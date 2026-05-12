

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - EQT, a purpose-driven global investment organization with its base in Swede, Tuesday announced that it has submitted a final improved acquisition proposal to the UK-based testing and certification giant Intertek Group plc. (ITRK.L). The possible cash offer values Intertek shareholders at up to 61.077 pounds per share.



According to EQT, the offer comprises of 60.00 pounds in cash consideration per share, plus the full year 2025 final dividend of up to 107.7 pence per share. The offer represents a premium of up to 64% to Intertek's one-month volume-weighted average price as of April 9, 2026.



The latest proposal offers certain and accelerated cash value superior to Intertek's standalone prospects and aims to progress towards a recommended firm offer by May 14, 2026.



Earlier on May 5, EQT has offered 58 pounds in cash per Intertek share. However, that proposal was rejected by Intertek board on May 8. EQT's first bid was on April 2026 and was worth 51.50 pounds per share.



The Cash Consideration under the Final Proposal represents a premium of 59% to the closing share price of 37.70 pounds per share as at April 9 and 61% to the 1-month VWAP of 37.18 pounds per share as at April 9 2026, the day before EQT submitted its initial proposal to Intertek.



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