Svedbergs Group AB: Year-End Report 2025, January-December

"We close the year with yet another strong quarter, achieving increased revenue, improved earnings and a robust cash flow that supports continued growth."

Fourth Quarter

Net sales amounted to SEK 557.4 million (537.3), an increase of 3.7 percent. Organic growth was 10 percent

EBITA amounted to SEK 86.9 million (81.5), corresponding to a margin of 15.6 percent (15.2)

EBIT amounted to SEK 83.4 million (77.5), corresponding to a margin of 15.0 percent (14.4)

Profit before tax amounted to SEK 78.9 million (70.8)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.20 (0.94)

Free cash flow amounted to SEK 157.4 million (107.4)





2025 Oct-Dec

2025 Jan-Dec 2024 Net sales, SEK m 557.4 537.3 2,252.7 2,183.7 EBITDA, SEK m 105.3 98.4 415.5 374.8 EBITDA margin, % 18.9 18.3 18.4 17.2 EBITA, SEK m 86.9 81.5 343.5 312.2 EBITA margin, % 15.6 15.2 15.2 14.3 EBIT, SEK m 83.4 77.5 329.3 296.2 EBIT margin, % 15.0 14.4 14.6 13.6 Profit after tax, SEK m 63.7 49.6 216.0 168.1 Earnings per share, SEK 1.20 0.94 4.07 3.25 Free cash flow, SEK m 157.4 107.4 366.7 158.4

CEO comments

We deliver solid organic growth across the Group's key markets - the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Sweden - where geographic diversification contributes to a balanced exposure to market risks. Performance for both the full year and the quarter demonstrates that all subsidiaries are well positioned in their respective markets.

Roper Rhodes continues its strong development and is assessed to be gaining market share in the UK, with organic growth of 6 per cent in the quarter and 7 per cent for the full year. Svedbergs reported an EBITA margin of just above 11 per cent, a very positive outcome, while Macro Design delivered its strongest quarterly result to date, achieving an EBITA margin exceeding 23 per cent.

In summary, 2025 closes with a well-executed fourth quarter, assessed market share gains, improved profitability and a strengthened cash flow, providing the Group with a solid foundation for continued profitable growth.

Positioned for Long-Term Development

The Group's sustainability efforts continued to develop during the year in line with established goals and plans. The Group's science-based Net Zero targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and updated reduction plans are being progressively implemented.

Work on Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) has continued in parallel with deepened collaboration with strategic suppliers on climate data and reduction plans to achieve the Group's climate targets. During the year, several initiatives were also implemented to increase material efficiency and the share of recycled materials in production, contributing to reduced climate impact and a more resource-efficient value chain.

The year clearly demonstrates how sustainability targets are integrated into the business strategy and progressively contribute to strengthening the Group's competitiveness and long-term value creation.

Outlook

We have a well-functioning operation with solid profitability, stable cash flow and organic growth, while underlying demand for our products remains intact. We look ahead to 2026 with confidence and an expectation of a gradual market improvement, while noting that uncertainty related to the geopolitical situation remains.

Finally, I would like to thank our shareholders and customers for their trust, as well as all employees who, through their commitment and efforts, contributed to making 2025 a successful year - thank you!

Contacts

Ann-Sofie Davidsson, CFO: +46 (0)720 74 10 62, ann-sofie.davidsson@svedbergsgroup.com

About us

Svedbergs Group is a long-term investor in Europe's strongest independent companies that design, manufacture and market sustainable bathroom products and services. We are growing through organic growth and acquisitions that complement and strengthen our group through new product categories, geographic spread and new knowledge in marketing, innovation and sustainability. We create value by sharing each company's unique expertise with the rest of the group, and we care about maintaining the entrepreneurial drive and commitment of the companies. We call this cooperation without confusion.

This information is information that Svedbergs Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-04 07:30 CET.