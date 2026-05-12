Bulletin from EQT AB's Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2026

STOCKHOLM, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's Annual Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting") voted to support all proposals from the Board and the Nomination Committee. The resolutions passed included the following:

approval of the income statements and the balance sheets for EQT AB and the Group, respectively, for the fiscal year 2025;





dividend to the shareholders of SEK 5.00 per share to be paid in two installments. At the first installment SEK 2.50 per share is paid with the record date 15 May 2026. At the second installment SEK 2.50 per share is paid with the record date 1 December 2026. The dividend is expected to be distributed through Euroclear on 20 May 2026 and on 4 December 2026, respectively;





discharge of liability for the Board members and the CEO for the fiscal year 2025;





re-election of Brooks Entwistle, Diony Lebot, Gordon Orr, Jacob Wallenberg Jr, Marcus Wallenberg, Margo Cook and Richa Goswami as Board members, election of Jean Eric Salata and Jean-Pascal Tricoire as new Board members as well as election of Jean Eric Salata as new Chair of the Board;





re-election of KPMG AB as auditor;





approval of fees to the Board and auditor;





approval of the remuneration report presented by the Board;





adoption of guidelines for remuneration to executive management;





authorization for the Board to resolve upon issuances of new shares, convertible bonds and/or warrants;





authorization for the Board to resolve on repurchase and transfer of own shares;





reduction of the share capital through cancellation of ordinary shares held in treasury and increase of the share capital through a bonus issue; and





authorization for the Board to issue shares as part of the consideration for the acquisition of Coller Capital.

Additional information from the Meeting

Complete proposals regarding the resolutions by the Meeting in accordance with the above are available at https://eqtgroup.com/shareholders/corporate-governance. Minutes from the Meeting will be made available at https://eqtgroup.com/shareholders/corporate-governance no later than two weeks after the Meeting.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/bulletin-from-eqt-ab-s-annual-shareholders--meeting-2026,c4347492

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4347492/4091190.pdf EQT - AGM 2026 - Kommuniké (ENG) https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-ab-group,c3536744 EQT AB Group

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