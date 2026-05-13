

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Inpex Corporation (IPXHY) revealed earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY109.414 billion, or JPY94.00 per share. This compares with JPY126.293 billion, or JPY105.38 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 6.5% to JPY501.803 billion from JPY536.899 billion last year.



Inpex Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY109.414 Bln. vs. JPY126.293 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY94.00 vs. JPY105.38 last year. -Revenue: JPY501.803 Bln vs. JPY536.899 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 300.95 To JPY 386.94 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.004 T To JPY 2.291 T



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