.

Hydrogen and helium have seen a significant increase in demand, with more expected in the future. Hydrogen is used as a fuel and a chemical building block, it helps create fertilizer for food, refines the gasoline in your car, and is increasingly being used to power clean trucks and ships as well as fuel for rocket propulsion for the launching of satellites. Helium is the world's ultimate cooler; it's super-cold properties are essential for keeping MRI machines running and making the computer chips found in your phone and laptop. AI-driven chip manufacturing is the primary growth engine for helium. Helium keeps our most advanced technology and medical equipment functioning.

In the neighboring province of Nova Scotia, companies such as Quebec Innovative Metals Corp are having success in the search for Natural Hydrogen. This success is being explored for in similar geological environments to that of the projects mentioned above.

Please note that the presence of gas or methane on these staked projects or gas discovered on adjacent properties does not guarantee the presence of hydrogen or helium. Further studies are required to validate their presence.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek holds a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property with Discovery Silver holding the remaining 50%. The Ogden Gold Property includes the former Naybob Gold mine and is located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297023

Source: Metals Creek Resources Corp.