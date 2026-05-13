

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) announced earnings for its full year that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY191.762 billion, or JPY119.64 per share. This compares with JPY107.928 billion, or JPY67.23 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited reported adjusted earnings of JPY517 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.7% to JPY4.505 trillion from JPY4.581 trillion last year.



Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY191.762 Bln. vs. JPY107.928 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY119.64 vs. JPY67.23 last year. -Revenue: JPY4.505 Tn vs. JPY4.581 Tn last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News