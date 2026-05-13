

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (STBFY) revealed earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY14.919 billion, or JPY48.28 per share. This compares with JPY15.417 billion, or JPY49.90 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.2% to JPY406.867 billion from JPY365.782 billion last year.



Suntory Beverage & Food Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY14.919 Bln. vs. JPY15.417 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY48.28 vs. JPY49.90 last year. -Revenue: JPY406.867 Bln vs. JPY365.782 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 288.03 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.826 T



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