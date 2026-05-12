Tiderock Companies, Inc.: Tiderock Companies Expands Into U.S. Gold Mining Through Acquisition of Institutional Commodities Platform Arcata Global

Transaction creates integrated commodities strategy spanning trading, brokerage, and direct resource production across precious metals, energy, and agriculture.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC PINK:TDRK) today announced the acquisition of Arcata Global LLC, an institutional commodities exchange and brokerage with established trading relationships spanning precious metals, energy, and agriculture across global markets. The transaction marks Tiderock's entry into U.S. gold mining and positions the Company to build a fully integrated commodities business-combining Arcata's active institutional platform with direct ownership of domestic gold production assets. Management believes this acquisition represents a significant inflection point in the Company's growth trajectory and long-term shareholder value creation.

The acquisition marks a strategic evolution for both organizations, positioning Tiderock to integrate upstream asset ownership with Arcata's established commodities platform. Through this combination, the company will expand beyond brokerage and trading into the direct production of commodities, beginning with gold mining assets in the United States.

As part of the transaction, Arcata will initiate a targeted acquisition strategy focused on gold mining properties with strong geological fundamentals and development potential. These assets will be developed to support a vertically integrated business model-linking production directly to Arcata's existing institutional trading relationships.

"Acquiring Arcata is a transformative step in our long-term strategy," said William Waldrop, Chief Executive Officer of Tiderock Companies. "Arcata's global commodities platform and deep institutional relationships provide a powerful foundation for expansion. By moving into production-starting with U.S.-based gold assets-we are creating a fully integrated model that allows us to control supply while directly accessing end markets."

Arcata has built its business as a global facilitator of commodities transactions, connecting institutional buyers and sellers across multiple sectors. With established relationships spanning energy, agriculture, and precious metals, the platform provides immediate market access that Tiderock intends to leverage as it brings new production online.

The integration of production capabilities is expected to enhance margins, improve supply chain control, and create long-term value through direct participation in both the sourcing and sale of commodities.

Arcata will continue to operate under its existing brand as a majority-owned subsidiary of Tiderock, while expanding its mandate to include asset acquisition, development, and production.

Further announcements regarding specific property acquisitions and development milestones will be made in the near future.

About Tiderock Companies, Inc.

Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC:TDRK) is a diversified holding company with subsidiaries operating across advanced composites manufacturing, environmentally friendly materials and packaging, and global commodities trading and natural resource production. Through Tiderock Composites Ltd., Vivara Global, and Arcata Global LLC, the Company builds and scales businesses across high-barrier industrial and resource sectors, creating long-term value for shareholders.

About Arcata Global LLC

Arcata Global LLC is a privately held commodities exchange and brokerage facilitating institutional flows of energy, agriculture, and precious metals across global markets. The company connects counterparties worldwide and delivers efficient execution across complex transactions.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions. Tiderock Companies disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Tiderock Companies, Inc. | info@tiderockcompanies.com | (800) 791-8433

SOURCE: Tiderock Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tiderock-companies-otc-tdrk-expands-into-u.s.-gold-mining-throug-1166090