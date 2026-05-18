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WKN: A3CSVU | ISIN: FI4000507124 | Ticker-Symbol: 8JQ
Frankfurt
18.05.26 | 08:55
12,640 Euro
+0,32 % +0,040
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PUUILO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PUUILO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,24012,62010:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.05.2026 08:30 Uhr
54 Leser
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Puuilo Oyj: Annu von Weymarn appointed CFO of Puuilo

PUUILO PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 18 May 2026 at 9:30 a.m.

M.Sc. (Econ.) Annu von Weymarn has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Puuilo and a member of the Management Team. The appointment takes effect immediately.

Von Weymarn has worked at Puuilo since 2019. She has served as the company's interim CFO since 1 January 2026, and prior to that as Head of Financial Controlling. Before joining Puuilo, von Weymarn worked as an IFRS specialist and auditor.

CEO Juha Saarela: "Following a thorough recruitment process, I am very pleased that we can appoint Annu von Weymarn as CFO. She knows the company well and has worked at Puuilo for several years. I wish her every success in her new role and warmly welcome her as a member of our Management Team."

"It is great to continue contributing to Puuilo's growth in my new role as CFO. The company is in a strong phase of development, and as international expansion progresses, it is exciting to support the company's success in international markets," says von Weymarn.

Von Weymarn's CV is attached to this release.

PUUILO PLC

For further information:
Juha Saarela, CEO, tel. +358 50 409 7641
Email: ir (@) puuilo.fi

www.puuilo.fi
https://www.investors.puuilo.fi/en/

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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