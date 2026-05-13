

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Mowi ASA (MOWI.OL, MNHVF) said Wednesday that its first-quarter profit rose from last year, helped by higher revenues and volumes. The company also announced a quarterly dividend.



The Norwegian seafood company reported a first-quarter profit of 151.4 million euros, or 0.29 euros per basic share, higher than the 17.4 million euros, or 0.05 euros per basic share, reported in the same period last year.



During the first three months, operational revenue climbed to 1.54 billion euros from 1.36 billion euros in the prior-year period. Operational EBITDA climbed to 279.9 million euros from 268.7 million euros in the year-ago quarter.



According to Mowi ASA, operational EBIT came in at 220.8 million euros, higher than 214.0 million euros in the previous-year quarter.



Additionally, the company also declared a quarterly dividend of 2.30 Norwegian Kroner per share.



On the Oslo Exchange, MOWI.OL ended Tuesday's trading at 194.50 Norwegian Kroner, up 0.93 percent.



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