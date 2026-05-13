Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSX: OLY) ("Olympia") is pleased to announce that it has continued out of the provincial jurisdiction of Alberta into the provincial jurisdiction of British Columbia under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "BCBCA"). Shareholders approved the continuance at Olympia's special meeting of shareholders held on January 6, 2026, and the continuance has received all necessary regulatory approvals.

In connection with the continuance, Olympia has replaced its articles and bylaws with new notice of articles and articles, respectively, under the BCBCA. The CUSIP / ISIN numbers for Olympia's common shares and the stock symbol for Olympia's common shares remain unchanged.

About Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Olympia Financial Group Inc. ("OFGI") conducts most of its operations through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered plan accounts, corporate trust, and provides transfer agency services. OFGI also offers private health services plans and provides information technology services to exempt market dealers, registrants, and issuers through its subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc.

OFGI's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "OLY".

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297268

Source: Olympia Financial Group Inc.