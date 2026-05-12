Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo's AI-Native NetSapiens Platform Earns Industry Recognition as Demand for Modern Cloud Communications Accelerates

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company supporting over 7 million end-users, and a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, announced today that the company has been named a winner of the 2026 TMCnet Remote/Hybrid Work Leadership Award for its AI-Native NetSapiens cloud communications platform.

The TMCnet Remote/Hybrid Work Leadership Award honors companies whose software, hardware, applications, and services support employees working full- or part-time from remote locations. Winners are selected by the editors of TMCnet based on innovation, functionality, and the ability to enable modern distributed work environments.

As enterprises and service providers continue migrating toward AI-enabled cloud communications environments, Crexendo believes the demand for scalable, software-driven platforms that unify voice, collaboration, customer engagement, and automation continues to accelerate. The company believes its NetSapiens platform is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this long-term industry transition.

Crexendo's NetSapiens platform was recognized for its ability to empower service providers and businesses with a scalable, AI-powered cloud communications solution that enables seamless collaboration across remote and hybrid teams. The platform integrates voice, video, messaging, and contact center capabilities into a unified environment designed to enhance productivity, flexibility, and user experience regardless of location.

The recognition further validates Crexendo's strategy of investing in scalable, software-driven cloud communication platforms capable of supporting long-term recurring revenue growth and expanding global partner adoption.

"TMC is proud to celebrate the innovators driving advancements in remote working technology with the 6th Annual Remote/Hybrid Work Leadership Awards," said Rich Tehrani CEO of TMC. "Each winner has demonstrated exceptional innovation and leadership in a field that became essential during the global pandemic. Their contributions continue to shape the future of remote work, and I commend each of them for their pioneering efforts," added Tehrani.

"We believe the communications industry is still in the early stages of a major transition toward AI-native cloud platforms," said Jeff Korn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Crexendo. "The NetSapiens platform was designed specifically for that transition, enabling service providers and enterprises to unify collaboration, mobility, customer engagement, and AI within a single scalable environment. As adoption of modern cloud communications continues to accelerate globally, we believe Crexendo is exceptionally well positioned to capitalize on that opportunity. This recognition from TMC further validates both our technology leadership and our long-term strategic direction"

Crexendo continues to expand its position within the rapidly evolving cloud communications market through ongoing investments in AI-native software innovation, platform scalability, security, and partner enablement. The company believes its software-centric operating model and growing global ecosystem position it to benefit from the continued shift to the cloud. This latest honor adds to a growing list of industry recognitions for Crexendo's innovation and market leadership, reinforcing the company's role in shaping the future of work through AI-powered cloud communications solutions.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over seven million end users globally, through our extensive global network of over 240 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

About TMC

For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected awards in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.

TMC also provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, thought leadership, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate," "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) believing the communications industry is still in the early stages of a major transition toward AI-native cloud platforms; (ii) believing the NetSapiens platform was designed specifically for that transition, enabling service providers and enterprises to unify collaboration, mobility, customer engagement, and AI within a single scalable environment; (iii) believing Crexendo is exceptionally well positioned to capitalize on the opportunities; (iv) continuing to expand its position within the rapidly evolving cloud communications market through ongoing investments in AI-native software innovation, platform scalability, security, and partner enablement; (v) believing its software-centric operating model and growing global ecosystem position it to benefit from the continued shift to the cloud; (vi) believing this latest honor adds to a growing list of industry recognitions for its innovation and market leadership, reinforcing the its role in shaping the future of work through AI-powered cloud communications solutions.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Crexendo Contact:

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

dgaylor@crexendo.com

602-732-7990

TMC Contact:

Stephanie Thompson

Manager, TMC Awards

203-852-6800

sthompson@tmcnet.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/crexendos-ai-native-netsapiens-platform-earns-industry-recognition-as-demand-for-1166049