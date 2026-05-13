

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (RL2.F) revealed earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY212.535 billion, or JPY228.42 per share. This compares with JPY191.681 billion, or JPY202.56 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to JPY1.057 trillion from JPY1.014 trillion last year.



Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY212.535 Bln. vs. JPY191.681 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY228.42 vs. JPY202.56 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.057 Tn vs. JPY1.014 Tn last year.



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