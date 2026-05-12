Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Novra Technologies Inc. (TSXV: NVI) ("Novra") is issuing this notice to announce the closing of the US $3.2 million convertible loan agreement with SNAPS Holding Company ("SNAPS") initially announced on February 11, 2026. Under this agreement SNAPS has provided US $3.2 million (CA $4.352 million) for a term of two years with interest at 1% per annum. These funds were received by Novra in January.

Subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") and shareholder approval, this loan can be converted into Novra common shares by either SNAPS or Novra at any time during the term at CA $0.34 per share. SNAPS has requested conversion of the entire amount. This would result in the issuance of 12.800,000 shares, if approved.

Novra has received conditional approval for the convertible loan from TSX-V. Shareholder approval will be sought at our annual meeting on June 26, 2026. Although we anticipate shareholders will approve the loan's conversion to shares, Novra can provide no assurance before the vote that this will necessarily be the case.

As insiders, Novra's Directors and Officers are currently subject to a trading blackout and this will continue for an additional one-week period after a future update announcing an end to the blackout is released.

About Novra Technologies Inc.:

Novra (TSXV: NVI) (OTCQB: NVRVF) is an international technology provider of products, systems and services for the distribution of multimedia broadband content. The Novra Group of companies includes Novra Technologies Inc, International Datacasting Corporation, and Wegener Corporation. The companies in the group are known for a strong focus on applications, including: broadcast video and radio, digital cinema, digital signage, and highly reliable data communications.

For more information visit: www.novragroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, concerning but not limited to: pending TSX Venture Exchange final approval and Shareholder approval of this transaction. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "outlook", "opportunity", "momentum", "potential", "proposed", "targeted", "plans" "possible", "positive indication for", "looking forward to", "commitment to", "is starting to", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. As such, forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect our current assumptions and expectations regarding future events. These are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions. Some of these risks and uncertainties are described under the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of Novra's MD&A.

For the above reasons, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297184

Source: Novra Technologies Inc.