

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - ASICS Corporation (ASCCY) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY46.569 billion, or JPY65.66 per share. This compares with JPY31.647 billion, or JPY44.20 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 29.7% to JPY270.265 billion from JPY208.313 billion last year.



ASICS Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY46.569 Bln. vs. JPY31.647 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY65.66 vs. JPY44.20 last year. -Revenue: JPY270.265 Bln vs. JPY208.313 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 153.91 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 950.000 B



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