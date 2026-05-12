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WKN: 870967 | ISIN: US74144T1088 | Ticker-Symbol: TR1
Tradegate
12.05.26 | 15:23
89,44 Euro
+0,54 % +0,48
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
T.ROWE PRICE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
T.ROWE PRICE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,3687,7215:34
87,3587,8115:34
PR Newswire
12.05.2026 14:30 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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T. Rowe Price Group Reports Month-end Assets Under Management For April 2026

BALTIMORE, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced April month-end assets under management of $1.83 trillion. Net outflows for April 2026 were $10.6 billion driven by a few large redemptions with net flow activity expected to moderate through the remainder of the quarter.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of April 30, 2026, and for the prior quarter- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.



As of

(in billions)


4/30/2026


3/31/2026


12/31/2025








Equity


$ 882


$ 810


$ 879

Fixed income, including money market


218


215


212

Multi-asset


665


625


627

Alternatives


60


60


58

Total assets under management


$ 1,825


$ 1,710


$ 1,776

Target date retirement portfolios


$ 599


$ 561


$ 561

OTHER MATTERS

Certain statements in this release may represent "forward-looking information," including information relating to anticipated changes in the amount or composition of assets under management, flows into our investment funds, and other market conditions. For a discussion concerning risks and other factors that could affect future results, see the firm's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.83 trillion in client assets as of April 30, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

© 2026 PR Newswire
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