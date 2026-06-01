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WKN: A2DN2N | ISIN: SE0009663826 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MA
Tradegate
29.05.26 | 10:24
14,090 Euro
+1,44 % +0,200
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMBEA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMBEA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,47013,55015:11
13,55013,57013:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.06.2026 10:00 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Ambea AB: Ambea strengthens its offering within child and youth care through an acquisition in Finland

Ambea has, through its Finnish business area Validia, signed an agreement to acquire the business operations of Ehot Ltd. The acquisition covers child and youth care services in Finland, focusing on foster care services and residential units.

Ehot Ltd provides services for children and young people in need of individually tailored support. Founded in 2019, the operations include two residential units for children and youth with extensive support needs.

Child and youth care is a prioritized area for Ambea. These services form part of the group's core offering and are already established through operations in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. The acquired operations complement Ambea's two previous acquisitions in Finland and will be integrated into the recently established business segment for child and youth care, further strengthening the group's presence in Finland.

Ehot Ltd's revenue amounted to approximately SEK 40 million for 2024. Upon completion of the acquisition, approximately 50 employees will transfer to Validia. The transaction will close on 1 June 2026.

For more information, contact:

Benno Eliasson, CFO
E-mail: ir@ambea.se

Ambea media contact
Telephone: +46 (0)10 33 00 501
E-mail: press@ambea.se

Ambea is the leading competence-based care company in the Nordics. Ambea has over 41,000 employees who are creating a good life for more than 18,000 care receivers in our more than 1,000 units across the Nordics. We aim to be the quality leader in all that we do and our vision is to make the world a better place, one person at a time. Ambeas head office is located in Solna, Sweden. Ambea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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