Sezzle Provides Update on Antitrust Case Against Shopify

Minneapolis, MN, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ: SEZL) (Sezzle or Company) // Purpose-driven digital payment platform, Sezzle, today announced that the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota has issued an Opinion and Order granting in part and denying in part Shopify, Inc.'s motion to dismiss Sezzle's antitrust action.

The Court allowed Sezzle's core claims to proceed, including claims for monopolization and attempted monopolization under Section 2 of the Sherman Act, unlawful restraint of trade under Section 1 of the Sherman Act, parallel claims under the Minnesota Antitrust Law of 1971, and a claim under the Minnesota Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

The Court dismissed without prejudice Sezzle's unlawful tying claim under Section 1 of the Sherman Act and the corresponding portion of Sezzle's state-law antitrust claim. The remaining claims will proceed.

The case, captioned Sezzle, Inc. v. Shopify, Inc., File No. 25-cv-2395 (ECT/SGE), is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota. The Court's ruling is procedural in nature and does not constitute a finding of liability against Shopify.

A copy of the Court's Opinion and Order is available on Sezzle's Investor Relations website at: https://investors.sezzle.com/resource/sezzle-v-shopify/.

Contact Information

Jack Fagan



Investor Relations



+1 651 240 6001



InvestorRelations@sezzle.com Erin Foran



Media Inquiries



+1 651 403 2184



erin.foran@sezzle.com

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a forward-thinking fintech company committed to financially empowering the next generation. Through its purpose-driven payment platform, Sezzle enhances consumers' purchasing power by offering access to point-of-sale financing options and digital payment services-connecting millions of customers with its global network of merchants. Centered on transparency, inclusivity, and ease of use, Sezzle empowers consumers to manage spending responsibly, take charge of their finances, and achieve lasting financial independence.

For more information visit sezzle.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our management's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business.

Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," other words or expressions of similar meaning (or the negative versions of such words or expressions). These forward-looking statements address various matters including the timing and nature of anticipated new products, our business strategy, future operations, financial performance or other future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others: impact of the "buy-now, pay-later" ("BNPL") industry becoming subject to increased regulatory scrutiny; impact of operating in a highly competitive industry; impact of macro-economic conditions on consumer spending; our ability to increase our merchant network, our base of consumers, and gross merchandise value (GMV); our ability to effectively manage growth, sustain our growth rate and maintain our market share; our ability to maintain adequate access to capital in order to meet the capital requirements of our business; impact of exposure to consumer bad debts and insolvency of merchants; our ability to comply with the applicable requirements of Visa and other payment processors; impact of the integration, support and prominent presentation of our platform by our merchants; impact of any data security breaches, cyberattacks, employee or other internal misconduct, malware, phishing or ransomware, physical security breaches, natural disasters, or similar disruptions; impact of key vendors or merchants failing to comply with legal or regulatory requirements or to provide various services that are important to our operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and third party allegations of the misappropriation of intellectual property rights; impact of the costs of complying with various laws and regulations applicable to the BNPL industry in the United States and Canada; the impact of litigation, regulatory investigations and actions, and compliance issues on our business; significant and sudden declines or volatility in the trading price of our common stock and market capitalization; and other factors identified in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "Annual Report") and the Company's subsequent filings filed with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including any accompanying attachments or oral forward-looking statements that we or persons acting on our behalf may issue, which, except as otherwise noted, speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, any accompanying materials, or oral forward-looking statements made in connection with this press release.



