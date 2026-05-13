

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGaA (MKKGY) revealed earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR659 million, or EUR1.52 per share. This compares with EUR735 million, or EUR1.69 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.8% to EUR5.134 billion from EUR5.280 billion last year.



Merck KGaA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR659 Mln. vs. EUR735 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.52 vs. EUR1.69 last year. -Revenue: EUR5.134 Bln vs. EUR5.280 Bln last year.



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