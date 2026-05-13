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WKN: 850001 | ISIN: SE0000108656 | Ticker-Symbol: ERCB
Tradegate
13.05.26 | 10:09
10,670 Euro
+1,96 % +0,205
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,70510,71010:18
10,70510,71010:18
PR Newswire
13.05.2026 09:12 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Ericsson to utilize mandate to transfer shares

STOCKHOLM, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with the delivery of vested shares under the long-term variable compensation program I and II 2023 ("LTV I and II 2023"), Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) annual general meeting on March 31, 2026 authorized the company to retain and sell no more than 70% of LTV I and II 2023 shares of series B in the company. Ericsson has decided to utilize the authorization to transfer shares to cover costs for withholding and paying tax and social security liabilities on behalf of the participants in relation to the performance share awards.

The transfer of these shares may take place on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period from and including May 18, 2026, up to the annual general meeting 2027, at a price within the price interval registered from time to time.

Ericsson currently holds 47,132,698 shares of series B in the company and the maximum number of shares that may be transferred on Nasdaq Stockholm pursuant to the decision to utilize the authorization amounts to 1,878,306 shares of series B in the company.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

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MORE INFORMATION AT:
Ericsson Newsroom
media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)
investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Contact person
Investors
Daniel Morris, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +44 7386 657217
E-mail: investor.relations@ericsson.com

Lena Häggblom, Director, Investor Relations
Phone: +46 72 593 27 78
E-mail: lena.haggblom@ericsson.com

Alan Ganson, Director, Investor Relations
Phone: +46 70 267 27 30
E-mail: alan.ganson@ericsson.com

Media
Ralf Bagner, Head of Media Relations
Phone: +46761284789
E-mail: ralf.bagner@ericsson.com

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson's high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/ericsson-to-utilize-mandate-to-transfer-shares,c4348104

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/4348104/4091698.pdf

Ericsson to utilize mandate to transfer shares

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ericsson-to-utilize-mandate-to-transfer-shares-302770621.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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