Moderna, Inc.: Moderna Recognized by TIME as One of the World's Most Impactful Companies

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced it was ranked no. 1 on TIME's 2026 list of the World's Most Impactful Companies. The recognition highlights the Company's work as a pioneer of mRNA technology and its focus on delivering meaningful benefits for patients and society.

"We are honored to be recognized by TIME as one of the world's most impactful companies," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "This reflects the dedication of our team to our mission and advancing mRNA science for patients. We remain focused on developing innovative medicines to address significant unmet needs, expanding the reach of our platform across infectious diseases, oncology and rare diseases, and strengthening pandemic preparedness to deliver lasting impact for people and communities around the world."

In 2026, Moderna received approval in Europe for its fourth product, mCOMBRIAX, a flu plus COVID combination vaccine. As its product portfolio grows, the Company continues to invest in its long-term strategic partnerships with the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia to support pandemic readiness by expanding manufacturing capacity and minimizing response times.

Moderna recently marked the fourth anniversary of the Moderna Charitable Foundation and published its fourth annual Impacting Human Health Report. Through its mRNA Access program, the Company partners with the scientific community to offer researchers the use of its mRNA technology to explore new vaccines against emerging or neglected infectious diseases. Since its launch in 2022, the program has grown to include 35 institutions worldwide.

Presented by TIME and Statista, this ranking is grounded in a science-based methodology. The Upright Project's Net Impact Model evaluates companies based on the net-positive contributions of their products and services across four key dimensions: Society, Knowledge, Health, and Environment, which are measured throughout the full value chain and comparable across industries and regions.

For the complete feature along with individual company rankings, please visit time.com.

About Moderna

Moderna is a pioneer and leader in the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of its technology platform, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made to transform how we treat and prevent diseases. Since its founding, Moderna's mRNA platform has enabled the development of vaccines and therapeutics across infectious diseases, cancer, rare diseases and more.

With a global team and a unique culture, driven by the company's values and mindsets, Moderna's mission is to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Moderna Contacts

Media:

Chris Ridley

Vice President, Global Head of Communications

+1 617-800-3651

Chris.Ridley@modernatx.com

Investors:

Lavina Talukdar

Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations

+1 617-209-5834

Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.

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