

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Telekom (DTE.DE) announced earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR2.043 billion, or EUR0.42 per share. This compares with EUR2.845 billion, or EUR0.58 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Deutsche Telekom reported adjusted earnings of EUR2.601 billion or EUR0.54 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.4% to EUR29.870 billion from EUR29.755 billion last year.



Deutsche Telekom earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR2.043 Bln. vs. EUR2.845 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.42 vs. EUR0.58 last year. -Revenue: EUR29.870 Bln vs. EUR29.755 Bln last year.



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