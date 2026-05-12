374Water Inc.: 374Water's Mobile AirSCWO System Arrives in St. Cloud, MN for Critical PFAS Deployment

First Deployment of Mobile System Validates New Revenue Channel for Company's Waste Destruction Services Platform

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) ("374Water" or the "Company"), a leading cleantech and environmental services company deploying supercritical water oxidation technology for the permanent destruction of organic waste through its proprietary AirSCWO, today announced that its mobile AirSCWO system departed the Company's Orlando, Florida manufacturing and testing facility on May 7, 2026, en route to St. Cloud, Minnesota, and arrived May 11, 2026 for its first deployment.

The deployment represents a significant commercial milestone for 374Water, marking the inaugural revenue-generating operation of the mobile AirSCWO system and providing the Company with its first real-world assessment of market demand for additional mobile units.

First Deployment: St. Cloud, Minnesota

The mobile AirSCWO system is being deployed under a $600,000 Waste Destruction Services contract with the City of St. Cloud, in partnership with Barr Engineering, to destroy PFAS-contaminated biosolids and water treatment residuals at the City's Nutrient, Energy, and Water Recovery Facility. Pilot operations are scheduled to run through mid-September 2026, processing undigested and post-thermal hydrolysis digested waste.

This engagement also carries significant long-term commercial potential. A successful pilot is expected to support the State of Minnesota's evaluation of AirSCWO for the destruction of PFAS-laden wastes - an outcome the Company believes could generate multiple millions of dollars in revenue, including recurring annual revenue from ongoing operations and services.

Mobile AirSCWO: A New Revenue Channel

374Water believes its mobile AirSCWO system represents a distinct and scalable revenue opportunity. The system is designed to serve remediation projects, AFFF takeback programs, government facilities, and industrial sites where permanent infrastructure is not preferred or available - markets that are not accessible through the Company's fixed-site Waste Destruction Services model alone.

The Company estimates that a single mobile AirSCWO system has the potential to generate between $500,000 and $1.5 million in annual revenue, depending on deployment cadence, waste stream composition, and contract structure. The St. Cloud deployment will serve as a live validation of these economics and of the operational model for future mobile deployments.

"Watching this mobile AirSCWO system leave our facility for its first commercial deployment is a defining moment for 374Water," said Brad Meyers, Chief Operating Officer. "This deployment is about more than St. Cloud - it's proof that our technology can go where the problem exists. We're demonstrating a new commercial model, and the results of this pilot will inform how we scale mobile capacity to meet what we believe is substantial unmet demand."

The mobile AirSCWO system, departing 374Water's manufacturing and commissioning facility in Orlando, FL, is designed for on-site waste destruction with minimal infrastructure.

Expanding the Waste Destruction Services Platform

The mobile AirSCWO system complements 374Water's growing portfolio of fixed-site Waste Destruction Services operations, including the Company's recently announced five-year WDS license with the City of Orlando. Together, the mobile and fixed-site offerings give 374Water a flexible, scalable services platform capable of addressing the full range of customer environments and project types.

The Company will provide further updates on the St. Cloud deployment, pilot operations, and the progress of the mobile system program as they become available.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) is a cleantech environmental services company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the industrial, municipal, and federal markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of nonhazardous and hazardous organic wastes, producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "confidence," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "potential," or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, 374Water's expectation a successful pilot will inform the City's evaluation of a permanent AirSCWO installation which 374Water believes could generate multiple millions of dollars in revenue, including recurring annual revenue from ongoing operations and services, 374Water's belief its mobile AirSCWO system represents a distinct and scalable revenue opportunity and 374Water's estimate that a single mobile AirSCWO system has the potential to generate between $500,000 and $1.5 million in annual revenue, depending on deployment cadence, waste stream composition, and contract structure. 374Water has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, and projections. While 374Water believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the 374Water's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in 374Water's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in 374Water's subsequent filings and reports with the SEC. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by laws, 374Water disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Belton Copp

Vice President

Direct: 401-419-1545

Belton.Copp@374water.com

www.374Water.com

SOURCE: 374Water Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/374waters-mobile-airscwo-system-arrives-in-st.-cloud-mn-for-critical-pfas-deployment-1165804