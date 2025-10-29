Svedbergs Group AB: Interim report 2025, January - September

"Continued strong growth and increased profitability. The Great Place to Work certification confirms the strength of our culture and our shared drive - an important success factor on our continued growth journey."

Third quarter

Net sales amounted to SEK 528.5 M (512.3), an increase of 3.2 percent. Organic growth was 7 percent

EBITA amounted to SEK 79.7 M (71.3), corresponding to a margin of 15.1 percent (13.9)

EBIT amounted to SEK 76.1 M (67.4), corresponding to a margin of 14.4 percent (13.2)

Profit before tax amounted to SEK 63.1 M (37.4)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.92 (0.53)

Free cash flow amounted to SEK 86.1 M (-2.4)



First nine months

Net sales amounted to SEK 1,695.3 M (1,646.4), an increase of 3.0 percent. Organic growth was 5 percent

EBITA amounted to SEK 256.6 M (230.7), corresponding to a margin of 15.1 percent (14.0)

EBIT amounted to SEK 245.9 M (218.7), corresponding to a margin of 14.5 percent (13.3)

Profit before tax amounted to SEK 203.7 M (158.1)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.87 (2.31)

Free cash flow amounted to SEK 209.2 M (51.0)



Financial data Jul-Sep

2025 Jul-Sep

2024 Jan-Sep

2025 Jan-Sep

2024 R12

Oct-Sep Jan-Dec 2024 Net sales, SEK m 528.5 512.3 1,695.3 1,646.4 2,232.6 2,183.7 EBITDA, SEK m 97.8 85.5 310.3 276.4 408.6 374.8 EBITDA-margin, % 18.5 16.7 18.3 16.8 18.3 17.2 EBITA, SEK m 79.7 71.3 256.6 230.7 338.1 312.2 EBITA-margin, % 15.1 13.9 15.1 14.0 15.1 14.3 EBIT, SEK m 76.1 67.4 245.9 218.7 323.4 296.2 EBIT-margin, % 14.4 13.2 14.5 13.3 14.5 13.6 Profit after tax, SEK m 48.7 27.9 152.3 118.5 202.0 168.1 Earnings per share, SEK 0.92 0.53 2.87 2.31 3.81 3.25 Free cash flow, SEK m 86.1 -2.4 209.2 51.0 316.7 158.4

CEO comments

Continued strong growth and increased profitability

We continue to deliver profitable organic growth. During the third quarter, net sales increased to SEK 529 million (512), corresponding to organic growth of just over 7 percent. EBITA rose to SEK 80 million (71), equivalent to an EBITA margin of 15.1 percent (13.9). The gross margin improved to 48.5 percent (46.0), driven by a stronger product mix, effective pricing, and continued operational discipline across our brand companies.

Free cash flow amounted to SEK 86 million (-2), further strengthening our financial position and giving us continued capacity to invest in innovation, sustainability, and growth. The fact that all segments show organic growth is clear evidence of the strength of our business model, entrepreneurship, and the local drive that characterizes our brand companies. Overall, the quarter demonstrates continued solid profitability, efficiency, and strong operational execution in a market that remains characterized by a degree of uncertainty.

Strong performance across our brand companies

Sales development in our main markets - the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden - remained positive, and together these markets account for the majority of the Group's sales.

Roper Rhodes continues, in our assessment, to gain market share in the UK with increased growth and improved profitability. The combination of focused sales efforts, an attractive product offering, and effective cost management contributes to an EBITA margin above 19 percent, demonstrating the company's strong resilience in a competitive market.

Thebalux has successfully installed new production equipment in Veghel, increasing capacity and reducing lead times. The newly launched furniture range, Thebalux Exclusive, has been well received in the Dutch market, reinforcing the brand's position in the mid- to high-end segment.

Svedbergs is affected by the low level of construction activity in Sweden but is developing according to plan, focusing on efficiency, product development, and continued optimization of production in Dalstorp. We are seeing clear results from the improvement initiatives started earlier this year, aimed at enhancing the production process and supported by stronger sales efforts.

Macro Design delivers another strong quarter with an EBITA margin above 16 percent, driven by efficient operations, effective cost control, and a highly engaged team.

Cassøe, which experienced a somewhat weaker start to the year, shows signs of stabilization and growth during the quarter.

Strategic focus - local strength and shared synergies

We continue to develop Svedbergs Group in line with our long-term strategy: combining strong local brands with decentralized leadership and group-wide strengths. The decentralized model makes us resilient, agile, and close to our customers - essential qualities in a changing world.

Our brand companies operate close to their markets, while the Group creates synergies in areas such as procurement, sustainability, digitalization, and IT security.

An important success factor is our culture and shared values - Sustainable Business, Integrity, Collaboration, Customer Focus, and Innovation. These values guide how we lead, collaborate, make decisions, and create value - both within each company and together as a Group.

A certified company culture

A particularly gratifying milestone during the quarter is that Svedbergs Group has been certified as a Great Place to Work. The certification confirms the strength of our company culture, the commitment of our employees, and our ambition to be an attractive, inclusive, and sustainable workplace. The strong engagement of our employees is crucial to our continued ability to drive innovation, deliver profitable growth, and create long-term value for all our stakeholders.

Continued progress in sustainability

Our sustainability work continues according to plan and in a positive direction. The development of Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) is ongoing, while collaboration with suppliers on climate data and reduction plans to achieve our Science Based Targets is being further strengthened.

Several initiatives have been implemented to increase material efficiency and the share of recycled materials in production, contributing to reduced climate impact and improved resource use. Investments in energy-efficient production equipment have led to lower energy consumption at several of our sites - a clear example of how our sustainability goals and business strategy go hand in hand.

Outlook

The macroeconomic environment continues to be characterized by cautious investment activity and geopolitical uncertainty. At the same time, we are seeing political initiatives aimed at creating stability and promoting economic growth. Despite short-term challenges, the long-term market drivers remain intact. The demand for sustainable and high-quality bathroom solutions continues to be strong, both in renovation and new construction.

We are well positioned with a solid balance sheet, strong financial standing, and a professional, committed, and motivated organization. All together, these factors ensure that Svedbergs Group is well equipped to continue delivering sustainable and profitable growth in the future.

About us

Svedbergs Group is a long-term investor in Europe's strongest independent companies that design, manufacture and market sustainable bathroom products and services.

We are growing through organic growth and acquisitions that complement and strengthen our group through new product categories, geographic spread and new knowledge in marketing, innovation and sustainability.

We create value by sharing each company's unique expertise with the rest of the group, and we care about maintaining the entrepreneurial drive and commitment of the companies. We call this cooperation without confusion.

