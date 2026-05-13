

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) reported earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR20 million, or EUR0.03 per share. This compares with EUR791 million, or EUR1.07 per share, last year.



Excluding items, RWE AG reported adjusted earnings of EUR608 million or EUR0.85 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 32.8% to EUR4.291 billion from EUR6.386 billion last year.



RWE AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR20 Mln. vs. EUR791 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.03 vs. EUR1.07 last year. -Revenue: EUR4.291 Bln vs. EUR6.386 Bln last year.



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