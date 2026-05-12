Puuilo Oyj: Resolutions of Puuilo Plc's Annual General Meeting and the constitutive meeting of the Board of Directors

PUUILO PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 12 MAY 2026 AT 6:00 p.m.



Resolutions of Puuilo Plc's Annual General Meeting and the constitutive meeting of the Board of Directors



Puuilo Plc's Annual General Meeting was held on 12 May 2026 in Vantaa, Finland. The Annual General Meeting adopted the Company's financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 1 February 2025 - 31 January 2026, discharged the persons who have acted as members of the Company's Board of Directors and as CEO from liability for the financial year 1 February 2025 - 31 January 2026, and approved all proposals made to the Annual General Meeting by the Board of Directors and the Shareholders' Nomination Board, including the Company's remuneration policy.



Dividend



The Annual General Meeting decided that an aggregate dividend of EUR 0.66 per share will be paid based on the balance sheet adopted for the financial year ended 31 January 2026. The dividend will be paid in two installments. The first dividend installment of EUR 0.33 per share will be paid to shareholders who are registered in the shareholders' register of the Company maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy on the record date of the first dividend installment, 19 May 2026. The first dividend installment will be paid on 26 May 2026. The second dividend installment of EUR 0.33 per share will be paid to shareholders who are registered in the shareholders' register of the Company maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy on the record date of the second dividend installment, 15 October 2026. The second dividend installment will be paid on 22 October 2026. In addition, the Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide, if necessary, on a new record date and date of payment for the second dividend installment should the rules of Euroclear Finland Oy or statutes applicable to the Finnish book-entry system change or otherwise so require.

Remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting decided that the annual remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors will be paid as follows: EUR 70,000 to the Chair of the Board of Directors and EUR 37,000 to the other members of the Board of Directors. In addition, the Annual General Meeting decided that the annual remuneration to the members of the Audit Committee will be paid as follows: EUR 7,000 to the Chair of the Audit Committee and EUR 4,000 to the other members of the Audit Committee. Corresponding remuneration shall also be paid to the Chair and a member of any other permanent committee that may be established by the Board of Directors.

Composition of the Board of Directors



The number of members of the Board of Directors was confirmed as five (5). Susanne Hounsgaard, Jens Joller, Mammu Kaario, Tuomas Piirtola and Markku Tuomaala were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors for a term ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting.



The Annual General Meeting elected Mammu Kaario as the Chair of the Board of Directors.

Auditor and sustainability reporting assurance provider



KPMG Oy Ab was elected as auditor of the Company for the financial year 1 February 2026 - 31 January 2027. Henrik Holmbom, APA, ASA, will act as the auditor with principal responsibility. KPMG Oy Ab also acts as the Company's sustainability reporting assurance provider and Henrik Holmbom as the principally responsible sustainability reporting assurance provider.

Remuneration for the auditor and the sustainability reporting assurance provider is paid against a reasonable invoice approved by the Company.

Authorization for the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase and/or on the acceptance as pledge of the Company's own shares



The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase and/or on the acceptance as pledge of an aggregate maximum of 8,477,695 of the Company's own shares provided, however, that the number of shares held by the Company at any time does not exceed 10 per cent of the total number of shares in the Company. Own shares can be repurchased only using the unrestricted equity of the Company at a price formed in public trading on the date of the repurchase or otherwise at a price determined by the markets. The Board of Directors decides on all other matters related to the repurchase and/or acceptance as pledge of own shares. Own shares can be repurchased using, inter alia, derivatives. Own shares can be repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the shareholdings of the shareholders (directed repurchase). The authorization cancels the authorization granted on 15 May 2025 to decide on the repurchase and/or on the acceptance as pledge of the Company's own shares. The authorization is effective until the beginning of the next Annual General Meeting, however, no longer than until 31 July 2027.



Authorization for the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares as well as the issuance of special rights entitling to shares



The Annual General Meeting decided to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares and the issuance of special rights entitling to shares. The aggregate number of shares to be issued may not exceed 8,477,695 shares, which corresponds to approximately 10 per cent of all the shares in the Company. The authorization covers both the issuance of new shares as well as the transfer of treasury shares. The Board of Directors decides on all other conditions of the issuance of shares and of special rights entitling to shares. The issuance of shares and of special rights entitling to shares may be carried out in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights (directed issue). The authorization cancels the authorization granted on 15 May 2025 to decide on the issuance of shares as well as on the issuance of special rights entitling to shares. The authorization is effective until the beginning of the next Annual General Meeting, however, no longer than until 31 July 2027.

Authorization for the Board of Directors to decide on donations for charitable purposes

The Annual General Meeting decided to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on donations in a total maximum of EUR 50,000 for charitable or corresponding purposes. The Board of Directors decides on the donation recipients, purposes of use, and other terms of the donations. The authorization is effective until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2027, however, no longer than for a period of 18 months from the date of the resolution of the Annual General Meeting.

Antti Ihamuotila, attorney-at-law, chaired the meeting.



The minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be available on the website of Puuilo Plc at https://investors.puuilo.fi/en/corporate_governance/general_meeting_2026.

Resolutions of the constitutive meeting of the Board of Directors

The following members were elected to the Audit Committee: Tuomas Piirtola (Chair), Jens Joller and Mammu Kaario.

The Board of Directors also resolved to establish an HR and Remuneration Committee. The following members were elected to the HR and Remuneration Committee: Jens Joller (Chair), Susanne Hounsgaard and Tuomas Piirtola.

For further information, please contact:

Annu von Weymarn, interim CFO, tel. +358 40 749 0271