

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom SA (ALO.PA) reported a profit for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR324 million, or EUR0.60 per share. This compares with EUR149 million, or EUR0.31 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.7% to EUR19.171 billion from EUR18.489 billion last year.



Alstom SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR324 Mln. vs. EUR149 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.60 vs. EUR0.31 last year. -Revenue: EUR19.171 Bln vs. EUR18.489 Bln last year.



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