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WKN: A2QAC0 | ISIN: SE0014694691 | Ticker-Symbol: 5WF
Frankfurt
12.05.26 | 09:10
0,066 Euro
+0,30 % +0,000
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GAMING CORPS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAMING CORPS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 15:30 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Gaming Corps AB: Gaming Corps obtains igaming licence in Alberta from AGLC

Gaming Corps AB (publ) (the "Company" or "Gaming Corps") has, through its subsidiary Gaming Corps Malta Ltd, obtained a conditional licence from Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC) to manufacture and supply gaming software within Alberta, Canada. As one of a very few game studios obtaining the license this early, Gaming Corps are certified from day one when the regulated market opens on July 13 2026.

Gaming Corps has obtained the relevant approval to supply iGaming software in Alberta, Canada by the AGLC. The province's iGaming market is governed by the Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act and the iGaming Alberta Act, under which the Alberta iGaming Corporation manages market operations and AGLC oversees registration and compliance.

Alberta's iGaming market is estimated to reach approximately CAD 900 million1 (more than 6 billion SEK) in annual revenue, with strong player engagement as around 65%2 of residents report gambling activity. The province is expected to become a significant North American iGaming market as it transitions toward a regulated, competitive framework.

Gaming Corps Alberta license is a conditional license valid until July 13 2027. All licensees need to pass a more in-depth compliance procedure before that date to obtain the full license. As of today there are only around 30 providers that have obtained the conditional license for iGaming in Alberta.

"We have since day one had a strong focus on regulatory compliance and growing our business in regulated markets. With the great start we have had in Ontario, we now hope to see the same momentum in Alberta. We are very proud of obtaining another license from a key regulated market in the industry and our ability to ticket off two important Canadian licenses in just six months shows the dedication and focus in our team. We strive to be a serious tier one provider of varied and tailored content in North America and hope this will create further recognition with major US based operators operating in both US and Canada" says Juha Kauppinen, CEO of Gaming Corps.

For more information about Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis, please visit: https://aglc.ca/

  1. https://www.covers.com/industry/alberta-sizing-up-size-of-igaming-sports-betting-market-estimates-february-2026?utm_source=chatgpt.com
  2. https://sbcevents.com/events/alberta-igaming-market-bill-48/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

For more information, please contact
Juha Kauppinen, CEO: juha@gamingcorps.com
IR Officer: ir@gamingcorps.com
Certified Adviser, Tapper Partners AB, +46 (0)70 44 010 98, ca@tapperpartners.se

This press release is available in its entirety at www.gamingcorps.com/newsroom

About Us
Gaming Corps is a developer of digital games, focusing on both traditional and non-traditional premium games for online casinos. The company's operations span several areas where, in addition to an established global distribution network of casinos, it develops Casino Slots, Table Games, Multiplier Games, Mine Games, Plinko Games, and the Smash4Cash series. Founded in 2014, the company is headquartered in Sweden with development teams in the UK, Malta, and Ukraine. Gaming Corps AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker symbol GCOR, with ISIN code SE0014694691, and its Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

www.gamingcorps.com ir@gamingcorps.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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