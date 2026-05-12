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WKN: A2DN2N | ISIN: SE0009663826 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MA
Tradegate
12.05.26 | 08:53
13,500 Euro
-0,81 % -0,110
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMBEA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMBEA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,45013,51013:56
13,47013,49013:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 12:00 Uhr
32 Leser
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Ambea AB: Report from Ambea's Annual General Meeting 12 May 2026

Today's Annual General Meeting in Ambea AB (publ) voted to support the following proposals from the board of directors and the nomination committee.

The Annual General Meeting adopted the annual report for the financial year 2025 and resolved on a dividend of SEK 2.65 per share. Friday 15 May 2026 was established as record day for dividend. The dividend is expected to be paid out to the shareholders on Wednesday 20 May 2026.

The Annual General Meeting discharged the members of the board of directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2025.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the number of board members shall be six, with no deputy members, and that the number of auditors shall be one, with no deputy auditors. The Annual General Meeting re-elected Yrjö Närhinen, Gunilla Rudebjer, Hilde Britt Mellbye, Dan Olsson, Roger Hagborg and Erik Malmberg as members of the board of directors until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2027. Yrjö Närhinen was re-elected as chairman of the board of directors.

The Annual General Meeting re-elected EY AB as auditor until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2027.

The Annual General Meeting also resolved to:

  • approve remuneration to the board of directors and auditor;
  • approve the board of directors' proposed remuneration report;
  • approve principles for the appointment of a nomination committee;
  • authorise the board of directors to, up until the next Annual General Meeting, on one or several occasions, resolve to purchase own shares so that the company's holding, at any given time, does not exceed 10 percent of the total number of shares in the company and authorise the board of directors to, up until the next Annual General Meeting, on one or several occasions, resolve to transfer (sell) own shares;
  • authorise the board of directors to, up until the next Annual General Meeting, on one or several occasions, resolve on issue of new shares to such an extent that it corresponds to a dilution which corresponds to 10 percent, based on the number of outstanding shares when the board of directors exercises the issuance authorisation for the first time, after full exercise of the authorisation;
  • reduce the share capital by an amount of SEK 113,036.690023 by way of cancellation of the 4,000,000 own shares repurchased by Ambea and to increase the share capital by way of bonus issue by an amount of SEK 113,036.690023 through transfer from unrestricted equity, without issuance of new shares; and
  • adopt a new long-term incentive program to senior executives and key employees consisting of warrants. As part of the adoption of the incentive program, it was also resolved to issue a maximum of 524,000 warrants to a subsidiary for subsequent transfer to the participants in the incentive program.

Additional information from the Annual General Meeting

Complete proposals regarding the resolutions by the Annual General Meeting in accordance with the above are available at www.ambea.se. Minutes from the Annual General Meeting will be made available at www.ambea.se no later than two weeks after the Annual General Meeting.

For more information, contact:

Benno Eliasson, CFO
E-mail: ir@ambea.se

Ambea media contact
Telephone: +46 (0)10 33 00 501
E-mail: press@ambea.se

Ambea is the leading competence-based care company in the Nordics. Ambea has over 41,000 employees who are creating a good life for more than 18,000 care receivers in our more than 1,000 units across the Nordics. We aim to be the quality leader in all that we do and our vision is to make the world a better place, one person at a time. Ambeas head office is located in Solna, Sweden. Ambea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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