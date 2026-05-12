Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Launches Publishing Imprint in Partnership With Copper Books

New Imprint Gives Dolphin Clients a Direct Path from Idea to Bookshelf, and from Bookshelf to Screen, with Retail Distribution Through Simon & Schuster

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Dolphin (Nasdaq:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and content production company, today announced the launch of a new publishing imprint created in partnership with Copper Books and exclusively available to Dolphin clients. Books published under this partnership will be distributed nationally through Simon & Schuster.

For the first time, the artists, athletes, founders, creators, and cultural voices represented across Dolphin's family of agencies have a direct, end-to-end path from idea to bookshelf, whether that story is a memoir, a novel, a thought leadership title, a cookbook, or a children's book. Through the partnership with Copper Books, Dolphin can now offer clients a true publishing pathway: editorial development, design-forward production, and retail distribution through Simon & Schuster, all under one roof.

Publishing is not a new world for Dolphin. 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, and The Digital Dept. have spent decades building book launches, managing author tours, and turning publication days into cultural moments. They represent and amplify many of today's most prominent authors - from bestselling novelists and memoirists to thought leaders, journalists, chefs, and athletes whose books shape the cultural conversation. The same clients Dolphin champions at launch can now, when they choose, bring their book into being with Dolphin from the very first page.

"Our agencies have spent years being the team behind some of publishing's most celebrated launches. What we're excited by now is the ability to be there from page one. With this partnership, we can walk alongside our clients through the entire journey. From the seed of an idea to bookstore shelves nationwide, and, when the story is extraordinary enough, all the way to the screen through our production and development division," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin.

"At Copper, we built something for people who are ready to say something meaningful and build something that lasts. Dolphin's clients are exactly the voices we created this for. With the full strength of Dolphin's creative and PR infrastructure behind every launch, this partnership gives those authors the intimacy and craft of a boutique publisher and the reach of a major," said Allison Trowbridge, Founder & CEO of Copper Books.

The partnership was announced at the Copper Books Book Fair in Nashville, where Dolphin served as a presenting sponsor.

About Dolphin

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experiences and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas - ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects and The Digital Dept. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PR News Elite 120.

Follow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/dolphinentertainmentco/.

About Copper Books

Copper Books is a publishing company built for thought leaders, creatives, and changemakers who are ready to turn their ideas into enduring books. Founded by author and entrepreneur Allison Trowbridge, Copper combines editorial excellence, design-forward production, and full-service author partnership with retail distribution through Simon & Schuster - bringing world-class publishing to a new generation of impact-driven authors. Copper also operates the Copper Books app, a social platform connecting authors and readers. Learn more at copperbooks.com.

Investor Contact

James Carbonara

HAYDEN IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/dolphin-launches-publishing-imprint-in-partnership-with-copper-books-1166051