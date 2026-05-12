Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors of Hub Group, Inc. ("Hub Group") (NASDAQ: HUBG).

On March 12, 2026, Hub Group reported that ". . . the previously issued audited consolidated financial statements of the Company as of and for each of the years ended December 31, 2024 . . . and 2023 . . . included in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K filed on February 25, 2025 and February 27, 2024, respectively, were in each case materially misstated and should no longer be relied upon. Any previously furnished or filed reports, earnings releases, investor presentations or similar communications of the Company describing the 2024 Financial Statements or the 2023 Financial Statements (or any portion thereof) should no longer be relied upon."

On this news, shares of Hub Group stock dropped and were down more almost 9% during intraday trading on May 12, 2026.

Additional information available at https://kehoelawfirm.com/hub-group-hubg/

ABOUT KEHOE LAW FIRM, P.C.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is a nationally recognized, plaintiff-side class action firm dedicated to protecting investors and consumers from fraud and misconduct. Our attorneys have served as Lead or Co-Lead Counsel in major securities cases, recovering over $10 billion for institutional and individual investors.

Our firm litigates securities fraud, fiduciary breaches, unfair mergers and acquisitions, and antitrust violations, while also representing whistleblowers and advocating for victims of data breaches, consumer fraud, vehicle and product defects, employment law violations, retirement plan mismanagement, and other corporate and business misconduct. With a results-driven approach, we pursue justice and substantial recoveries for those we represent.

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Source: Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.