Svedbergs Group AB: Svedbergs Group expands to Czech Republic through acquisition of bathroom group UBC s.r.o.

Svedbergs Group AB (publ), parent company of the Svedbergs Group ("Svedbergs Group" or "the Group"), has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in UBC s.r.o., Polysan s.r.o. and Sapho Manufactory s.r.o. ("UBC"). UBC is a well-established Czech company with a strong position in its core markets, operating across the entire value chain - from design and product development to the sale of bathroom furniture and related products, all under its own brands. For the rolling twelve-month period ended 31 December 2025, UBC's net revenue amounted to EUR 34 million (approximately SEK 365 million) and EBITA to EUR 4.2 million (approximately SEK 45 million), corresponding to an EBITA margin of approximately 12 percent. The acquisition will be financed through a combination of own funds and bank financing.

Transaction highlights

Svedbergs Group AB has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in UBC s.r.o., Polysan s.r.o. and Sapho Manufactory s.r.o.

Svedbergs Group will initially acquire 80 percent of the company, with the opportunity and plan to acquire the remaining 20 percent within a period of 3-5 years, with the purchase price to be determined based on the company's financial performance during that period.

UBC will be operated in line with Svedbergs Group's decentralised business model - coorperation without confusion. This model ensures a high degree of independence for the Group's brand companies for optimal market alignment, while enabling synergies in areas such as sourcing, digitalisation, and sustainability.

Through the acquisition, Svedbergs Group takes a further step in its strategy to become a leading bathroom group in Europe. UBC complements the Group well through its strong product offering and well-established market position in Central Europe. The acquisition strengthens Svedbergs Group's geographic presence and contributes to a more diversified business with strong potential for continued growth.

The transaction is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2026 and is not subject to any conditions or regulatory approvals. UBC is expected to be consolidated into Svedbergs Group as of the completion of the transaction. Svedbergs Group's financial targets remain unchanged.

Per-Arne Andersson, CEO, Svedbergs Group

"The acquisition of UBC strengthens our position in Europe and provides us with a good platform for continued growth in Central Europe. UBC has a strong product offering, solid profitability and a well-established sales organisation, which is well aligned with our strategy. The acquisition broadens and diversifies the Group while creating opportunities to continue developing the business, both through organic growth and by furthering efficiency and collaboration within the Group."

Jirí Ježek, MD and founder, UBC

"Partnering with Svedbergs Group marks a natural next step for UBC. We share a long-term outlook, a strong commitment to quality and a genuine dedication to our customers and employees. Becoming part of a leading European group opens new opportunities for growth, while enabling us to continue building our business under the UBC's brands,"

About UBC

UBC is a Czech bathroom group that has been in operation since 1991. UBC has a strong and stable customer base in the Czech Republic, and growing exports to several neighbouring markets, including Slovakia, Poland and Hungary. The company's strong customer relationships and consistently high product quality have contributed to a strong market position.

The majority of sales are generated through UBC's three main brands - Sapho, Aqualine and Polysan - which target different customer segments and price points, together forming a balanced and competitive brand portfolio.

Contacts

Per-Arne Andersson, CEO: +46 (0)706 38 50 12, per-arne.andersson@svedbergsgroup.com

Ann-Sofie Davidsson, CFO: +46 (0)720 74 10 62, ann-sofie.davidsson@svedbergsgroup.com

About us

Svedbergs Group is a long-term investor in Europe's strongest independent companies that design, manufacture and market sustainable bathroom products and services. We are growing through organic growth and acquisitions that complement and strengthen our group through new product categories, geographic spread and new knowledge in marketing, innovation and sustainability. We create value by sharing each company's unique expertise with the rest of the group, and we care about maintaining the entrepreneurial drive and commitment of the companies. We call this cooperation without confusion.

This information is information that Svedbergs Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-12 12:15 CEST.