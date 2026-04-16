Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSX: OLY) ("Olympia") is pleased to announce that, further to its previous announcement on March 16, 2026, Olympia has closed the sale of Olympia Currency and Global Payments Inc. to Shift Connect Ltd.

About Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Olympia Financial Group Inc. ("OFGI") conducts most of its operations through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered plan accounts, corporate trust, and transfer agency services. OFGI also offers private health services plans and information technology services to exempt market dealers, registrants, and issuers through its subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc.

OFGI's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "OLY".

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Source: Olympia Financial Group Inc.