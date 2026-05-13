

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Steel Corp (NISTF) announced a profit for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY17.158 billion, or JPY3.28 per share. This compares with JPY350.227 billion, or JPY67.03 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.7% to JPY10.063 trillion from JPY8.695 trillion last year.



Nippon Steel Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY17.158 Bln. vs. JPY350.227 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY3.28 vs. JPY67.03 last year. -Revenue: JPY10.063 Tn vs. JPY8.695 Tn last year.



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