Tiderock Companies, Inc. Reports Full Year 2025 Financial Results; Annual Revenue Nearly Triples on First Full Year of Composites Operations

Management cites strong product revenue from Tiderock Composites, expanded gross margin, and momentum entering 2026 as the Company continues scaling advanced manufacturing operations

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTCID:TDRK), a diversified holding company with operations in advanced composites manufacturing, today announced the filing of its Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

The Company reported total revenues of $1,037,419 for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $358,539 for the same period in 2024 - an increase of approximately 189%, or nearly three times prior year revenue. The growth reflects the first full fiscal year of consolidated operations from Tiderock Composites Limited, the Company's wholly owned UK-based subsidiary acquired in November 2024.

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue: $1,037,419 vs. $358,539 in 2024 (+189%)

Product Revenue: $846,095 (no comparable product revenue in 2024)

Consulting Revenue: $191,324 vs. $358,539 in 2024

Gross Margin: $527,312 (50.8% margin on total revenue)

Total Assets: $2,062,249

Cash: $70,461 at December 31, 2025, up from $8,279 at year-end 2024

William Waldrop, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Tiderock Companies, commented: "The 2025 fiscal year represents a transformational milestone for Tiderock. For the first time, we are reporting a full year of consolidated product revenue from Tiderock Composites, and the results demonstrate the operating leverage embedded in this business. We grew total revenues by nearly 189% year-over-year and generated a gross margin exceeding 50% on our composite manufacturing operations. We are building the operational and commercial foundation needed to generate sustained profitability as we scale."

Operational Highlights

Tiderock Composites Limited, operating from its 24,000 sq ft facility in Coningsby, Lincolnshire, UK, continued to expand its customer base and delivery capacity across the rail, aerospace, marine, and automotive sectors during 2025. The Company completed multiple active manufacturing programs and received repeat purchase orders from key accounts, including a leading European rail company. Management continues to evaluate U.S. manufacturing expansion opportunities and is engaged in active customer discussions and site visits from key accounts reviewing capacity expansion.

Looking ahead, the Company is targeting an approximately 18% reduction in operating costs in 2026 and expects to reduce annualized base operating expenses by more than $250,000 as it moves toward profitability. Q4 2025 composites revenue of approximately $350,000 - a 205% increase from Q3 2025 - provides strong sequential momentum entering the new fiscal year.

Disclosure Filing

The full Annual Report for the period ended December 31, 2025, prepared under U.S. GAAP, has been filed with OTC Markets Group pursuant to the Alternative Reporting Standard for Pink Market issuers. The filing is available at www.otcmarkets.com under the Company's TDRK profile.

About Tiderock Companies, Inc.

Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC: TDRK) is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and growing undervalued or underperforming businesses in manufacturing, sustainability, and industrial innovation. Through its subsidiary Tiderock Composites Ltd., the Company delivers phenolic and advanced fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) solutions to the aerospace, rail, marine, automotive, and industrial markets. The Company is headquartered in Boston, MA and can be contacted at www.tiderockcompanies.com or by phone at (800) 791-8433.

About Tiderock Composites Limited:

Tiderock Composites Limited specializes in the production of high-quality Phenolic, Epoxy, and Polyester Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber reinforced plastic moldings, serving the aerospace, automotive, marine, rail, and construction industries from its facility in Coningsby, Lincolnshire, UK.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions. Tiderock Companies disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Contact: info@tiderockcompanies.com | (800) 791-8433

Website: www.tiderockcompanies.com

OTC Markets: www.otcmarkets.com (Symbol: TDRK)

SOURCE: Tiderock Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tiderock-companies-inc.-reports-full-year-2025-financial-results-1156384