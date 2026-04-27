Tiderock Companies, Inc.: Tiderock Composites Ltd Seat Back Components Achieve FAR 25.853 / CS 25.853 Aviation Flammability Certification

Acro Aircraft Seating Certifies Tiderock-Manufactured Composite Seat Backs for Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 Applications;

Milestone Advances Parent Company Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC:TDRK) Aviation Strategy

BOSTON, MA AND CONINGSBY, LINCOLNSHIRE, UK / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / Tiderock Composites Ltd, a subsidiary of Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC:TDRK), today announced that longstanding aviation partner Acro Aircraft Seating has certified Tiderock-manufactured composite seat back components in accordance with FAR 25.853 / CS 25.853, the mandatory flammability standard governing cabin interior components on all commercial transport aircraft. The certification covers the latest generation of seat back assemblies produced at Tiderock Composites' Coningsby, Lincolnshire facility, with components intended for use in applications including Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 family aircraft.

FAR 25.853 (administered by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration) and its European equivalent CS 25.853 (administered by EASA) establish the global standard for fire safety of cabin interior materials aboard commercial aircraft. For seat back components, certification requires demonstrating self-extinguishing properties, strict limits on burn length and flame propagation, and resistance to flaming drip - each designed to ensure passengers have the maximum possible time to evacuate in the event of an in-flight fire. The two standards are substantively identical and are recognized across all major aviation regulatory regimes worldwide.

Tiderock Composites has manufactured seat back components installed across both Boeing and Airbus aircraft platforms, reflecting decades of accumulated expertise in aviation-grade glass-reinforced polymer (GRP) and composite fabrication. The Acro certification of this latest component generation builds directly upon that heritage and strengthens Tiderock Composites' position as a qualified supplier to the commercial aviation interiors market.

"This certification is a defining milestone for Tiderock Composites and a testament to the depth of our partnership with Acro Aircraft Seating. Our seat backs have flown on Boeing and Airbus aircraft for decades - achieving this qualification on our latest components ensures we are positioned to continue serving the aviation industry for decades to come, at the highest standards the market demands."

- Will Waldrop, CEO, Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC:TDRK)

This flammability certification establishes a strong foundation for Tiderock Composites to pursue expanded opportunities within the aviation interiors sector. The company's Coningsby manufacturing facility is equipped for hand lay-up and resin transfer moulding (RTM) production processes suited to aircraft interior components, and management intends to leverage this certification as a platform credential in engagement with additional Tier 1 aerospace primes and OEM supply chains.

This development reinforces Tiderock's position as a technically credentialed composites manufacturer serving mission-critical aerospace applications and supports the company's broader strategy of deepening its presence across the commercial aviation supply chain. Management views the Acro certification as an anchor reference point in ongoing commercial development efforts within the sector.

About Tiderock Companies, Inc.

Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC:TDRK) is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and growing undervalued or underperforming businesses in manufacturing, sustainability, and industrial innovation. Through its subsidiary Tiderock Composites Ltd., the Company delivers phenolic and advanced fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) solutions to the aerospace, rail, marine, automotive, and industrial markets. The Company is headquartered in Boston, MA and can be contacted at www.tiderockcompanies.com or by phone at (800) 791-8433.

About Tiderock Composites Limited:

Tiderock Composites Limited specializes in the production of high-quality Phenolic, Epoxy, and Polyester Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber reinforced plastic moldings, serving the aerospace, automotive, marine, rail, and construction industries from its facility in Coningsby, Lincolnshire, UK.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions. Tiderock Companies disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Contact: info@tiderockcompanies.com

(800) 791-8433

Website: www.tiderockcompanies.com

OTC Markets: www.otcmarkets.com (Symbol:TDRK)

SOURCE: Tiderock Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tiderock-composites-ltd-seat-back-components-achieve-far-25.853-1161317