Corteva Agriscience: Corteva Announces Headquarters for Two Future Companies Following Planned Separation

Indianapolis, Indiana and Johnston, Iowa Chosen

INDIANAPOLIS and JOHNSTON, Iowa, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) announced today that "New Corteva," its future crop protection company, will be headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Vylor, its advanced seed and genetics company, will be headquartered in Johnston, Iowa, both following the current company's planned separation in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The decision underscores both companies' commitment to their employees, deep community roots and legacy of agricultural innovation in both Iowa and Indiana.

New Corteva will headquarter its market-leading crop protection and nature-inspired technologies business in Indianapolis, including its R&D team of world-class scientists and capabilities. The critical decision to be headquartered in the state is driven by Indiana's position as a global biosciences innovation hub. New Corteva will maintain a Global Corporate Business Center in Wilmington, Delaware.

Vylor will be headquartered in Johnston, Iowa, home of its flagship Pioneer brand and more than a century of innovation. Anchored in elite germplasm and cutting-edge biotechnology, Vylor will advance its seed and genetics business while exploring opportunities to expand to new crops - and potentially beyond. Vylor will also have a Global Corporate Business Center in Southeast Pennsylvania.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world's most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as "believe," "will," "plan," "may," "expect," "see," and variations of such words and similar future or conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Corteva's intent to separate and its related expectations for New Corteva and SpinCo. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond Corteva's control.

Important factors that may affect Corteva's business and operations and that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, whether the objectives of the separation will be achieved; the terms, structure, benefits and costs of any action or transaction resulting from the separation; the timing of any such separation or related action and whether any such separation will be consummated at all; the risk that the announcement of the intended separation could have an adverse effect on the ability of Corteva to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, shareholders and other business relationships and on its operating results and business generally; the risk the separation could divert the attention and time of the company's management; the risk of any unexpected costs or expenses resulting from the separation process or separation itself; and the risk of any litigation relating to the separation, as well as the risks and uncertainties described in Corteva's risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Corteva disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update, revise, or withdraw any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

SOURCE Corteva Agriscience