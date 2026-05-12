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WKN: A1JS1K | ISIN: IE00B4Q5ZN47 | Ticker-Symbol: J7Z
Tradegate
12.05.26 | 16:19
193,50 Euro
+1,92 % +3,65
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
193,90194,2523:00
193,60194,5022:00
PR Newswire
12.05.2026 22:18 Uhr
153 Leser
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Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc: Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that company management will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

  • 2026 RBC Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET
  • TD Cowen 7th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. ET
  • 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Audio webcasts of the fireside chats will be available via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at https://investor.jazzpharma.com/investors/events-presentations. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the website for 30 days.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharma company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with rare disease - often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of medicines, including leading therapies addressing epilepsies, cancers and sleep disorders. Our patient-focused and science-driven approach powers pioneering research and development advancements across our robust pipeline of innovative therapeutics. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with research and development laboratories, manufacturing facilities and employees in multiple countries committed to serving patients worldwide. Please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com for more information.

Contacts

Investors:
InvestorInfo@jazzpharma.com
Ireland +353 1 634 3211
U.S. +1 650 496 2717

Media:
CorporateAffairsMediaInfo@jazzpharma.com
Ireland +353 1 637 2141
U.S. +1 215 867 4948

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/272253/Jazz_Pharmaceuticals_New_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jazz-pharmaceuticals-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-302769037.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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