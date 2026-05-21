Tiderock Companies, Inc.: Tiderock Companies Reports First Quarter 2026 Results as Tiderock Composites Manufacturing Revenue Increases 46% Year Over Year

Company highlights continued composites momentum, Vivara Global commercialization efforts and recent Arcata Global acquisition

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC:TDRK) ("Tiderock" or the "Company"), a diversified public holding company focused on advanced manufacturing, sustainable materials and adjacent growth sectors, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The quarter was highlighted by a 46% year-over-year increase in product/manufacturing revenue at Tiderock Composites Ltd., continued advancement of Vivara Global, Inc.'s sustainable materials platform, and the Company's recent acquisition of Arcata Global, which is intended to expand Tiderock's asset base and support long-term shareholder value creation.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Product / Manufacturing Revenue: Product and manufacturing revenue increased 46% to $269,407 for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared with $183,920 for the prior-year period. Total revenue increased 2% year over year, as the first quarter of 2025 included $80,439 of consulting revenue from legacy advisory activities that have since been wound down as the Company concentrates resources on manufacturing and operating business growth.

Gross Profit and Margin: Gross profit was $230,344, representing a gross margin of 85.5% for Q1 2026. The Company believes the margin profile reflects the favorable economics of Tiderock Composites' GRP and carbon fiber composite molding operations, while also reflecting the Company's transition away from legacy consulting activity.

Total Assets: Total consolidated assets were $2,271,822 as of March 31, 2026, compared with $2,149,535 for the prior-year period. Goodwill of $1,240,000 reflects the acquisition of Tiderock Composites.

Net Loss: Net loss was $259,395 for Q1 2026, compared with a net loss of $170,072 for Q1 2025. The increase primarily reflects the full consolidation of Tiderock Composites' operating cost structure, higher SG&A expenses supporting organic growth initiatives, and one-time professional fees related to strategic transactions.

Tiderock Composites: Manufacturing Revenue Momentum

Tiderock Composites Ltd., headquartered in Coningsby, Lincolnshire, United Kingdom, operates approximately 24,000 square feet of purpose-built manufacturing space specializing in GRP (glass reinforced polymer) and carbon fiber composite moldings for defense, aerospace, industrial and commercial customers.

Manufacturing revenue grew 46% year over year, from $183,920 in Q1 2025 to $269,407 in Q1 2026, driven by expanded customer relationships, increased order volume from existing defense and industrial clients, and broader penetration of the U.K. composite molding market. Accounts receivable increased to $270,624 as of March 31, 2026, reflecting billable work activity, while inventory of $236,712 supports continued production throughput heading into the second quarter.

Management believes the composites business remains in a growth phase, with meaningful capacity utilization headroom at its Coningsby facility. The Company is actively pursuing additional commercial and defense programs that align with the site's GRP and carbon fiber molding capabilities and anticipates continued top-line expansion through the balance of 2026.

Vivara Global: Advancing Sustainable Materials Across High-Growth Sectors

Vivara Global, Inc. is a Tiderock-affiliated entity focused on the development and commercialization of environmentally responsible materials across four converging end markets: advanced textiles, food service packaging, footwear components and biodegradable consumer products. Vivara is developing material formulations and supply chain relationships designed to serve customers seeking to meet sustainability mandates and circular economy commitments.

Revenue generation remains a near-term priority for Vivara Global. The Company is in active discussions with prospective distribution partners and brand customers across the North American food service packaging and textile sectors, where regulatory pressure and ESG-driven procurement are accelerating interest in sustainable alternatives. Vivara is targeting an initial food service packaging market entry focused on compostable and bio-based hinged container solutions, leveraging supply relationships and formulation expertise developed in conjunction with Tiderock's NextGen Bioplastics subsidiary.

The Company's strategy for Vivara combines material technology, distribution channel development, and strategic partnerships with research institutions and public-private programs. Management expects Vivara to move from development-stage activity toward initial commercial revenue opportunities in the coming quarters as distribution agreements and customer qualifications are finalized.

Recent Arcata Global Acquisition: Expanding the Asset Base

Tiderock also recently announced the acquisition of Arcata Global, a strategic transaction designed to expand the Company's asset base, diversify revenue exposure and enhance long-term shareholder value. Arcata Global brings complementary operational capabilities and asset-level contributions that align with Tiderock's objective of building a diversified holding company with multiple self-sustaining business units.

The acquisition is consistent with Tiderock's disciplined approach to capital deployment, which emphasizes transactions that can add tangible assets, operating cash flow potential or strategic positioning to the consolidated enterprise. Management views Arcata Global as an important platform addition that strengthens the Company's footprint across its target sectors and supports the long-term objective of growing consolidated assets and earnings power.

William Waldrop, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Tiderock Companies, commented, "The addition of Arcata Global reflects the type of strategic transaction we are focused on at the holding company level. We are building a portfolio of operating businesses with real assets, real revenue potential and clear growth trajectories. Arcata expands our asset base and gives us additional avenues for long-term value creation on behalf of shareholders."

Management Commentary

Mr. Waldrop added, "Q1 2026 reflects the strategic repositioning underway at Tiderock. Tiderock Composites is executing, with manufacturing revenue up 46% year over year and a strong production pipeline. Vivara Global continues moving toward commercial revenue, and we are focused on closing distribution relationships that can begin moving that business onto the income statement. With Arcata Global now part of our platform, we have meaningfully strengthened our asset base while maintaining our focus on businesses that can create durable, long-term value. We remain committed to transparency with shareholders as these strategic priorities translate into financial results."

Selected Financial Data

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 vs. March 31, 2025 (Unaudited)

Metric Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Change Product / Manufacturing Revenue $269,407 $183,920 +46% Total Revenue $269,407 $264,359 +2% Gross Profit $230,344 $248,359 -7% Gross Margin Percentage 85.5% 93.9% -8.4 percentage points Net Loss $(259,395) $(170,072) Loss widened 53% Total Assets (period end) $2,271,822 $2,149,535 +6%

About Tiderock Companies, Inc.

Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC:TDRK) is a diversified public holding company focused on acquiring and developing operating businesses in advanced manufacturing, sustainable materials and adjacent sectors. The Company's subsidiaries and affiliated entities include Tiderock Composites Ltd. (Coningsby, U.K.), NextGen Bioplastics, Inc. (Sunbury, PA), Vivara Global, Inc., and Arcata Global. For more information, visit www.tiderockcompanies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future revenue growth, margin profile, production activity, customer demand, distribution relationships, commercial revenue opportunities, strategic transactions, asset growth, business plans and long-term shareholder value creation. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to secure adequate financing, execute strategic transactions, integrate acquired businesses, obtain regulatory approvals, achieve market acceptance of its products and services, and the ability of its subsidiaries and affiliated entities to execute their respective business plans. Tiderock Companies, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Tiderock Companies, Inc.

William Waldrop, CEO & CFO

OTC: TDRK

ir@tiderockcompanies.com

SOURCE: Tiderock Companies, Inc.

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