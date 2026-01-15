Anzeige
WKN: A2QAC0 | ISIN: SE0014694691 | Ticker-Symbol: 5WF
15.01.26 | 10:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.01.2026 08:45 Uhr
Gaming Corps AB: Gaming Corps enters agreement with bet365

Gaming Corps AB (publ) (the "Company" or "Gaming Corps") today announces an agreement with bet365, one of the world's largest sports betting and iGaming companies. The partnership was signed through Gaming Corps recent distribution deal with Light & Wonder, Inc. that was communicated in September 2025. The partnership connects Gaming Corps' innovative game titles with one of the most established gaming audiences in the industry.

Partnering with bet365, one of the world's most recognized and respected iGaming operators, is another important step in building Gaming Corps' global distribution network. The collaboration aligns well with the Company's strategic focus on regulated markets, connecting its innovative content with one of the largest and most engaged player bases in the world. Since the agreement was signed through Gaming Corps' distribution deal with Light & Wonder, Inc. with efficient integration processes, the Company's games are already live with bet365.

"bet365 represents the very best in our industry, trusted, forward-thinking and truly global. To have our games featured on a platform that reaches over millions of players worldwide is both an honour and a thrilling opportunity. Our focus has always been on creating innovative, high-quality content that stands out in a competitive market, and this partnership allows us to bring that vision to one of the largest and most engaged player bases in iGaming. We look forward to seeing how our titles perform with bet365's global audience and to growing together in key regulated markets," says Juha Kauppinen, CEO of Gaming Corps.

"We are pleased to welcome Gaming Corps into our portfolio of content partners. Their commitment to quality and innovation aligns well with bet365's focus on delivering exceptional gaming experiences to our players worldwide," says a bet365 spokesperson.

The new partnership covers several important iGaming markets such as the United Kingdom and COM.

For more information, please contact
IR Officer: ir@gamingcorps.com

This press release is available in its entirety at www.gamingcorps.com/newsroom

About Us

www.gamingcorps.com ir@gamingcorps.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
